Cooper Hodge, the son of Hawthorn great Luke, is eligible to join the Hawks or Brisbane in next year's draft

Cooper Hodge in action during the Marsh AFL National Championships U16 match between Brisbane Academy and Gold Coast Academy at Brighton Homes Arena on June 30, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

HAWTHORN coach Sam Mitchell is toeing a softly, softly public line as Cooper Hodge weighs up where he might try for an AFL career.

The 16-year-old son of Hawthorn great Luke Hodge trained at Waverley this week before heading back to Brisbane, where he lives.

Hodge is an obvious father-son candidate for Hawthorn, but is also in the Brisbane academy ahead of next year's Telstra AFL Draft, if either club decides he has the talent for a shot at the AFL.

Luke Hodge played 305 games at the Hawks - captaining the club and winning four premierships - and then ended his career with 41 at the Lions.

Asked on the Seven Network this week about his son's allegiance to either club, Hodge joked it is "about 50-50".

Luke Hodge with his family (L-R) Leo, wife Lauren, Chase and Cooper during his first retirement announcement on July 10, 2017. Picture: Michael Willson

Similarly, Mitchell said before Thursday training he does not want to put pressure on the teenager.

"Unfortunately he's getting a game in the seniors ... so he had to go back up to Brisbane to make sure he could hold his spot," Mitchell said.

"The thing with a guy like Coop is he's still a young man and because of his dad's fame and accolades, there's a lot more pressure on him.

"The last thing I want to do is add anything to that.

"He's great, he's a really energetic sort of kid. He's quiet, he's a young lad, very respectful. He's going to be a nice talent."

Hawthorn will head to Perth for Saturday's big game against Fremantle, who dropped out of the top eight with their loss to Sydney last Sunday.

A massive feature of the game will be the ruck duel, with Dockers pair Sean Darcy and Luke Jackson against Lloyd Meek.

"They're formidable rucks and they have some potencies that are a bit different," Mitchell said of the Dockers big men.

"Normally when you play against a really dominant ruck, they have one set of skills and you prepare for that one thing.

"The thing with Freo is they have the big brute in Sean, but then with Luke they can go with athleticism and a bit of jump and a bit of followup.

"So Lloyd's going to have his work cut out, making sure he can manage both tasks."

Mitchell must also balance the need to quell star Fremantle midfielders Caleb Serong and Andrew Brayshaw with making sure Hawthorn plays to their own strengths.

"Serong's been a great player for a long time now and Brayshaw has probably hurt us a couple of times - so balancing up those two matchups."