Hawthorn recalls Calsher Dear for its clash against Fremantle

Calsher Dear celebrates kicking a goal during the elimination final between the Western Bulldogs and Hawthorn at the MCG on September 06, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

HAWTHORN teenager Calsher Dear has been recalled for this weekend's trip west to play Fremantle after a strong patch of form at Box Hill.

The father-son recruit was sidelined for the first four months of the year due to a stress fracture in his back and has only played one senior game in 2025.

Dear has played eight VFL games this year, including five since he was subbed out of the loss to Gold Coast in Darwin.

The 19-year-old has starred for Box Hill across the past three weeks, kicking three goals against Frankston, then taking 12 marks and kicking two against North Melbourne.

But last Sunday, the 2023 pick No.56 demanded a recall by kicking 3.3 from 21 touches in the win over Sandringham.

Hawthorn coach Sam Mitchell has faced some selection headaches this week, but is understood to have opted to select Dear ahead of Mitch Lewis.

Dear played 17 games in an eye-catching debut season, kicking 25 goals, including 3.4 in the elimination final win over the Western Bulldogs last September.

Max Ramsden has played senior football over the past month, but has been squeezed out of the Hawks' 23 after being subbed out of the win over St Kilda.

Lewis also impressed in his second game back from a knee reconstruction and will be given at least another week in the VFL.

The 26-year-old kicked three goals against the Zebras and will now face Essendon's VFL team at Box Hill City Oval on Sunday.

Veteran key forward Jack Gunston will travel across to Perth on Thursday afternoon, a day earlier than the team ahead of Saturday night's clash against the Dockers at Optus Stadium.