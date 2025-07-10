Charlie Curnow in action during Carlton's loss to Brisbane in round 18, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

IN TODAY'S AFL Daily, star journalist Damian Barrett and guest host Joey Pignataro unpack all of football's big issues.

>> START LISTENING NOW

- The poor form of two star Blues reflects where Michael Voss's team is at

- How will Noah Answerth's season-ending injury affect the Lions?

- Damo says the players 'aren't listening' to the AFL's memo on umpiring

- Brad Scott's battle to retain his best players, and attract new talent

- Damo and Joey preview the Suns' biggest game in their history against the Pies tonight

Don't miss a minute! Subscribe to AFL Daily NOW at Spotify or Apple Podcasts