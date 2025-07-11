WEST Coast has made four changes ahead of its clash with Port Adelaide, including defender Rhett Bazzo for just his second game in almost two years, while North Melbourne has recalled veterans Luke Parker and Jack Darling.
Meanwhile, the Power have brought back key forward Ollie Lord for his first game since round 11.
>> KEEP SCROLLING TO SEE THE FULL TEAMS OR CLICK HERE
Bazzo, whose only game of 2024 game came in the final round, returns to the side along with Tom Cole, Matt Owies and Tyrell Dewar. Tim Kelly and young midfielder Bo Allan are among the four players dropped for the clash with Port.
Lord joins mid-season rookie pick Mani Liddy and Will Lorenz among the Power ins, who replace injured trio Esava Ratugolea, Sam Powell-Pepper and Dante Visentini.
In Sunday's early game, North has recalled Parker, Darling and Charlie Comben to face Melbourne at the MCG, with Zane Duursma omitted alongside injured duo Luke Davies-Uniacke and Nick Larkey.
The Demons have made just one change, recalling Caleb Windsor for fellow runner Harry Sharp.
And St Kilda has brought in ruck-forward Max Heath for his AFL debut against Sydney at Marvel Stadium He joins Liam Stocker and Hugh Boxshall in the side, while Jimmy Webster is injured and Darcy Wilson and Isaac Keeler have been dropped.
The Swans will be without injured forwards Tom Papley and Joel Amartey, who have been replaced by Aaron Francis and Riley Bice.
SUNDAY, JULY 13
Melbourne v North Melbourne at the MCG, 1.10pm AEST
MELBOURNE
In: C.Windsor
Out: H.Sharp (omitted)
R17 sub: Harry Sharp
NORTH MELBOURNE
In: L.Parker, J.Darling, C.Comben
Out: L.Davies-Uniacke (concussion), N.Larkey (knee), Z.Duursma (omitted)
R17 sub: Robert Hansen jnr
Sydney v St Kilda at Marvel Stadium, 3.15pm AEST
SYDNEY
In: A.Francis, R.Bice
Out: T.Papley (hamstring), J.Amartey (hamstring)
R17 sub: Matty Roberts
ST KILDA
In: L.Stocker, M.Heath, H.Boxshall
Out: J.Webster (calf), D.Wilson (omitted), I.Keeler (omitted)
R17 sub: Bradley Hill
Port Adelaide v West Coast at Adelaide Oval, 4.10pm ACST
PORT ADELAIDE
In: O.Lord, M.Liddy, W.Lorenz
Out: E.Ratugolea (hamstring), S.Powell-Pepper (knee), D.Visentini (ankle)
R17 sub: Hugh Jackson
WEST COAST
In: T.Cole, M.Owies, R.Bazzo, T.Dewar
Out: S.Brock (omitted), T.Kelly (omitted), B.Allan (omitted), J.Williams (omitted)
R17 sub: Malakai Champion