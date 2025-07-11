The teams are in for round 18's Sunday games

Matt Owies, Luke Parker and Ollie Lord. Pictures: AFL Photos

WEST Coast has made four changes ahead of its clash with Port Adelaide, including defender Rhett Bazzo for just his second game in almost two years, while North Melbourne has recalled veterans Luke Parker and Jack Darling.

Meanwhile, the Power have brought back key forward Ollie Lord for his first game since round 11.

Bazzo, whose only game of 2024 game came in the final round, returns to the side along with Tom Cole, Matt Owies and Tyrell Dewar. Tim Kelly and young midfielder Bo Allan are among the four players dropped for the clash with Port.

Lord joins mid-season rookie pick Mani Liddy and Will Lorenz among the Power ins, who replace injured trio Esava Ratugolea, Sam Powell-Pepper and Dante Visentini.

In Sunday's early game, North has recalled Parker, Darling and Charlie Comben to face Melbourne at the MCG, with Zane Duursma omitted alongside injured duo Luke Davies-Uniacke and Nick Larkey.

The Demons have made just one change, recalling Caleb Windsor for fellow runner Harry Sharp.

And St Kilda has brought in ruck-forward Max Heath for his AFL debut against Sydney at Marvel Stadium He joins Liam Stocker and Hugh Boxshall in the side, while Jimmy Webster is injured and Darcy Wilson and Isaac Keeler have been dropped.

The Swans will be without injured forwards Tom Papley and Joel Amartey, who have been replaced by Aaron Francis and Riley Bice.

SUNDAY, JULY 13

Melbourne v North Melbourne at the MCG, 1.10pm AEST

MELBOURNE

In: C.Windsor

Out: H.Sharp (omitted)

R17 sub: Harry Sharp

NORTH MELBOURNE

In: L.Parker, J.Darling, C.Comben

Out: L.Davies-Uniacke (concussion), N.Larkey (knee), Z.Duursma (omitted)

R17 sub: Robert Hansen jnr

Sydney v St Kilda at Marvel Stadium, 3.15pm AEST

SYDNEY

In: A.Francis, R.Bice

Out: T.Papley (hamstring), J.Amartey (hamstring)

R17 sub: Matty Roberts

ST KILDA

In: L.Stocker, M.Heath, H.Boxshall

Out: J.Webster (calf), D.Wilson (omitted), I.Keeler (omitted)

R17 sub: Bradley Hill

Port Adelaide v West Coast at Adelaide Oval, 4.10pm ACST

PORT ADELAIDE

In: O.Lord, M.Liddy, W.Lorenz

Out: E.Ratugolea (hamstring), S.Powell-Pepper (knee), D.Visentini (ankle)

R17 sub: Hugh Jackson

WEST COAST

In: T.Cole, M.Owies, R.Bazzo, T.Dewar

Out: S.Brock (omitted), T.Kelly (omitted), B.Allan (omitted), J.Williams (omitted)

R17 sub: Malakai Champion