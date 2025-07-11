Matt Owies, Luke Parker and Ollie Lord. Pictures: AFL Photos

WEST Coast has made four changes ahead of its clash with Port Adelaide, including defender Rhett Bazzo for just his second game in almost two years, while North Melbourne has recalled veterans Luke Parker and Jack Darling

Meanwhile, the Power have brought back key forward Ollie Lord for his first game since round 11. 

Bazzo, whose only game of 2024 game came in the final round, returns to the side along with Tom ColeMatt Owies and Tyrell DewarTim Kelly and young midfielder Bo Allan are among the four players dropped for the clash with Port. 

Lord joins mid-season rookie pick Mani Liddy and Will Lorenz among the Power ins, who replace injured trio Esava RatugoleaSam Powell-Pepper and Dante Visentini

In Sunday's early game, North has recalled Parker, Darling and Charlie Comben to face Melbourne at the MCG, with Zane Duursma omitted alongside injured duo Luke Davies-Uniacke and Nick Larkey

The Demons have made just one change, recalling Caleb Windsor for fellow runner Harry Sharp

And St Kilda has brought in ruck-forward Max Heath for his AFL debut against Sydney at Marvel Stadium He joins Liam Stocker and Hugh Boxshall in the side, while Jimmy Webster is injured and Darcy Wilson and Isaac Keeler have been dropped. 

The Swans will be without injured forwards Tom Papley and Joel Amartey, who have been replaced by Aaron Francis and Riley Bice.

SUNDAY, JULY 13

Melbourne v North Melbourne at the MCG, 1.10pm AEST

MELBOURNE

In: C.Windsor
Out: H.Sharp (omitted)

R17 sub: Harry Sharp

NORTH MELBOURNE

In: L.Parker, J.Darling, C.Comben
Out: L.Davies-Uniacke (concussion), N.Larkey (knee), Z.Duursma (omitted)

R17 sub: Robert Hansen jnr

Sydney v St Kilda at Marvel Stadium, 3.15pm AEST

SYDNEY

In: A.Francis, R.Bice
Out: T.Papley (hamstring), J.Amartey (hamstring)

R17 sub: Matty Roberts

ST KILDA

In: L.Stocker, M.Heath, H.Boxshall
Out: J.Webster (calf), D.Wilson (omitted), I.Keeler (omitted)

R17 sub: Bradley Hill

Port Adelaide v West Coast at Adelaide Oval, 4.10pm ACST

PORT ADELAIDE

In: O.Lord, M.Liddy, W.Lorenz
Out: E.Ratugolea (hamstring), S.Powell-Pepper (knee), D.Visentini (ankle)

R17 sub: Hugh Jackson

WEST COAST

In: T.Cole, M.Owies, R.Bazzo, T.Dewar
Out: S.Brock (omitted), T.Kelly (omitted), B.Allan (omitted), J.Williams (omitted)

R17 sub: Malakai Champion