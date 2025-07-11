Daniel Rioli and Ben King celebrate victory after the match between Gold Coast and Collingwood at People First Stadium in round 18, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

DAMIEN Hardwick was relieved Gold Coast eked out a six-point win over Collingwood on Friday night, but still wasn't prepared to drop the 'F' word.

Rather than talk about the possibility of playing finals for the first time in club history, Hardwick said his 11-5 Suns were interested in their "next shift".

In a rollercoaster prime time contest, Gold Coast led by 40 points late in the first half, were headed midway through the final quarter and steadied to upset the competition leaders.

With a game in hand over their rivals they will finish round 18 inside the top eight.

Hardwick said while beating the Magpies was "big" from a psychological standpoint, his focus was still very narrow.

SUNS v MAGPIES Full match coverage and stats

"We've just finished a block, so we're into our next block of four (games)," he said.

"We finished this block 3-1, it was a challenging block, but we move to the next block which looks like Adelaide and Brisbane the next two weeks.

"We can go there (thinking about finals) and want our players to understand that's what we're aiming for, but we've got to get our thoughts back on the next shift and that next shift is Adelaide.

"That's what the very best sides are doing. We're learning, we're growing. We've still got a way to go, but we're excited about what we can be."

08:16

Highlights: Gold Coast v Collingwood

The Suns and Magpies clash in round 18 of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

Gold Coast had to show a level of maturity against the competition pacesetters, relying on goals from Ben Long and captain Noah Anderson in the fourth quarter to wrestle back the lead.

Hardwick said his team went into their shells when conceding eight of nine goals in a second half onslaught from the Magpies.

MATCH REPORT
The real deal? Suns deny surging Pies to secure famous win

"We didn't offensively challenge them at all," he said.

"The positive for us is we won the game. We're not sitting there reviewing the game and we didn't get the four points. There's some good growth in there for us.

"We talk about a Suns team that fights and scraps and refuses to be beaten and I reckon they showed that again today."

07:36

Hardwick post-match, R18: 'We're learning, we're growing. We've still got a way to go, but we're excited'

Watch Gold Coast’s press conference after round 18’s match against Collingwood

The Suns will likely be without Touk Miller for a period of time after he left the field during the second quarter with a hamstring injury, although Hardwick was unsure of its severity.

Collingwood also had to play the second half without defender Jeremy Howe, who suffered a groin injury coach Craig McRae described as "minor".

McRae said he preferred to focus on the positives of the Magpies' performance after they went goalless in the first two-and-a-half quarters of the contest.

"Late in the game we had a couple of chances to add pressure and didn't take them," he said.

"I want to focus on what we did do instead of what we didn't. That second half was way more how we want to play."

07:13

McRae post-match, R18: 'I want to focus on what we did do instead of what we didn't'

Watch Collingwood’s press conference after round 18’s match against Gold Coast

McRae said Gold Coast's intensity around the ball was superior in the first half.

"I just didn't love our mids at times tonight," he said.

"I didn't think we worked hard enough to contest, didn't get our hands dirty enough. That would be disrespecting Gold Coast … they were dominant around contest and clearance in that first half."

Star midfielder Nick Daicos endured a rollercoaster night, tweaking his ankle early on and then copping a big hit from Connor Budarick that appeared to wind him.

00:42

Tough night for Daicos after enduring multiple blows

Nick Daicos battles through a difficult evening after a Sun falls on his ankle early before crashing in a heavy landing following an apparent ‘tunnel’

It forced McRae to move Josh Daicos from half-back to the midfield, with his incredible 16-disposal, two-goal final quarter almost lifting the Magpies to the four premiership points.

"Yeah, (Nick) looked sore. I'm watching him run, and on the tape, and he wasn't getting to the contest like we love him to.

"Nick looked a bit sore at times tonight and we tried to move him around … he'll be better for it."

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS

  • 20:17

    Mini-Match: Gold Coast v Collingwood

    Extended highlights of the Suns and Magpies clash in round 18 of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    AFL
  • 07:36

    Hardwick post-match, R18: 'We're learning, we're growing. We've still got a way to go, but we're excited'

    Watch Gold Coast’s press conference after round 18’s match against Collingwood

    AFL
  • 07:13

    McRae post-match, R18: 'I want to focus on what we did do instead of what we didn't'

    Watch Collingwood’s press conference after round 18’s match against Gold Coast

    AFL
  • 02:38

    Gold standard: Rowell and Anderson both go beast mode

    Gold Coast’s dynamic midfield duo leave their mark with a starring performance to will their side over the line in a thriller

    AFL
  • 08:16

    Highlights: Gold Coast v Collingwood

    The Suns and Magpies clash in round 18 of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    AFL
  • 03:52

    Last two mins: Suns hold on after almighty Magpies comeback

    The thrilling final moments between Gold Coast and Collingwood in round 18

    AFL
  • 00:45

    Noah way: Suns skipper comes up bigger than ever

    Gold Coast captain Noah Anderson brings the house down with a massive final-quarter major to edge his side further ahead

    AFL
  • 01:01

    Epic scenes as Magpies somehow hit the front

    The Collingwood faithful go absolutely berserk as Jamie Elliott pulls his side ahead for the first time in the final term

    AFL
  • 00:42

    Tough night for Daicos after enduring multiple blows

    Nick Daicos battles through a difficult evening after a Sun falls on his ankle early before crashing in a heavy landing following an apparent ‘tunnel’

    AFL
  • 00:56

    Pies go wild after finally landing first goal in third term

    The dam finally bursts 15 minutes into the third quarter as Tim Membrey drills one and is mobbed by his fired-up teammates

    AFL
  • 02:17

    Misfiring Magpies: All eight behinds from forgettable first half

    Collingwood can’t buy a major in its goalless first half, registering eight behinds with several costly misses

    AFL
  • 01:14

    Tensions erupt in the pocket before King’s royal flush

    Fireworks in the second term as a scuffle breaks out before Ben King’s neat kick somehow squeezes through heavy traffic

    AFL
  • 00:42

    Humphrey gets the crowd rocking with big-time play

    Bailey Humphrey takes a strong mark and bursts into goal before revving up the Suns’ faithful

    AFL
  • 00:33

    Darcy Moore or Darcy soars? Skipper’s ripper start

    Collingwood captain Darcy Moore takes a superb intercept mark before topping it moments later with a hanger

    AFL