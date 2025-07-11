Collingwood stormed home late but Gold Coast managed to hold on for a six-point win

Ethan Read celebrates a goal during the match between Gold Coast and Collingwood at People First Stadium in round 18, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

GOLD Coast has stared down a blistering Collingwood comeback on Friday night to take a huge step towards its maiden finals appearance, holding on for a heart-stopping six-point win at a packed People First Stadium.

The Suns kept their opponents goalless in the first half and led by 28 at the final change, but the Magpies hit the front midway through the last quarter with an incredible five-goal surge.

Unlike previous years though, Gold Coast wasn't done, kicking the final two goals of the game to win 10.9 (69) to 8.15 (63).

Steele Sidebottom dropped a difficult, diving mark in the final minute that could have given Collingwood one last chance to level the scores.

The Suns are now 11-5 and entrenched in the top eight with matches against Adelaide and Brisbane to come.

Just weeks after signing a two-year contract extension to stay at the club, Matt Rowell led the way with an imperious best-on-ground performance.

Not only did the inside midfielder kick two goals from his 32 disposals, but he executed two bone-crunching tackles to win free kicks in the dying stages with his team under pressure.

Rowell refused to let his team lose, finishing with match-highs in tackles (13) and clearances (12).

Suns skipper Noah Anderson was not far behind, kicking a wonderful goal in the final quarter to give his team some breathing space among his 32 touches.

Collingwood never gave in despite looking in second gear for the first 60 per cent of the night.

Being outworked at the contest and struggling to move the ball from defence, the Magpies took until the 15-minute mark of the third quarter to kick their first goal via Tim Membrey.

It opened the floodgates. They got within 28 points at the final change and then rode an unbelievable final quarter from Josh Daicos to hit the lead midway through the term.

Ben Long steadied the ship for the hosts before Anderson added to it from the next centre bounce.

Gold Coast showed no nerves from the outset, matching the Magpies at the contest, winning the ball back when they didn't have it and sling-shotting from one end of the ground to the other with slick ball movement.

Rowell started like a man possessed, winning an early free kick at a stoppage and converting from 50m before Ben King then benefitted from a hold to give the hosts an early two-goal advantage.

The Suns were able to use their overlap handball to transition the length of the ground repeatedly, but couldn't totally capitalise in the first quarter.

That changed in the second quarter though as they camped inside their forward 50 and put the ascendency on the scoreboard.

Bailey Humphrey capped off a lovely movement that started behind centre. King added his second. Daniel Rioli got on the end of some slick hands and when Ethan Read finished off a play that started with a huge Ben Long and Josh Daicos collision, the home fans were delirious with a 39-point advantage.

Touk's tough blow

One sour note for the Suns was the hamstring injury suffered by the club's heartbeat, Touk Miller. Having another hugely influential game, Miller left the field during the second quarter to be replaced by Gold Coast's games record holder David Swallow. With Adelaide and Brisbane to come in the next fortnight, the injury could hardly have come at a worse time for both player and club.

A rollercoaster night for Nick Daicos

Always at the centre of any opposition planning, Nick Daicos had a night that included a bit of everything. Tweaking his ankle in the first term, the Magpies superstar headed to the rooms before coming back on. In the third quarter he copped a huge hit from Connor Budarick that seemed to wind him – and spark him at the same time. With his older brother running riot in the second half, Nick joined in, finishing with 26 touches that included eight score involvements to become one of the game's most influential players.

GOLD COAST 2.5 6.7 8.9 10.9 (69)

COLLINGWOOD 0.4 0.8 3.11 8.15 (63)

GOALS

Gold Coast: Rowell 2, King 2, Rioli, Read, Humphrey, Long, Clohesy, Anderson

Collingwood: Elliott 3, J.Daicos 2, Membrey 2, Schultz

BEST

Gold Coast: Rowell, Anderson, Rioli, Fiorini, Noble, Uwland

Collingwood: J.Daicos, N.Daicos, Elliott, Schultz, Maynard, Cox

INJURIES

Gold Coast: Miller (hamstring)

Collingwood: Howe (groin)

SUBSTITUTES

Gold Coast: David Swallow (replaced Touk Miller in the second quarter)

Collingwood: Scott Pendlebury (replaced Jeremy Howe at half-time)

Crowd: 22,831 at People First Stadium