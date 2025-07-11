Follow all the action from Friday night's clash between Gold Coast and Collingwood

Follow it LIVE: Gold Coast v Collingwood from 7.40pm AEST

GOLD Coast hosts high-flying Collingwood in arguably the biggest game in its history on Friday night.

The Suns (10-5) are on track to play finals for the first time in their history after charging past Essendon last week.

But Damien Hardwick's side has a tough run ahead, beginning with the clash against the Magpies (14-2).

The Magpies are the premiership favourites and have won eight straight games ahead of their trip to People First Stadium.

Brody Mihocek and Patrick Lipinski have been managed and not made the trip for the Pies, with Steele Sidebottom, Mason Cox and Lachie Schultz included.

Ruck Jarrod Witts is back for the Suns alongside David Swallow, with Ned Moyle and Alex Sexton omitted. Sam Collins remains on the sidelines with a calf problem.