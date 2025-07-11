The Match Review findings for Thursday night's round 18 game are in

Adam Cerra in action during Carlton's clash against Brisbane in round 18, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

CARLTON midfielder Adam Cerra has been sent to the Tribunal after again making careless contact with an umpire in the Blues' loss to Brisbane.

Cerra backed into an umpire's path late in the first half of Carlton's 37-point loss at Marvel Stadium on Thursday night.

It is his fourth offence in a two-year period, meaning he will face the Tribunal and is set for a larger fine or even a suspension.

Cerra will be the first player to face the Tribunal after the AFL's crackdown on umpire contact. Previously, players could only be fined for four or more instances of careless contact with an umpire.

It comes after the AFL announced a crackdown on players making careless contact with umpires earlier this month.

In-form Brisbane forward Zac Bailey has been offered a one-match ban for his bump on Nick Haynes.

Bailey caught Haynes high in the third quarter, with the Match Review Officer grading the incident as careless conduct, medium impact and high contact.

He is set to miss a huge game against the Western Bulldogs in round 19.