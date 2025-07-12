RICHMOND has snapped a seven-game losing streak, coming from behind to stun Essendon by nine points in an MCG scrap where the Bombers lost star ball-winner Nic Martin to a knee injury early.
In arguably the lowest-quality match of the season, the Tigers failed to score a goal in the second and third quarters, but still managed to secure their fourth win of the season.
A clutch goal from Jacob Hopper put Richmond in front midway through the final term, setting up the 6.10 (46) to 4.13 (37) victory.
TIGERS v BOMBERS Full match coverage and stats
It was the rebuilding Tigers' first win since beating lowly West Coast on May 11.
After each team kicked three goals in the opening quarter, the standard of the match collapsed dramatically.
Essendon kicked the only goal across the second and third quarters as both teams repeatedly butchered the ball.
No team scored a goal after Richmond ace Jayden Short's major late in the first quarter until midway through the third term, when Essendon young gun Archer May converted a free kick.
Leading by seven points at the final change, Essendon will be ruing a missed opportunity, but also sweating on scans to Martin.
The 24-year-old was shoved over the boundary line by Richmond forward Rhyan Mansell midway through the first quarter and was subbed off.
It continues a miserable run with injury for the Bombers, who have blooded 12 debutants this season.
Six Bombers, including playmakers Sam Draper, Jye Caldwell and Zach Reid, have already been ruled out for the season.
The Bombers have started investigating why so many players are breaking down, many of them due to repeated soft-tissue injuries.
Tigers star Tim Taranto stood out in a scrappy contest with 34 touches and a goal, while Essendon captain Zach Merrett battled valiantly with 31 possessions.
It was Essendon's sixth straight loss, ahead of a Marvel Stadium date with surging Greater Western Sydney on Thursday night.
Essendon's injury nightmare continues
The Bombers are already decimated by injury, and that casualty list grew even further on Saturday night after star midfielder Nic Martin was subbed out in the first quarter with a right knee injury. Tiger Rhyan Mansell forcefully bumped Martin over the boundary line as the pair contested the ball, with Martin landing hard and sliding into the fence. The 24-year-old was subbed out of the match soon after. Essendon remained tight-lipped on the severity of the injury but isn't ruling out an ACL, with Martin looking shattered as he was assessed by medical staff in the rooms. He sat on the bench for the remainder of the match, making his way out to the three-quarter time huddle on crutches.
Hotton gets the 'G roaring early
Taj Hotton made his long awaited debut and it didn't take him long to assert himself in the game, with his first-quarter goal sending the Tiger Army into raptures. The 19-year-old ran back with the flight and hauled in a huge mark 30m out from goal after veteran Dion Prestia sent a spearing kick inside 50. With just his second disposal of his career, Hotton calmly went back and slotted the goal and was immediately swamped by teammates. Hotton, the son of former Collingwood and Carlton player Trent, was taken by the Tigers with pick No.12 despite suffering an ACL injury during his draft year. The Tigers handed him a well-earned debut after promising performances in his three VFL outings since return.
More to come
RICHMOND 3.4 3.5 3.9 6.10 (46)
ESSENDON 3.0 3.6 4.10 4.13 (37)
GOALS
Richmond: Banks, Faull, Hopper, Hotton, Short, Taranto
Essendon: Caddy, Durham, May, Tsatas
BEST
Richmond: Taranto, Vlastuin, Short, Brown, Hopper
Essendon: Roberts, Merrett, Duursma, Ridley, Durham
INJURIES
Richmond: Nil
Essendon: Martin (knee), Setterfield (foot)
SUBSTITUTES
Richmond: James Trezise (replaced Tyler Sonsie at three-quarter time)
Essendon: Zak Johnson (replaced Nic Martin in the first quarter)
Crowd: 52,125 at the MCG