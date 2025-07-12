Sam Mitchell is still looking on the bright side despite Saturday night's loss to Fremantle

Conor Nash reacts after the R18 match between Hawthorn and Fremantle at Optus Stadium on July 12, 2025. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

HAWTHORN coach Sam Mitchell says Saturday night's loss to Fremantle was a "punch to the stomach", but the Hawks have plenty of fight left in them as the finals race tightens.

The Hawks slipped to sixth after their 13-point loss at Optus Stadium and missed a chance to move into the top four, controlling long periods of their clash against the Dockers but failing to deliver in the final term.

Mitchell said his team had been given a lesson when the game was on the line late and could not afford to lapse through the final six rounds of the season as a result.

"We know we're going to have to play really consistent high-level footy for the rest of the season if we want to be where we want to get to," Mitchell said on Saturday night.

"It's a bit of a punch to the stomach, if you like. But we’ve still got plenty of fight in us for the rest of this season.

"We're sixth on the ladder, so the ball is in our court, and we'll be back next week."

Mitchell said Saturday night's high-stakes clash had felt like a final with the pressure that both teams produced, with Fremantle laying a season-high 103 tackles and the Hawks laying 22 inside 50 in the first half.

The pressure went to another level in the final quarter, but the physical and highly combative Dockers handled the moments better and kicked four unanswered goals in a statement win.

"When you're playing really big games, there's this feeling that everything matters so much. And I thought the game had that vibe about it," Mitchell said.

"For the majority of the game, the scoreline never got too far either way, and it was one of those games where every moment counted.

"We understand that at our best, we can compete with the best, but as soon as we drop away five per cent we get a lesson, and we got one in the last quarter today."

Fremantle coach Justin Longmuir was proud of his team's ability to adjust throughout the game, persevering through the challenging middle stages and then staying composed to make a run in the fourth quarter.

The coach praised his leaders, with returning small forward Sam Switkowski among the most influential players on the ground with three goals and a game-high eight score involvements.

Co vice-captain Andrew Brayshaw was also immense with his defensive efforts, laying a career-high 14 tackles after having just three last week against Sydney.

"He was disappointed with his game last week. I know [midfield coach] Joel Corey asked him for more defensively, and he's a barometer for us when he's bringing his pressure and when he's bringing his trademark efforts to chase down," Longmuir said of Brayshaw.

"Him leading the way, and all our leaders leading the way is an area of focus is really important.

"I think it was bit of a show getting an interview after the game with blood dripping down. He'd be pretty happy with that."

Longmuir said the 11-6 Dockers, who have won seven of their past eight games, welcomed the challenge of taking on ladder leader Collingwood next Sunday at the MCG.

He said the team had not overreacted during a week of pressure following the loss to Sydney and would not overreact now after an impressive win that leaves them a game clear in eighth spot.

"Every game from here to the end of the season is going to mean a lot, but we've just got to make sure that we prepare really well, but also don't get too tense under that pressure," he said.

"[The players] have got a lot of confidence that if we can execute the way we play we can beat anyone.

"It (Collingwood) is the biggest challenge in footy. You go not only to take on Collingwood, who are the best team in the comp, but you go and take on the Magpie Army. It's a great challenge for us."