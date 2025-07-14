PORT Adelaide star Zak Butters has moved to within four votes of the lead in the Sharp EIT Solutions AFLCA Champion Player of the Year Award, with Gold Coast skipper Noah Anderson leading the way after 18 rounds.
Anderson picked up six votes in his side's thrilling win over Collingwood on Friday night to move to 75 for the season.
>> SCROLL DOWN TO SEE ALL THE VOTES
Butters picked up nine in the Power's win over West Coast to move to 71, while Adelaide skipper Jordan Dawson is one vote further behind after grabbing six votes from his side's win over the Western Bulldogs.
There were six perfect 10-vote games in round 18, with Josh Dunkley, Matt Rowell, Aaron Cadman, Tim Taranto, Sam Switkowski and Christian Petracca getting the full votes from both coaches.
Riley Thilthorpe and Marcus Bontempelli picked up nine votes each in the Crows v Bulldogs game, while Brodie Grundy got nine in Sydney's win over St Kilda.
Grundy has now picked up 44 votes from a possible 50 in his past five games and he, Melbourne star Max Gawn and North Melbourne's Tristan Xerri are within three votes of each other on the leaderboard.
Every week, the two senior coaches for each game give votes on a 5-4-3-2-1 basis, meaning 10 votes is the maximum a player can get in each round.
The player with the most votes at the end of the home and away season will win the Sharp EIT Solutions AFLCA Champion Player of the Year Award.
Carlton v Brisbane
10 Josh Dunkley BL
5 Jarrod Berry BL
4 Darcy Wilmot BL
3 Zac Bailey BL
3 Cameron Rayner BL
3 Lachie Neale BL
2 Dayne Zorko BL
Gold Coast v Collingwood
10 Matt Rowell GCFC
8 Josh Daicos COLL
6 Noah Anderson GCFC
3 Jarrod Witts GCFC
2 Darcy Moore COLL
1 Daniel Rioli GCFC
Western Bulldogs v Adelaide
9 Marcus Bontempelli WB
9 Riley Thilthorpe ADEL
6 Jordan Dawson ADEL
2 Ed Richards WB
2 Daniel Curtin ADEL
2 Reilly O'Brien ADEL
Greater Western Sydney v Geelong
10 Aaron Cadman GWS
7 Finn Callaghan GWS
4 Connor Idun GWS
3 Lachie Whitfield GWS
2 Tom Stewart GEEL
2 Shannon Neale GEEL
1 Jake Stringer GWS
1 Lachie Ash GWS
Richmond v Essendon
10 Tim Taranto RICH
4 Jacob Hopper RICH
4 Archie Roberts ESS
3 Nick Vlastuin RICH
3 Jayden Short RICH
2 Zach Merrett ESS
2 Jordan Ridley ESS
1 Tom Brown RICH
1 Dion Prestia RICH
Fremantle v Hawthorn
10 Sam Switkowski FRE
7 Andrew Brayshaw FRE
4 Caleb Serong FRE
3 Lloyd Meek HAW
2 Karl Amon HAW
2 Michael Frederick FRE
1 Luke Ryan FRE
1 Jack Ginnivan HAW
Melbourne v North Melbourne
10 Christian Petracca MELB
6 Jake Melksham MELB
5 Max Gawn MELB
4 Harry Sheezel NMFC
3 Bayley Fritsch MELB
2 Colby McKercher NMFC
St Kilda v Sydney
9 Brodie Grundy SYD
8 Marcus Windhager STK
5 Callum Wilkie STK
3 Will Hayward SYD
3 Jack Steele STK
2 James Rowbottom SYD
Port Adelaide v West Coast
9 Zak Butters PORT
9 Jason Horne-Francis PORT
5 Harry Edwards WCE
5 Joe Richards PORT
1 Harley Reid WCE
1 Mitchell Georgiades PORT
LEADERBOARD
75 Noah Anderson GCFC
71 Zak Butters PORT
70 Jordan Dawson ADEL
69 Nick Daicos COLL
66 Caleb Serong FRE
66 Bailey Smith GEEL
63 Ed Richards WB
59 Max Gawn MELB
59 Hugh McCluggage BL
59 Connor Rozee PORT
58 Tristan Xerri NMFC
57 Brodie Grundy SYD
56 Andrew Brayshaw FRE
55 Max Holmes GEEL
54 Matt Rowell GCFC
51 Josh Daicos COLL
50 Touk Miller GCFC
49 Lachie Neale BL
48 Tom Liberatore WB
48 Zach Merrett ESS
48 Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera STK