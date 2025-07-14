The coaches' votes for the round 18 games are in

Zak Butters runs with the ball during the match between Port Adelaide and West Coast at Adelaide Oval in round 18, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

PORT Adelaide star Zak Butters has moved to within four votes of the lead in the Sharp EIT Solutions AFLCA Champion Player of the Year Award, with Gold Coast skipper Noah Anderson leading the way after 18 rounds.

Anderson picked up six votes in his side's thrilling win over Collingwood on Friday night to move to 75 for the season.

>> SCROLL DOWN TO SEE ALL THE VOTES

Butters picked up nine in the Power's win over West Coast to move to 71, while Adelaide skipper Jordan Dawson is one vote further behind after grabbing six votes from his side's win over the Western Bulldogs.

There were six perfect 10-vote games in round 18, with Josh Dunkley, Matt Rowell, Aaron Cadman, Tim Taranto, Sam Switkowski and Christian Petracca getting the full votes from both coaches.

Riley Thilthorpe and Marcus Bontempelli picked up nine votes each in the Crows v Bulldogs game, while Brodie Grundy got nine in Sydney's win over St Kilda.

Grundy has now picked up 44 votes from a possible 50 in his past five games and he, Melbourne star Max Gawn and North Melbourne's Tristan Xerri are within three votes of each other on the leaderboard.

Learn More 18:38

Every week, the two senior coaches for each game give votes on a 5-4-3-2-1 basis, meaning 10 votes is the maximum a player can get in each round.

The player with the most votes at the end of the home and away season will win the Sharp EIT Solutions AFLCA Champion Player of the Year Award.

Carlton v Brisbane

10 Josh Dunkley BL

5 Jarrod Berry BL

4 Darcy Wilmot BL

3 Zac Bailey BL

3 Cameron Rayner BL

3 Lachie Neale BL

2 Dayne Zorko BL

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS Previous Next 20:15 Mini-Match: Carlton v Brisbane Extended highlights of the Blues and Lions clash in round 18 of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

08:31 Fagan post-match, R18: 'We'll all be a bit flat about that' Watch Brisbane’s press conference after round 18’s match against Carlton

13:54 Voss post-match, R18: 'The pressure only comes from my own expectations about how we want to play' Watch Carlton’s press conference after round 18’s match against Brisbane

02:08 Tackling-machine Dunkley claims first Robert Walls Medal Josh Dunkley is named best afield for a tireless performance that featured 28 disposals and an outstanding 13 tackles

08:15 Highlights: Carlton v Brisbane The Blues and Lions clash in round 18 of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

00:59 Blues show late fight with first three in term Carlton lifts early in the final quarter with three consecutive goals through Tom De Koning, George Hewett and Mitch McGovern

00:19 Cerra collides with umpire at a stoppage Carlton's Adam Cerra knocks the umpire to the ground as he tussles with Brisbane's Lachie Neale at a ball-up

00:54 Hungry Lions maul Blues in ferocious back-to-back tackles Levi Ashcroft and Charlie Cameron pile on the pain as some relentless pressure forces two goals in quick succession

00:37 Tag him and he'll still conjure magic, this gun Lion Hugh McCluggage brushes off a tight Alex Cincotta tag with a sensational move and finish out of the stoppage

00:51 Fears for ruthless Lion after concerning injury Brisbane is dealt a cruel blow in the second quarter as tough defender Noah Answerth is assisted off the field after pulling up lame attempting to move off his mark

00:59 ‘Kick of his life’: Blue’s epic torp rocks Marvel Stadium Marc Pittonet unleashes an outrageous torpedo after the siren to send the crowd and his teammates into a frenzy

01:05 Ump collision sparks drama after Lions land early goal Blues fans go wild after a massive umpire clash leads to a major to Charlie Cameron, who adds more fuel to the fire

Gold Coast v Collingwood

10 Matt Rowell GCFC

8 Josh Daicos COLL

6 Noah Anderson GCFC

3 Jarrod Witts GCFC

2 Darcy Moore COLL

1 Daniel Rioli GCFC

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS Previous Next 20:17 Mini-Match: Gold Coast v Collingwood Extended highlights of the Suns and Magpies clash in round 18 of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

07:36 Hardwick post-match, R18: 'We're learning, we're growing. We've still got a way to go, but we're excited' Watch Gold Coast’s press conference after round 18’s match against Collingwood

07:13 McRae post-match, R18: 'I want to focus on what we did do instead of what we didn't' Watch Collingwood’s press conference after round 18’s match against Gold Coast

02:38 Gold standard: Rowell and Anderson both go beast mode Gold Coast’s dynamic midfield duo leave their mark with a starring performance to will their side over the line in a thriller

08:16 Highlights: Suns hold off wasteful Pies in Friday night classic The Suns and Magpies clash in round 18 of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

03:52 Last two mins: Suns hold on after almighty Magpies comeback The thrilling final moments between Gold Coast and Collingwood in round 18

00:45 Noah way: Suns skipper comes up bigger than ever Gold Coast captain Noah Anderson brings the house down with a massive final-quarter major to edge his side further ahead

01:01 Epic scenes as Magpies somehow hit the front The Collingwood faithful go absolutely berserk as Jamie Elliott pulls his side ahead for the first time in the final term

00:42 Tough night for Daicos after enduring multiple blows Nick Daicos battles through a difficult evening after a Sun falls on his ankle early before crashing in a heavy landing following an apparent ‘tunnel’

00:56 Pies go wild after finally landing first goal in third term The dam finally bursts 15 minutes into the third quarter as Tim Membrey drills one and is mobbed by his fired-up teammates

02:17 Misfiring Magpies: All eight behinds from forgettable first half Collingwood can’t buy a major in its goalless first half, registering eight behinds with several costly misses

01:14 Tensions erupt in the pocket before King’s royal flush Fireworks in the second term as a scuffle breaks out before Ben King’s neat kick somehow squeezes through heavy traffic

00:42 Humphrey gets the crowd rocking with big-time play Bailey Humphrey takes a strong mark and bursts into goal before revving up the Suns’ faithful

00:33 Darcy Moore or Darcy soars? Skipper’s ripper start Collingwood captain Darcy Moore takes a superb intercept mark before topping it moments later with a hanger

Western Bulldogs v Adelaide

9 Marcus Bontempelli WB

9 Riley Thilthorpe ADEL

6 Jordan Dawson ADEL

2 Ed Richards WB

2 Daniel Curtin ADEL

2 Reilly O'Brien ADEL

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS Previous Next 20:16 Mini-Match: Western Bulldogs v Adelaide Extended highlights of the Bulldogs and Crows clash in round 18 of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

06:38 Beveridge post-match, R18: 'You can look at it in two different ways' Watch Western Bulldogs’s press conference after round 18’s match against Adelaide

10:18 Nicks post-match, R18: 'The results are starting to come' Watch Adelaide’s press conference after round 18’s match against Western Bulldogs

08:15 Highlights: Western Bulldogs v Adelaide The Bulldogs and Crows clash in round 18 of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

01:33 Thilthorpe hits Dogs for six in career-best outing Riley Thilthorpe had a day out for Adelaide with a career-high six goals

00:45 Darcy defies logic with basketball dribble before kicking truly Sam Darcy shows his freakish ability yet again with a superb major against the Crows

00:47 Sickening head clash leaves Crow in big spot of bother A brutal collision between Brayden Cook and Rory Lobb sees the young Crow leave the field to enter HIA protocols

00:38 Fogarty burns off the Bont with power and precision Darcy Fogarty shows his burst pace before a brilliant finish on his left

00:41 Crows injury blow as Butts taken to hospital Jordan Butts leaves the ground in an ambulance following a suspected injury to the chest area

00:37 Richards runs riot with back-to-back stunners Ed Richards shows his tremendous class with two ridiculous majors in short time

00:39 ‘That had to be recalled’: Crow pounces after wayward centre bounce Riley Thilthorpe snares an eye-catching major after capitalising on a dubious bounce in the middle

00:37 Skipper Dawson doing what he does best from range Jordan Dawson lets loose with a brilliant effort from beyond the arc to push his side further ahead

00:50 No answer for Naughton early with three majors in a flash Aaron Naughton continues his hot form with a hat-trick of goals in no time

Greater Western Sydney v Geelong

10 Aaron Cadman GWS

7 Finn Callaghan GWS

4 Connor Idun GWS

3 Lachie Whitfield GWS

2 Tom Stewart GEEL

2 Shannon Neale GEEL

1 Jake Stringer GWS

1 Lachie Ash GWS

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS Previous Next 20:07 Mini-Match: GWS v Geelong Extended highlights of the Giants and Cats clash in round 18 of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

09:32 Kingsley post-match, R18: 'He (Cadman) is a really important player to our club and the way that we play' Watch GWS’s press conference after round 18’s match against Geelong

07:31 Scott post-match, R18: 'He (Neale) could be a formidable player and we saw good signs of that' Watch Geelong’s press conference after round 18’s match against GWS

01:41 X-factor Cad hits Cats for six in scintillating half Aaron Cadman turns heads with six second-half majors to steer GWS to a vital victory

08:12 Highlights: GWS v Geelong The Giants and Cats clash in round 18 of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

00:42 Trusting Danger hands Holmes huge centre-square strike Max Holmes runs and launches from the centre square and teammate Patrick Dangerfield leaves it to bounce through on the line

00:51 Giant hat-trick: Colossal Cadman catches fire in late flurry Aaron Cadman shows off his impressive marking power and skill with three majors in five minutes

00:50 Mercurial Darcy dances and dodges with insane GOTY contender Darcy Jones uses his slick moves to stay alive in the play and bends an incredible weaving finish

01:00 Scintillating Giants get cooking as Jake and Jones excite Jake Stringer bends through a beauty after Darcy Jones uses his speed to burn Geelong on the counter

00:38 Tensions boil over after Toby's super soccer sparks Giants Toby Bedford wins the race against Connor O'Sullivan and boots a skilful major and the two opponents scuffle in the aftermath

00:42 Star's superb slap brings brilliant Brown snap Callum Brown curls his side's first major after Josh Kelly cleverly cuts off Geelong's handball chain

00:50 Lightning start stuns as first goal lands in just 20 seconds Shaun Mannagh fires the running finish within seconds of the opening bounce as Geelong starts hot

Richmond v Essendon

10 Tim Taranto RICH

4 Jacob Hopper RICH

4 Archie Roberts ESS

3 Nick Vlastuin RICH

3 Jayden Short RICH

2 Zach Merrett ESS

2 Jordan Ridley ESS

1 Tom Brown RICH

1 Dion Prestia RICH

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS Previous Next 20:08 Mini-Match: Richmond v Essendon Extended highlights of the Tigers and Bombers clash in round 18 of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

11:35 Scott post-match, R18: 'It's getting hard to deny it's not flattening what's happening at the moment' Watch Essendon’s press conference after round 18’s match against Richmond

07:59 Yze post-match, R18: 'We'll take these wins and celebrate them because they're really important' Watch Richmond’s press conference after round 18’s match against Essendon

08:07 Highlights: Richmond v Essendon The Tigers and Bombers clash in round 18 of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

00:59 Yellow and Black faithful roars as leaders boot Tiges ahead Tim Taranto converts from distance before Jacob Hopper bends through a perfect checkside to put Richmond in front

00:41 53-minute wait: May finally breaks deadlock in behinds bonanza Archer May boots the first major since the opening quarter to give a patient MCG crowd something to cheer about

00:47 Fiery bump sees star Bomber subbed in heated start Nic Martin is subbed out of the match with a knee injury after Rhyan Mansell sends him over the boundary line

00:32 Hotton stuff: Debutant sparks early MCG eruption Taj Hotton nails his first career goal as teammates rush in from everywhere to celebrate

00:36 'Cheeky checkside' gets Bombers bursting from blocks Sam Durham breaks out the back and threads a slick running banana to open proceedings

Fremantle v Hawthorn

10 Sam Switkowski FRE

7 Andrew Brayshaw FRE

4 Caleb Serong FRE

3 Lloyd Meek HAW

2 Karl Amon HAW

2 Michael Frederick FRE

1 Luke Ryan FRE

1 Jack Ginnivan HAW

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS Previous Next 20:08 Mini-Match: Fremantle v Hawthorn Extended highlights of the Dockers and Hawks clash in round 18 of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

07:59 Mitchell post-match, R18: 'It was one of those games where every moment counted' Watch Hawthorn’s press conference after round 18’s match against Fremantle

12:07 Longmuir post-match, R18: 'If we can execute the way we play we can beat anyone' Watch Fremantle’s press conference after round 18’s match against Hawthorn

08:12 Highlights: Fremantle v Hawthorn The Dockers and Hawks clash in round 18 of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

00:51 Brayshaw cops brutal knee but still revs up crowd Andy Brayshaw endures some friendly fire from a flying Luke Jackson before firing up the faithful on his way to the bench

00:48 Switkowski’s sizzling rove and finish gets Dockers believing Sam Switkowski gets the home crowd and his teammates buzzing with a priceless final-quarter goal

00:54 Macdonald's sneaky soccer defies odds Connor Macdonald’s cheeky kick off the deck somehow travels through multiple players untouched

00:46 The Wizard works typical magic from the boundary Nick Watson crumbs the ball to perfection from a clever handball and guides it home for an impressive major

00:41 Moore and Dear team up with lightning hands Calsher Dear and Dylan Moore combine to conjure a quick goal as Hawthorn continues its relentless pressure

00:43 Near and Dear: Calsher's sweet comeback goal Calsher Dear crumbs the ball and snaps truly and is swamped by teammates in his return game

00:46 Freddy finishes in style after full-team hustle Michael Frederick nails a classy snap to cap off a high-pressure team play that started with a crunching tackle from Heath Chapman

Melbourne v North Melbourne

10 Christian Petracca MELB

6 Jake Melksham MELB

5 Max Gawn MELB

4 Harry Sheezel NMFC

3 Bayley Fritsch MELB

2 Colby McKercher NMFC

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS Previous Next 20:34 Mini-Match: Melbourne v North Melbourne Extended highlights of the Demons and Roos clash in round 18 of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

09:06 Goodwin post-match, R18: 'The response from his teammates was outstanding' Watch Melbourne’s press conference after round 18’s match against North Melbourne

08:02 Clarkson post-match, R18: 'That will be up to the AFL to work out' Watch North Melbourne’s press conference after round 18’s match against Melbourne

08:13 Highlights: Melbourne v North Melbourne The Demons and Kangaroos clash in round 18 of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

01:00 Dees come for Xerri again after rocking Gawn with blow Fireworks erupt late in the final term as Tristan Xerri finds himself in the firing line for a second time after clipping Max Gawn high

01:00 Demon out cold after Xerri’s heavy contact sparks fury Tensions break out late as Tristan Xerri’s swinging arm leaves Tom Sparrow down and needing to be stretchered off

00:39 Ump ‘straight back up' after getting absolutely crunched A goal umpire bounces right back up to his feet after getting bowled over by Caleb Windsor

00:47 ‘Reminding us all he’s still the premier ruckman’: Gawn’s bomb Max Gawn is winning his intriguing duel with Tristan Xerri as he buries a beauty from long range

00:56 Zurhaar catches fire with frantic third-term treble Cam Zurhaar delivers a timely three-goal burst to help keep North Melbourne in with a fighting chance

00:24 Skipper loses his cool as tensions threaten to boil Jy Simpkin concedes a 50m penalty for knocking the footy away and almost concedes another moments later in a fiery clash with Jake Bowey

00:39 'Roo' chants echo after young Demon’s mega pluck Jacob van Rooyen completes one of the marks of the round with a brilliant speccy inside 50

00:41 Curtis cooking early with first-quarter pair Paul Curtis makes his presence felt early, converting both set shots after some strong marking efforts

00:50 'Show them your tail lights': Pickett’s cheeky opener Kysaiah Pickett takes a strong mark and lets the Roos know about it before hammering home the first goal

St Kilda v Sydney

9 Brodie Grundy SYD

8 Marcus Windhager STK

5 Callum Wilkie STK

3 Will Hayward SYD

3 Jack Steele STK

2 James Rowbottom SYD

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS Previous Next 20:16 Mini-Match: St Kilda v Sydney Extended highlights of the Saints and Swans clash in round 18 of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

06:43 Lyon post-match, R18: 'We're frustrated, and angry, really' Watch St Kilda’s press conference after round 18’s match against Sydney

08:15 Highlights: St Kilda v Sydney The Saints and Swans clash in round 18 of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

06:50 Cox post-match, R18: 'We'll support him (McCartin), but he was walking around in the change rooms, which is really good' Watch Sydney’s press conference after round 18’s match against St Kilda

03:05 Last two mins: Crucial intercepts see Swans hold off Saints The thrilling final moments between St Kilda and Sydney in round 18

00:42 'The best ruck work you'll ever see': Grundy-Gulden magic seals Swans win Errol Gulden snaps a stunning goal following Brodie Grundy's great ruck craft, putting the Swans ahead late in the final term

00:46 Fireworks erupt after debutant's late hit rules out McCartin Tensions boil over in the final term after first-gamer Max Heath makes strong contact with Tom McCartin, ruling him out for the remainder of the match

00:39 Wait is over: Heath's magical moment Max Heath kicks his first career goal after years of waiting on the sidelines

00:51 Saint in agony after suffering gruesome arm injury Dan Butler leaves the field with medical staff following a tackling incident late in the second quarter

00:51 Saints get stuck into Grundy after botched effort Brodie Grundy came off second best when he attempted a sidestep that went wrong

00:37 Hugh's moment: Boxshall nails career first Hugh Boxshall slots his first goal at AFL level after taking advantage of Liam Henry's brilliant tackle

00:48 Swans get stuck into young Saint after free kick Jake Lloyd runs into an open goal following Alixzander Tauru's off the ball free kick that sparked some niggle

00:50 Heeney capitalises on massive backline blunder Isaac Heeney finishes off a fantastic snapping goal after creating a turnover from Alixzander Tauru's risky backward kick

Port Adelaide v West Coast

9 Zak Butters PORT

9 Jason Horne-Francis PORT

5 Harry Edwards WCE

5 Joe Richards PORT

1 Harley Reid WCE

1 Mitchell Georgiades PORT

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS Previous Next 20:06 Mini-Match: Port Adelaide v West Coast Extended highlights of the Power and Eagles clash in round 18 of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

08:09 Highlights: Port Adelaide v West Coast The Power and Eagles clash in round 18 of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

09:20 Hinkley post-match, R18: 'We've had a really strong six weeks now, bar one game' Watch Port Adelaide’s press conference after round 18’s match against West Coast

08:34 McQualter post-match, R18: 'We competed really well, I was really proud of the effort for a large part of that game' Watch West Coast’s press conference after round 18’s match against Port Adelaide

03:11 Harley baits Horne-Francis, Port star has last laugh No.1 picks Harley Reid and Jason Horne-Francis go toe-to-toe in an ongoing heated exchange at Adelaide Oval

02:09 JHF triumphs with epic performance Jason Horne-Francis wins the day against heavyweight opponent Harley Reid, with three goals and 27 disposals

00:42 Big Power blow with skipper subbed after knock Port suffers an almighty blow as captain Connor Rozee is forced out of the game following this incident that injured his finger

00:46 Richards rises with perfect crumb and snap Joe Richards curls a beautiful goal home after a sleek handball from teammate Ollie Wines

01:01 DBJ finishes off monumental JHF build-up Jason Horne-Francis is heavily involved in this superb team effort where Darcy Byrne-Jones finishes truly

00:54 Baker's triple-layered effort delivers the goods Liam Baker doesn't give up moving the footy forward and is rewarded for his effort with a great team goal

00:55 Reid revs up crowd after sizzling snap Harley Reid turns to the Eagles faithful after spinning on the spot to nail a pearler

00:45 Brockman the man to get Eagles pumping Tyler Brockman snaps truly on the run after West Coast turns the ball over in its offensive half

LEADERBOARD

75 Noah Anderson GCFC

71 Zak Butters PORT

70 Jordan Dawson ADEL

69 Nick Daicos COLL

66 Caleb Serong FRE

66 Bailey Smith GEEL

63 Ed Richards WB

59 Max Gawn MELB

59 Hugh McCluggage BL

59 Connor Rozee PORT

58 Tristan Xerri NMFC

57 Brodie Grundy SYD

56 Andrew Brayshaw FRE

55 Max Holmes GEEL

54 Matt Rowell GCFC

51 Josh Daicos COLL

50 Touk Miller GCFC

49 Lachie Neale BL

48 Tom Liberatore WB

48 Zach Merrett ESS

48 Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera STK