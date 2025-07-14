IN TODAY'S AFL Daily, star journalist Damian Barrett and Sarah Olle unpack all of football's big issues.
>> START LISTENING NOW
- Damo and Sarah look at the young key forwards ready to take over in September
- Sam Darcy's a star, but will the Bulldogs miss out on finals?
- More of the same from Blues as Jacob Weitering implores leaders to stand up
- The lingering throat injury that's holding Tom De Koning back from his best
- 200 games up for Melbourne's Clayton Oliver against Carlton on Saturday night
Don't miss a minute! Subscribe to AFL Daily NOW at Spotify or Apple Podcasts