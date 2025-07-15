Noah Answerth in seen on crutches after Brisbane's clash against Carlton in round 18, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Jordon Butts Chest TBC Brayden Cook Concussion 1 week Toby Murray Ankle 1 week Josh Rachele Knee TBC Tyler Welsh Toe 1 week Updated: July 15, 2025

In the mix

The Crows will have at least two forced changes this week after injuries to Butts and Cook, with Butts returning to Adelaide by car this week after spending time in hospital with a punctured lung. Key defender Nick Murray is his likely replacement this week against Gold Coast after overcoming a knee injury and playing the past four games in the SANFL. James Borlase was also impressive as a lockdown key defender at SANFL level. There are options to replace Cook, with Luke Pedlar a likely choice. Lachie Murphy was also prominent at SANFL level with a team-high 28 disposals and could be considered alongside Billy Dowling, Luke Nankervis and Sid Draper. Matt Crouch will return from a hip injury via the SANFL this week on restricted minutes. – Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Noah Answerth Achilles Season Zac Bailey Suspension Round 20 Lincoln McCarthy Knee TBC Jack Payne Knee Season Deven Robertson Concussion TBC James Tunstill Concussion TBC Updated: July 15, 2025

In the mix

The Lions will make a few changes to face the Western Bulldogs at the Gabba on Friday night with Answerth and Bailey both unavailable from the team that defeated Carlton. Darcy Gardiner could come into the 22 to fill Answerth's defensive role, while Keidean Coleman will also be considered after returning from a quad injury through the VFL last week. Sam Day was unavailable for personal reasons and should come back into the forward line, at the expense of either Darcy Fort or Oscar McInerney, while Bruce Reville, Will McLachlan and Conor McKenna will all vie for Bailey's spot. – Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Ben Camporeale Suspension Round 23 Matt Cottrell Foot Season Orazio Fantasia Hamstring TBC Brodie Kemp Achilles Season Mitch McGovern Hamstring TBC Harry McKay Knee 1 week Nic Newman Knee Season Adam Saad Concussion Test Jack Silvagni Groin TBC Jagga Smith Knee Season Sam Walsh Foot 2 weeks Lewis Young Ankle 3-4 weeks Updated: July 15, 2025

In the mix

The Blues will lose both McGovern (hamstring) and Fantasia (hamstring) for Saturday night's clash against the Demons. That news is compounded by the fact McKay (knee) and Silvagni (groin) remain sidelined, while Saad (concussion) still faces a fitness test to return in time. Francis Evans (19 disposals, three goals) and Will White (15 disposals, one goal) could provide spark in attack after impressing at VFL level. Billy Wilson (25 disposals, one goal) will also be considered, while Blake Acres and Harry Lemmey were emergencies last weekend. – Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Jordan De Goey Achilles/concussion TBC Billy Frampton Calf Test Harvey Harrison Knee Season Jeremy Howe Groin TBC Tew Jiath Quad 1-3 weeks Fin Macrae Shoulder 2-4 weeks Beau McCreery Hamstring Test Reef McInnes Knee Season Jakob Ryan Foot 8-10 weeks Lachie Schultz Hamstring Test Charlie West Foot 3-4 weeks Updated: July 15, 2025

In the mix

Collingwood is set to regain Brody Mihocek and Pat Lipinski for Sunday’s clash against Fremantle after they were managed for the trip to Queensland. McCreery still needs to prove his fitness, while Frampton is a chance to return ahead of schedule but might need a bit longer. Bobby Hill trained on Tuesday and is building towards a return after dealing with a personal problem. Ed Allan collected 27 touches and eight clearances to put his hand up for a recall in the VFL, while Charlie Dean played well against Gold Coast. Mid-season recruit Noah Howes kicked five goals in his best showing yet. – Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Nick Bryan Knee Season Nate Caddy Soreness 1 week Jye Caldwell Ankle 6-7 weeks Nik Cox Concussion Season Sam Draper Achilles Season Tom Edwards Knee Season Lewis Hayes Knee Season Ben Hobbs Groin 1 week Harrison Jones Ankle TBC Kyle Langford Quad 4-5 weeks Nic Martin Knee Season Ben McKay Foot TBC Darcy Parish Calf TBC Zach Reid Hamstring Season Will Setterfield Foot Season Updated: July 15, 2025

In the mix

Another week, and more injuries for the Bombers, with Martin and Setterfield out for the season, and Caddy and Hobbs to miss at least this week's clash against Greater Western Sydney. There are few returns on the horizon as the Bombers appear set to get a look at almost their entire list at AFL level this year. Jade Gresham was the carryover emergency last week and could return, while Liam McMahon kicked another three goals in the VFL and will become the club’s 13th debutant this year. Archie Perkins (21 disposals), Saad El-Hawli (21), Dylan Shiel (23), Jye Menzie (13 and two goals) and Alwyn Davey jnr (19) are also options, while Matt Guelfi could be recalled if the Bombers look to limit the impact of one of the Giants' dangerous half-backs. – Dejan Kalinic

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Will Brodie Concussion Test Nat Fyfe Calf 1 week Odin Jones Back Season Alex Pearce Shin 1-2 weeks Aiden Riddle Foot TBC Cooper Simpson AC joint 1 week Hayden Young Hamstring Test Updated: July 15, 2025

In the mix

Young faces a fitness test and needs to get through main training on Wednesday to put his hand up for selection. The important midfielder has not played since suffering a hamstring injury against St Kilda in round eight, but the Dockers said he had since done everything required to this point. The Dockers struggled with Hawthorn's small forwards and could look to bring Brandon Walker back this week after a run of games in the WAFL. Change otherwise will be minimal. On the injury front, captain Pearce will miss again with "awareness" in the area of his shin where he had a hot spot. Half-back Simpson, who played an important rebounding role before suffering an AC joint injury, is closing in on his return. – Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Mitch Duncan Shoulder 3-4 weeks Sam De Koning Shoulder Test Cameron Guthrie Calf 1-2 weeks Lenny Hofmann Hamstring Test Jake Kolodjashnij Groin Indefinite Oli Wiltshire Concussion Concussion protocols Updated: July 15, 2025

In the mix

The Cats played it safe with De Koning last week and he will be tested again ahead of Sunday’s game against St Kilda, while Jeremy Cameron’s groin concern will be monitored but he is expected to face the Saints. Guthrie is at least a week away from returning via the VFL, while fellow veteran Duncan could miss the best part of a month with his AC joint injury. Toby Conway should play his first game of the season in the VFL after recovering from a long-term back injury. Ted Clohesy continues to hammer the door down at VFL level, collecting 31 disposals, 12 clearances and a goal in a big win over GWS. Jhye Clark made a successful return from concussion with 30 touches, while young tall Jacob Molier booted 4.1 from 12 disposals and five marks in an encouraging outing. – Michael Rogers

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Charlie Ballard Knee Season Sam Collins Calf Test Caleb Graham Achilles Test Will Graham Shoulder 1-3 weeks Elliott Himmelberg Knee Season Max Knobel Foot Season Touk Miller Hamstring 4-6 weeks Updated: July 15, 2025

In the mix

If Collins passes his fitness test he’ll return to face Adelaide on Sunday after missing the past two matches. Replacing Miller could go in a number of directions. With Sam Flanders expected to take up his midfield slack, veteran David Swallow is a chance of moving from the substitute role into the 22, while Leo Lombard excelled in the VFL last weekend with 35 disposals and a goal. Jake Rogers and Malcolm Rosas jnr also played well in the reserves, with Nick Holman another option. – Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Cody Angove Back Season Brent Daniels Adductor 5-6 weeks Wade Derksen Ankle TBC Ollie Hannaford Ankle 5 weeks Jesse Hogan Foot 1 week Josh Kelly Hip 1 week Jack Ough Shoulder Season Conor Stone Foot Season Sam Taylor Toe 1 week Callan Ward Knee Season Nathan Wardius Leg 3 weeks Updated: July 15, 2025

In the mix

The Giants will be forced into a couple of changes ahead of Thursday night's clash against the Bombers, with Hogan (foot) and Kelly (hip) both set to be managed. Taylor (toe) has also progressed, but will be given another week to get himself right. Max Gruzewski (14 disposals, four goals) could bolster the forward line after another strong showing in the VFL, while Stephen Coniglio (18 disposals, three clearances) is set to finally add some experience back into the midfield after a glute injury. Jacob Wehr (27 disposals, eight marks) is also closing on a return to senior action, following a couple of strong performances in the reserves. James Leake and Toby McMullin were also emergencies last weekend and could be in contention, but Daniels (adductor) is facing a race against the clock to return before finals. – Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Sam Butler Leg Test Will Day Foot 1 week Bodie Ryan Clavicle Test Seamus Mitchell Ankle Test Noah Mraz Knee 5-7 weeks Josh Weddle Back TBC Updated: July 15, 2025

In the mix

The return of Day is now just a week away, with the 2023 Peter Crimmins medallist on track to return against Carlton next Thursday night. Sam Mitchell still has a selection conundrum in attack, albeit a good problem. Mitch Lewis starred again in the VFL, slotting five goals – all from set shots – for Box Hill. Max Ramsden also put his hand up for a recall with four goals from eight marks. Henry Hustwaite dominated again with 33 disposals and 11 clearances against Essendon, while Jack Scrimshaw warrants a return after 26 touches at Box Hill City Oval. – Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Marty Hore Knee/Shoulder Season Aidan Johnson Ankle Test Jake Lever Ankle TBC Shane McAdam Achilles Season Andy Moniz-Wakefield Knee Season Harrison Petty Concussion Test Tom Sparrow Concussion 1-2 weeks Updated: July 15, 2025

In the mix

Lever pulled up sore after Sunday’s game and has been ruled out to face Carlton on Saturday night, continuing an injury-riddled season for the premiership defender. Illness sidelined Steven May for the clash against the Roos but he will be available this week. Veteran Tom McDonald (17 disposals, 11 marks) impressed after being recalled and should keep his spot in Lever's absence. Sparrow has entered concussion protocols following his brutal hit from Tristan Xerri and will also miss against the Blues. Jack Billings (31 disposals, five clearances, two goals), Harry Sharp (23 disposals, six tackles, two goals) and Charlie Spargo (16 disposals, nine tackles) all performed well in Casey's big win over Werribee and will be considered to take his place. Swingman Petty could be available if he is cleared from concussion protocols, while young defender Blake Howes (27 disposals, 10 marks) starred in the VFL after exiting protocols last week and could also come under consideration. - Alison O'Connor

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Jackson Archer Hamstring Season Miller Bergman Knee Season Aidan Corr Calf 2-3 weeks Luke Davies-Uniacke Concussion Test Nick Larkey Knee TBC Luke McDonald Shoulder Test Darcy Tucker Back Season Tristan Xerri Suspension Round 22 Updated: July 15, 2025

In the mix

The Kangas will regain George Wardlaw (concussion) for Saturday's clash against the Swans, while Davies-Uniacke (concussion) is also on track provided he can pass through the final stages of the AFL's protocols. There is some hope the duo could be joined by McDonald (shoulder), but Larkey (knee) remains an ongoing watch. Callum Coleman-Jones appears the most likely to replace the suspended Xerri, given he was among the emergencies last weekend. The VFL side had the bye, so there is no exposed form to pick from, but Zane Duursma and Zac Fisher were the other emergencies at AFL level and will also be considered. – Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Ryan Burton Knee TBC Lachie Charleson Finger Test Tom Cochrane Foot Season Jason Horne-Francis Foot TBC Todd Marshall Achilles Season Jacob Moss Ankle 2-4 weeks Sam Powell-Pepper Knee Season Esava Ratugolea Hamstring Season Connor Rozee Hand Test Dante Visentini Ankle Season Xavier Walsh Shoulder Season Updated: July 15, 2025

In the mix

The injury list at Port has grown following news Horne-Francis has undergone surgery on his broken foot and is "highly unlikely" to play again this season. Rozee has avoided surgery but will be tested through the week. Christian Moraes is around the mark as a potential replacement, while Joe Berry could also be considered if Port want to bring in a small forward. Regular defender Dylan Williams kicked seven goals in the SANFL at the weekend to put his hand up for selection at either end of the ground. - Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Jacob Bauer ACL Season Judson Clarke ACL Season Mate Colina Shoulder Season Thomson Dow Patella 2-5 weeks Liam Fawcett Foot 4-6 weeks Campbell Gray Knee 6-8 weeks Sam Lalor Hamstring Season Mykelti Lefau Calf 2-4 weeks Tom Lynch Suspension Round 22 Kane McAuliffe Quad 1-2 weeks Hugo Ralphsmith Hamstring Season Samson Ryan Foot TBC Josh Smillie Conditioning 1-2 weeks Updated: July 15, 2025

In the mix

Young forward Harry Armstrong is available after overcoming a hamstring injury, while fellow 2024 draftee Jasper Alger has also been cleared, with his ankle injury proving less severe than first thought. Both Smillie (conditioning) and McAuliffe (quad) are closing in on returns from their respective injuries, but with no VFL game for the Tigers this weekend, they remain at least a couple of weeks away. Gray has had a setback from his knee injury after undergoing a test last week and won't be seen for at least the next six weeks, while Noah Balta remains unavailable for the trip west due to his court-imposed curfew. - Alison O'Connor

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Harry Boyd Back Test Dan Butler Elbow TBC Jack Carroll Knee 1-2 weeks Dougal Howard Hamstring 2 weeks Isaac Keeler Hamstring 2-3 weeks Max King Knee Season Mattaes Phillipou Plantaris 2 weeks Jimmy Webster Calf 3-4 weeks Updated: July 15, 2025

In the mix

Ross Lyon will need to replace Butler after the small forward suffered a nasty elbow injury in the loss to Sydney. Phillipou is still two weeks off being available. Paddy Dow is closing in on a return after starring in his first full game after a nightmare knee infection over Christmas, finishing with 33 disposals and 14 clearances for Sandringham. Darcy Wilson responded to being dropped again with 33 touches and eight tackles. Alex Dodson produced his best VFL game yet with 35 hitouts, 29 disposals, 10 clearances and three goals. – Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Taylor Adams Hamstring 2 weeks Joel Amartey Hamstring Season Will Edwards Leg 5-7 weeks Robbie Fox Concussion Test Tom McCartin Concussion TBC Logan McDonald Ankle 5-7 weeks Tom Papley Hamstring 1-2 weeks Dane Rampe Calf Test Updated: July 15, 2025

In the mix

The club says McCartin has ‘recovered well’ from his latest concussion, although it would be a surprise if the Swans don’t take a conservative approach given his history. In the short term, his absence on Saturday against the Roos should be offset by the return of Rampe from a calf problem, provided he gets through training this week. Fox, who has not played a senior game since last year’s Grand Final, is also a test to return this weekend. With their faint finals hopes technically alive and his team humming again, it's unlikely coach Dean Cox will make too many other changes, although he'd be tempted to expose some younger players to AFL level as the club moves one eye to 2026. - Martin Smith

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Oscar Allen Calf/Achilles/Knee Season Liam Ryan Soreness Test Jake Waterman Shoulder Season Elliot Yeo Ankle TBC Updated: July 15, 2025

In the mix

Tim Kelly is a chance to return this week and add some experience to a young onball group after having 27 disposals and two goals in the WAFL. Played primarily as a half-forward for more than a month, Kelly could be required in a midfield that will be without the suspended Jack Graham. Premiership forward Liam Ryan was a late withdrawal against Port Adelaide with soreness and will be assessed at Thursday's main training session. Defenders Sandy Brock and Bo Allan pushed their cases in the WAFL, while experienced wingman Jayden Hunt showed improvement. Tom Gross was flown to Adelaide as an emergency and didn't play, but his WAFL form has been strong. Forward/ruck Archer Reid is available after being managed with hamstring tightness. – Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Harvey Gallagher Foot TBC James Harmes Illness Test Arty Jones Hamstring 1-2 weeks Adam Treloar Calf 5-8 weeks Cody Weightman Knee Season Updated: July 15, 2025

In the mix

Harmes still needs to prove his fitness after battling illness, while Gallagher suffered a further setback with bone stress found in his foot. Veteran Liam Jones should come under consideration for Friday night’s game against Brisbane at the Gabba, while Jedd Busslinger, Buku Khamis and Luke Cleary are other options for the Dogs. Michael Sellwood has been building towards a debut, but didn’t get another chance to impress with Footscray having the bye. – Josh Gabelich