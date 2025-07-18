Follow all the action from Brisbane's clash against the Western Bulldogs

Follow it LIVE: Brisbane v Western Bulldogs from 7.40pm AEST

BRISBANE hosts the Western Bulldogs in a huge Friday night encounter at the Gabba.

The Lions, who are the reigning premiers, are well-placed to claim a top-four spot after a win over Carlton last week saw them improve to 12-1-4.

LIONS v BULLDOGS Follow it LIVE

They will be confident of another win when they host the Bulldogs, who head to the Gabba for the first time since 2022.

The Bulldogs have a poor record at the venue, having lost eight of their past 10 trips to the ground.

Bulldogs defender Liam Jones has been named for the first time in almost three months, while Luke Cleary and Lachie McNeil have also returned. Nick Coffield, Josh Dolan and Copper Hynes come out of the side.

Brisbane will be without Noah Answerth (Achilles) and Zac Bailey (suspension), with Sam Marshall and Bruce Reville coming into the side.