L-R: Tom Mitchell, Sam De Koning, Hayden Young. Pictures: AFL Photos

COLLINGWOOD will be without a host of experience for the massive finals-shaping clash against Fremantle, with five outs including managed pair Tim Membrey and Tom Mitchell.

The Dockers have brought back Hayden Young after his significant hamstring injury, while Geelong has recalled Sam De Koning and Tyson Stengle for its clash with St Kilda.

Membrey and Mitchell join injured Magpies duo Jeremy Howe and Dan Houston on the sidelines, with Brody Mihocek, Beau McCreery and Pat Lipinski among those to come in.

Small forward Isaiah Dudley makes way for Young in the Dockers' only change ahead of the MCG clash.

De Koning returns against the Saints after recovering from shoulder surgery, while Stengle is back for his first game since round 15. Athletic forward Ollie Henry and young mid George Stevens have been omitted.

The Saints have made two changes, including Hugo Garcia (wrist) who withdrew from the selected side on Friday, with Darcy Wilson coming in.

And in Sunday's final game, Gold Coast will be without key midfield pair Touk Miller and Lachie Weller for its trip to Adelaide to face the Crows. Debutant Ben Jepson and first-year mid Leo Lombard are the ins.

The Crows have made two changes, with injured duo Jordon Butts (chest) and Brayden Cook (concussion) replaced by Nick Murray and Luke Pedlar.

SUNDAY, JULY 20

Geelong v St Kilda at GMHBA Stadium, 1.10pm AEST

GEELONG

In: S.De Koning, T.Stengle

Out: O.Henry (omitted), G.Stevens (omitted)

R18 sub: Ollie Henry

ST KILDA

In: R.Byrnes, D.Wilson

Out: D.Butler (elbow), H.Garcia (wrist)

R18 sub: Hunter Clark

Collingwood v Fremantle at the MCG, 3.15pm AEST

COLLINGWOOD

In: C.Dean, P.Lipinski, B.Mihocek, E.Allan, B.McCreery

Out: J.Howe (groin), D.Houston (abdominal), T.Membrey (managed), T.Mitchell (managed), R.Steele (omitted)

R18 sub: Scott Pendlebury

FREMANTLE

In: H.Young

Out: I.Dudley (omitted)

R18 sub: Isaiah Dudley

Adelaide v Gold Coast at Adelaide Oval, 4.10pm ACST

ADELAIDE

In: N.Murray, L.Pedlar

Out: J.Butts (chest), B.Cook (concussion)

R18 sub: Chayce Jones

GOLD COAST

In: L.Lombard, B.Jepson

Out: T.Miller (hamstring), L.Weller (cork)

R18 sub: David Swallow