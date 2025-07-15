Darren Jarman, James Hird and Nick Davis. Pictures: AFL Photos

THE STUNNING fourth quarter of Josh Daicos last Friday night got us thinking - what is the best individual quarter ever by a single player?

Daicos shifted into the midfield and had 16 disposals, five tackles and two goals for the term as Collingwood fell just short of a stunning comeback win against Gold Coast at People First Stadium.

So how does the Magpie's effort rate compared to some of the best individual performances we've ever seen?

We've gone deep into our video archive (and our memory bank) to find one for each club, including some of the biggest moments in the biggest finals.

Darren Jarman v St Kilda

Fourth quarter, 1997 Grand Final, MCG

A midfielder for the first three quarters, Darren Jarman was shifted to full forward by coach Malcolm Blight in the final term, producing a magical five-goal burst that won the Crows their first AFL premiership. One of the most skilful players the game has seen, Jarman converted set shots with pin-point accuracy, snapped cooly across his body, and crumbed off packs to seal the result, which saw the Crows kick eight final-quarter goals to win by 31 points. Adelaide had trailed by 13 points at half time, and Jarman booted all six of his goals in the second half to turn the game. His five in the final quarter remains a Grand Final record. A premiership player with Hawthorn in 1991, Jarman also played a key role in the Crows' 1998 flag with five goals. - Nathan Schmook

Bernie Quinlan v Hawthorn

Fourth quarter, 1983 qualifying final, MCG

In a difficult list of contenders, we've gone back to the Fitzroy half of the merger for a scintillating performance from the 'Superboot', Quinlan, in a second against third qualifying final against Hawthorn. The Lions were 21 points down at three-quarter time, but with one of the best full-forwards in the game at their disposal, were still a chance. Quinlan had three goals to that stage of the game, but piled on five more in an incredible display. Numbers four, five, six and seven brought Fitzroy right back into the contest, with number eight giving it the lead in time-on. Unlike the others, which all came via marks, Quinlan's final goal came from a boundary line throw-in, where he grabbed the ball out of the ruck and somehow threw it on to his left boot for the go-ahead goal. Although the effort was in vain, with the Hawks winning by four points, Quinlan's performance, during a season in which he topped 100 goals, was one for the ages. – Michael Whiting

Bernie Quinlan of Fitzroy lines up to take a kick during a 1988 VFL match. Picture: AFL Photos

Anthony Koutoufides v Essendon

Fourth quarter, 1999 preliminary final, MCG

Perhaps the most consequential individual quarter of football ever played. Carlton was trailing by 11 points heading into the final term of its 1999 preliminary final against Essendon, when 'Kouta' decided to go Beast Mode. He almost single-handedly dragged the Blues to the Grand Final with a famous upset win, following a quarter of football where he had an impact anywhere and everywhere he was placed. Koutoufides finished with 10 disposals, four contested possessions, six marks, two clearances and kicked two goals in the final term. But it was the sheer physical dominance of his performance that stood out. Three of his six marks in the final quarter were contested grabs, while another three were intercept marks. Two of the contested grabs came deep inside-50, which he converted into goals. The three intercept marks came later, when he was positioned behind the ball, as Carlton clung to a dramatic and history-defining one-point win. - Riley Beveridge

Peter Daicos v North Melbourne

Third quarter, R5 1982, Arden St

Recency bias had us leaning towards Josh Daicos last Friday night, but we're going back to the 80s for one of his father's best ever performances. As a fresh-faced 20-year-old forward, Daicos kicked six goals in the third quarter against a powerful North Melbourne side at Arden St, including one where a handball bounced off the umpire and landed in his hands before he snapped truly. Daicos would prove to be a shining light for the Magpies in a difficult season, winning the Copeland Trophy as the 1981 Grand Finalists won just four games for the season. He would have bigger and better moments in the black and white later in his career, but this was a taste of what he was capable of. - Martin Smith

James Hird v West Coast

Fourth quarter, R3 2004, Marvel Stadium

"Hird, the fairytale is complete!" It was a final term to remember from James Hird after a tumultuous week for the Essendon captain. Days after remarkably criticising umpire Scott McLaren on The Footy Show - comments that led to a $20,000 fine - Hird lifted the Bombers to a famous win over West Coast. With scores level in the final moments of the game, Hird received a handball from Marcus Bullen before snapping the winning goal, celebrating by hugging an Essendon fan in the crowd. His final quarter included two majors and 15 disposals as he finished the game with 34, eight clearances and three goals. Scott Lucas kicked seven goals in a quarter in 2007, also against the Eagles, and has to be mentioned in this list as well. - Dejan Kalinic

Tony Modra v Melbourne

Second quarter, R10 1999, MCG

It was a night of records for Fremantle when it met Melbourne on a wintry Friday night in 1999, still chasing its first win at the MCG after 10 attempts. They achieved it thanks to the feats of Tony Modra, who booted five goals in a 15-minute burst in the second quarter and a club-record total of 10. The second-quarter blitz was a mixed bag with several of Modra's tricks, kicking goals off the ground, using his pace on the lead, working his opponent under the ball and winning a free kick for holding the ball. The high-flying Docker entered half-time with seven goals and the Demons ultimately had to move defender Jamie Shanahan off him. It was the last of Modra's five 10-goal bags and his best return as a Docker. In more recent times, Murphy Reid's four goals in six minutes on debut during the third quarter against Geelong this year was exhilarating. - Nathan Schmook

Gary Ablett snr v Essendon

Third quarter, R6 1993, MCG

You can take your pick of Ablett snr's best days – the 14-goal monsterings of both Richmond and Melbourne in 1989, or his Norm Smith Medal-winning performance in the loss to the Hawks the same year. But perhaps the game that best showcased his talents was the 1993 shootout with Essendon spearhead Paul Salmon. Ablett booted five goals in a dominant third quarter at the MCG, to keep the Cats just three points adrift of the Bombers at the last change. The first came from a strong mark and lead against Derek Kickett, and the second from a free kick against Kickett. Essendon coach Kevin Sheedy moved a young James Hird onto Ablett at that point, to no avail. The champion veteran was too strong and too good for the future Essendon legend, booting three more in the term from strong marking and wily reading of the bouncing ball. Ablett had 12 goals to that point, but could manage just two more majors in the final term as Essendon pulled away for a 24-point win. He finished with 14 goals, seven behinds from 25 kicks, 12 marks and zero handballs, while the victorious Salmon tallied 10 goals, six behinds.

Special mention to defender Darren Milburn, who exploited the time and space often afforded to defenders in the late 2000s to rack up a then-VFL/AFL record of 19 disposals in the first quarter against the Western Bulldogs in round 16, 2008. He finished with 32 touches as the Cats blew the Dogs away in the final term to win by 61 points. – Michael Rogers

Gary Ablett jnr v St Kilda

Fourth quarter, R1 2013, Metricon Stadium

With no finals to trawl through, we go to a home and away contest for the Suns. Coming off three and two wins respectively in their first two seasons in the AFL, there was a little optimism heading into 2013 as the baby-faced team had accumulated some experience. Not surprisingly, most of the hope centred around Gary Ablett jnr, a man that was untouchable in his first four years at Carrara. Trailing the Saints by nine points at the final change in the opening round, 'The Little Master' put on a show. After an early Ablett goal in the fourth closed the gap, the dual Brownlow medallist flipped the match entirely with 60 seconds of brilliance. Firstly, he cruised to 40m and banged home a goal on the run, and from the next centre clearance, he swooped on a loose ball, fended off Sam Gilbert and bent back the perfect snap from 45m to give his team some breathing space. Ablett kicked three of Gold Coast's seven goals in the last quarter to pinch victory in another masterclass. – Michael Whiting

Jeremy Cameron v Sydney

Third quarter, 2016 qualifying final, ANZ Stadium

It wasn't necessarily a quarter for the ages. Rather, it was a three-minute burst for the ages. In a season where Greater Western Sydney finally arrived, Cameron helped to spearhead a qualifying final victory over crosstown rivals Sydney with a three-goal term that inspired a 36-point win and passage through to the preliminary final. The Giants led by just two points with eight minutes remaining in the third quarter. Three minutes later, they were ahead by 21 points and it was almost game over. Cameron first ran in behind and kicked truly from a set-shot. He then intercepted Ben McGlynn's kick across goal and converted. Moments later and he caught Dane Rampe diving on the ball, winning a free kick and once again slotting the resulting effort. To top it off, with the Swans about to enter forward-50 late in the quarter, Cameron ran down Gary Rohan with a superb chasing tackle to win yet another free kick and keep the side's pivotal advantage intact. - Riley Beveridge

Lance Franklin v Adelaide

Fourth quarter, 2007 elimination final, Telstra Dome

With sincere apologies to Stuart Dew, whose iconic five-minute burst of brilliance in the 2008 Grand Final sealed an unlikely flag for the Hawks, we've gone with Buddy's match-winning performance against the Crows. With Hawthorn trailing at three-quarter time in an elimination final, Franklin produced three incredible goals - all from 50m or beyond - as the Hawks stormed home to win by just three points. The final goal with just seconds remaining was an extraordinary moment for a 20-year-old with the world at his feet ... and the next 15 years didn't disappoint.

Twelve months later, it was Dew who became the "unlikely, bulky hero" - as Channel Seven commentator Dennis Cometti put it - with a cameo for the ages. With five minutes remaining in the third term and the Hawks up by just five points, Dew booted two booming left-foot goals - his first off just one step from 50m out - and set up two others to break the game open and break Geelong hearts.

Max Gawn v Geelong

Third quarter, 2021 preliminary final, Optus Stadium

Melbourne fans will never forget the 30 minutes of Max madness that set the Demons on the path to their drought-breaking premiership. On a night when everything just clicked, Gawn brought out all his party tricks in the third quarter of the 2021 prelim, booting four goals to deliver one of the club's most iconic finals performances. His sublime goal on the run from 55m, his two set shots from close range, his magnificent snap out of the ruck after ragdolling Mark Blicavs close to goal - all came within a glorious seven-minute patch that will forever be etched in Demons folklore. But it wasn't only the remarkable goals in that game-breaking premiership quarter - Gawn also collected eight touches, six of which were contested, two tackles, 10 hitouts and three clearances in a performance for the ages. He finished the match with a career-best five majors - his first for the night a brilliant goal on the run from the top of the 50m after he wheeled around when called to play on in the second term - along with 33 hitouts, 19 touches (12 contested), seven score involvements, five marks and five clearances. - Alison O'Connor

Drew Petrie v Western Bulldogs

First quarter, R13 2007, MCG

It was a game that Glenn Archer will recall fondly, as North Melbourne celebrated his 300th appearance with a 26-point win over the Western Bulldogs. But he had Drew Petrie to thank for that. Petrie started forward – having been swung back in a variety of different roles in the weeks leading into this clash – and enjoyed immediate rewards. He kicked six goals to quarter time, including the game's first four majors. When that happens, you know it's going to be your afternoon. He marked strongly on the lead for his first, bombed long from beyond 50m out for his second, took a contested grab for his third, leapt over a pack to take a soaring hanger for his fourth, crumbed and snapped for his fifth, then was somehow left wide open inside-50 to add his sixth. Petrie would finish with seven for the day – he kicked his last goal in the second quarter, before going goalless in the second half – with the damage all done inside a ripping opening spell. - Riley Beveridge

Drew Petrie in action during the match between North Melbourne and the Western Bulldogs at the MCG in round 13, 2007. Picture: AFL Photos

Robbie Gray v Adelaide

Third quarter, R8 2018, Adelaide Oval

There's no bigger match in South Australia than the Showdown each season, and in 2018, Robbie Gray made the 44th edition his own. With Port trailing by 21 points at the main break, it looked a huge mountain to climb for Ken Hinkley's men. However, what ensued over the next 30 minutes will not be forgotten by those in attendance or that watched from afar. Stationed at half-forward for most of the quarter, Gray kicked an extraordinary five goals to completely flip the match. He won his first from a free kick, ran into an open goalsquare for his second and kicked a third from another free. With the crowd reaching fever pitch, Gray lifted again, perfectly roving a Paddy Ryder tap inside 50 to snap for another and put the icing on the cake moments later with his fifth for the term from a tight angle in the right forward pocket. One of Port's greatest ever players had produced its greatest ever quarter as it held on for a nailbiting victory. – Michael Whiting

Nathan Brown v Collingwood

Fourth quarter, R8 2005, MCG

The Tigers, flying early in the season, found themselves trailing the struggling Magpies by 10 points heading into the final quarter. With inspiration needed, enter Brown, who produced a quarter for the ages. Brown came to life with a set-shot goal and a clever snap, before showcasing his soccer skills to put the Tigers ahead with his third. A brilliant set shot from an angle saw Brown kick his fourth before he was awarded a late free kick for No.5 as the Tigers stormed to victory by 35 points after the clever forward put them on his back. - Dejan Kalinic

Tony Lockett v Sydney

Fourth quarter, R7 1994, SCG

Like most St Kilda games in the early 1990s, everything about this contest centred around 'Plugger'. And from the moment Tony Lockett landed a brutal elbow to the head of Swans defender Peter Caven in the first quarter - which ultimately led to an eight-game ban - it became even more so. It looked like being a horror day for the Saints and their star forward when the lowly Swans stormed to a 51-point lead in the third quarter, with the margin still seven goals with less than nine minutes remaining. But Lockett proved to be the hero as the Saints stormed home to somehow win by a point, with Plugger kicking four goals in the last quarter – three of which came in the final two minutes – as he finished with 11 for the game. Having copped abuse from the crowd all game after the hit on Caven, Lockett wasn't shy in giving it to the SCG fans after the final siren. The great irony, of course, is he would be wearing the red and white of the Swans and playing alongside Caven less than 12 months later. - Martin Smith

Nick Davis v Geelong

Fourth quarter, 2005 semi-final, SCG

I see it but I don't believe it. When Nick Davis retired in 2008, he closed the curtain on a career that yielded 235 goals, 168 games and three Grand Finals. But in the eyes of most outside the Swans bubble, his career will forever boil down to 21 minutes of brilliance on a memorable night in 2005. With Sydney needing to kick more goals in the last quarter against Geelong than they had in the preceding three, Davis produced four moments of brilliance to put the Swans on course for a drought-breaking premiership. A brilliant running goal from a stoppage, a contested mark and goal and another pinpoint snap from 30m out brought the margin to within three points with just minutes remaining. Then came the best goal of the lot; a perfect tap down from ruck Jason Ball to Davis, who bobbled, fumbled and never fully took control on the ball before he dropped it onto his left boot and watched from the turf as it sailed through for the match-winning goal with just seconds remaining. - Martin Smith

Chris Judd v Brisbane

Second quarter, R12 2003, the Gabba

Chris Judd made a fantastic start to his career in 2022, but he truly burst onto the scene when the Eagles travelled to take on back-to-back premiers Brisbane in 2023. Against a midfield full of greats, Judd put on a show in the first half, winning the ball in tight and then turning on the jets to burst into space and kick memorable running goals. In a five-minute burst in the second quarter, the Lions could hardly lay a finger on him as the young Eagle booted three scintillating goals. He dodged, weaved and flashed forward, and when the Lions did get a chance to tackle him, Judd just shrugged them off with his incredible strength. Ben Cousins' third quarter against Adelaide in the 2006 preliminary final, Peter Matera's third term in the 1992 Grand Final, and Luke Shuey's first half in the 2018 decider are other brilliant quarters and halves that have defined the Eagles' success. - Nathan Schmook

Kelvin Templeton v St Kilda

Fourth quarter, R13 1978, Western Oval

For most players, particularly in the modern era, kicking seven goals would be a day out. For Templeton, he managed to do it in just one quarter. The Bulldogs broke all sorts of record in their 107-point thumping of St Kilda in 1978, with Templeton leading the charge with 15 majors, including seven of the Dogs' 12 goals in the final term. Of the 25 kicks he had that day, 24 were shots on goal as he finished with 15.9 for the match, which remains a club record. - Martin Smith