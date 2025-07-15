Zoe Vozzo celebrates a goal during the Marsh AFL National Championships U18 Girls match between Vic Metro and Allies at Brighton Homes Arena, on July 13, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

VICTORIA Metro survived a scare from the Allies in the Marsh U18 Girls National Championships, holding on to defeat the underdogs by just two points at Brighton Homes Arena on Sunday afternoon.

Metro thrashed the Allies by 94 points at last year's championships, however this year it was a much closer affair with the Allies gaining the lead six minutes into the final term, before a goal by Metro ruck Josephine Bamford got the Victorians over the line.

Oakleigh Chargers product Chloe Bown led the way for Metro, finding plenty of the footy in the midfield and up forward to finish with a game-high 23 disposals, including 13 contested possessions and three inside 50s.

Northern Knights winger Scarlett Johnson also stood out for Victoria, taking eight marks to go along with her 22 disposals.

Zoe Vozzo was the only multiple goalscorer for the winners, kicking two majors including an unbelievable over-the-head goal Nate Caddy-style.

For the Allies, key forward Majella Day from Greater Western Sydney's Academy kicked three goals to go with her 19 disposals and seven score involvements, playing half the game as the deepest forward and the second half higher up the ground.

Majella Day celebrates a goal during the Marsh AFL National Championships U18 Girls match between Allies and Victoria Metro at Brighton Homes Arena, on July 13, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Tasmania midfielder Mischa Barwin collected the most disposals for the Allies, with 21 and seven inside 50s playing wing and high forward.

In defence, Alex Neyland was impressive with her attack on the football off half-back. The Sydney Academy utility had 13 disposals, including 12 contested possessions, five rebound 50s and two clearances.

ALLIES 2.3 2.3 5.4 7.6 (48)

VIC METRO 2.2 5.3 6.6 7.8 (50)

GOALS

Allies: Majella Day 3, Mia Anderson, Kiera Yerbury, Shakalia Gardiner-Dunn, Zoe Curry

Vic Metro: Zoe Vozzo 2, Josephine Bamford, Zoe Wilkinson, Teagan Murtic, Olivia Jesser, Phoebe Hargreaves

BEST

Allies: Mia Anderson, Majella Day, Mischa Barwin, Alex Neyland, Priya Bowering

Vic Metro: Chloe Bown, Scarlett Johnson, Zoe Vozzo, Jordyn Allen, Tayla McMillan

LEADING DISPOSALS

Allies: Mischa Barwin (21), Majella Day (19), Priya Bowering (19), Mia Anderson (15), Molly Thomas (14), Zoe Curry (14)

Vic Metro: Chloe Bown (23), Scarlett Johnson (22), Jordyn Allen (17), Olivia Gorman (16) Tayla McMillan (16)