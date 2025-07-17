Mitch Lewis will make his much-anticipated return to AFL against Port Adelaide in Tasmania on Saturday

Mitch Lewis celebrates a goal during the 2024 AFL Round 17 match between the Geelong Cats and Hawthorn at GMHBA Stadium. Picture: Michael Willson/AFL Photos

HAWTHORN key forward Mitch Lewis will play his first AFL game this weekend against Port Adelaide since rupturing his anterior cruciate ligament last July.

The 26-year-old has been picked for the trip to Launceston and will play for the Hawks for the first time in 378 days at University of Tasmania Stadium.

Lewis returned in the VFL against North Melbourne at the end of last month and has gradually built up to a full game across the past three weeks.

After kicking two goals against the Kangaroos and three more against Sandringham a week later, Lewis booted five goals – all from set shots – in Box Hill's win over Essendon last weekend to demand a spot back in Sam Mitchell's side.

Lewis managed only four appearances in 2024 due to a kneecap issue before the ACL tear in his first senior game in three months.

The 198cm spearhead left GMHBA Stadium in round 17 believing he had done his medial collateral ligament, only for a scan two days later to reveal the worst possible outcome.

Lewis completed most of his rehab program with James Blanck, with the pair travelling to the United States to undergo a reconditioning block with knee specialist Bill Knowles in Philadelphia.

In Mitchell's first two seasons as senior coach, Lewis booted 37 goals from 15 appearances in 2022, then 36 from 15 in 2023 to establish himself as part of the long-term future of Hawthorn.

Lewis returns to a side stacked full of forward options, with veteran Jack Gunston (39 goals) and Mabior Chol (32 goals) exceeding expectations in 2025. Chol didn't train with the main group on Thursday and isn't expected to make the trip south.

Damn who's cutting onions 🥹 pic.twitter.com/lmVbRHv6Cr — Hawthorn FC (@HawthornFC) July 17, 2025

Teenage key forward Calsher Dear was recalled for his second game of the season last weekend and kicked three goals in the loss to Fremantle at Optus Stadium.

Now Lewis gets his chance to resume his AFL career, just in time for another run to September.