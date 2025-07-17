Collingwood star Jeremy Howe is out of contract and facing an uncertain future, and it seems like North Melbourne isn't in the market for another veteran

Jeremy Howe celebrates a goal during Collingwood's clash against North Melbourne in round 14, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

NORTH Melbourne coach Alastair Clarkson has hosed down the prospect of luring Collingwood star Jeremy Howe, saying his club can't keep on chasing veterans forever.

The rebuilding Kangaroos recruited former Swans captain Luke Parker, premiership Eagles forward Jack Darling and ex-Bulldogs defender Caleb Daniel at the end of last season.

Daniel, 29, is averaging 26 disposals per game, 32-year-old Parker is averaging 22.8 disposals and 4.8 clearances, while 33-year-old Darling has kicked 16.5 in attack.

Howe, at 35 years of age, is yet to be offered a contract at Collingwood for next season, leading to talk a move to North Melbourne could be a good way for him to finish his decorated 268-game career.

Clarkson isn't ruling anything in or out when it comes to list management, but gave a strong hint Howe wouldn't be a priority recruit for them.

"We'll look at any player that we think will help our list, but I think he'd be pretty content at Collingwood," Clarkson said on Thursday.

"They're chasing the flag. I don't think we'll be in that space (of chasing Howe), but who knows.

"We had that strategy at the end of last year when we brought in Luke Parker and Jack Darling and Caleb Daniel, and they've given us some really good assistance and sturdiness.

"But we can't just keep going down that line either, because otherwise we will become too old."

Howe will miss Collingwood's next two matches with an adductor injury suffered during last week's six-point loss to Gold Coast.

North Melbourne (4-12-1) sits 16th on the ladder and faces a tough challenge against in-form Sydney (8-9) at the SCG on Saturday.

The Kangaroos will be without defender Luke McDonald for the rest of the season after he underwent shoulder surgery on Thursday.

Luke McDonald spoils the ball during the R16 match between North Melbourne and Hawthorn at University of Tasmania Stadium on June 28, 2025. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

"When we went and saw the specialist after that (Hawthorn) game, they said, 'let's just leave it for a couple of weeks and see whether he can regain some strength in it', knowing full well it was probably going to require surgery at the end of the year," Clarkson said.

"But it just hasn't improved enough in terms of the strength or function to get him to the line."

Forward Nick Larkey will miss another week due to a minor PCL injury, while ruckman Tristan Xerri will start his three-match suspension for the hit that knocked out Melbourne's Tom Sparrow.

In better news for North Melbourne, George Wardlaw and Luke Davies-Uniacke will return from concussion against Sydney.