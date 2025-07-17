IN TODAY'S AFL Daily, star journalists Damian Barrett and Laura Spurway unpack all of football's big issues.
>> START LISTENING NOW
- Damo and Kate look at the priorities for the AFL's incoming footy boss, Greg Swann
- Fixturing, the bounce and length of games are among the many items on the agenda
- Hawk Mitch Lewis and Docker Hayden Young loom as key inclusions for massive R19 games
- What can we take from the Giants' clinical win over the hapless Bombers?
Don't miss a minute! Subscribe to AFL Daily NOW at Spotify or Apple Podcasts