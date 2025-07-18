After securing talented teen Cody Walker, Carlton coach Michael Voss has staunchly defended the AFL's divisive father-son rule

Cody Walker chats with Charlie Curnow during Carlton's training session at Ikon Park on July 9, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

CARLTON coach Michael Voss has urged the AFL to protect the father-son rule after talented teenager Cody Walker nominated the Blues a year before he is eligible to be drafted.

As they prepare to miss finals for the first time since 2022, the Blues were given a huge boost when Walker informed them he intended to join the club via the 2026 draft.

His father, Andrew, played 202 games for Carlton between 2004 and 2016.

But Cody was also eligible to join Richmond as part of its Next Generation Academy due to his Indigenous heritage.

The 184cm midfielder has starred for Vic Country in this year's national championships, pushing his case to be a potential No.1 pick next year.

Walker will join Ben and Lucas Camporeale, the sons of premiership player Scott, on Carlton's list for 2027.

"The father-son rule should stay with how it currently sits," Voss said on Friday.

"There's some things that we need to continue around the history of the game and the traditions of the game, and this is one of them.

"I'd understand if there's probably a further conversation around what academies look like in general.

"But when it comes to the father and sons, that's been a tradition that's stood the test of time, and should continue to do so.

"Whether that evolves over time and what you ultimately end up paying for that, probably is a continued conversation, but where teams can get and clubs get access to their father-son, father-daughters, should always be made available."

Father-son access has caused significant debate between the 18 clubs, with some teams more fortunate than others.

Geelong has had an excellent track record with the rule, helping set up its three premiership between 2007 and 2011.

Collingwood superstar Nick Daicos is arguably the best player in the AFL, while his brother Josh is a premiership gun in his own right.

Reigning premier Brisbane has three father-sons - Will Ashcroft, Levi Ashcroft and Jaspa Fletcher - in its best team.

But less established clubs like Gold Coast, GWS and Fremantle are naturally less likely to produce sons of guns.

Josh and Nick Daicos after Collingwood's win over Essendon in round seven, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Even foundation club St Kilda is yet to benefit from the rule, with president Andrew Bassat leading the charge on overhauling Northern Academies.

Voss will be hoping the news of Walker's arrival at the end of 2026 can inspire Carlton to snap a four-game losing streak when it faces Melbourne at the MCG on Saturday night.

The 6-11 Blues are out of finals contention, but an encouraging end to the season could help Voss save his job.

Voss downplayed concerns of Tom De Koning's form, as the mobile ruckman is weighing up a monster offer to join St Kilda.

Tom De Koning during a Carlton training session at Ikon Park on July 9, 2025. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

De Koning is yet to make a decision, publicly, but it is expected he will accept the mammoth contract with the Saints.

The 26-year-old has played more forward in recent weeks in the absence of Harry McKay, with Marc Pittonet being the No.1 ruck.

"I think you're reading a little bit too much into it," Voss said of De Koning's form dipping amid the contract decision.

"Even with the discussion around him and the combination (with Pittonet), it's black and white for us. There's a role to play.

"We need it played, and he's really determined to be able to get that done.

"The discussion around it is for other people to talk about."