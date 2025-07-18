Essendon fitness boss Sean Murphy's contract won't be renewed at the end of the season

Essendon head of high performance Sean Murphy.

ESSENDON will part ways with head of high performance Sean Murphy at the end of the season as the club endures a horror spate of injuries.

The Bombers fielded an AFL era record-equalling 13th debutant in Thursday night's 48-point loss to Greater Western Sydney following a tumultuous season.

The club had 15 players listed on its injury list this week, following the loss of Nic Martin and Will Setterfield to long-term injuries last Saturday.

Murphy joined the Bombers ahead of the 2020 season, with the club announcing on Friday his current contract would not be renewed next year.

"It's been a privilege to work alongside such dedicated and professional staff, and I want to acknowledge their commitment throughout my time at the club," Murphy said in a statement.

"I am proud of the support shown within our high performance team to each other and the playing group in what has been a challenging season – it is a testament to the character of this team.

Essendon's football boss Daniel McPherson, said: "These jobs are all-encompassing and … I want to thank Sean for the professionalism and integrity that he has carried himself with, particularly throughout what has been a really challenging season in 2025.

"Our high performance and medical team is critical to the success of our football program, and we're committed to undertaking all necessary work required to help us improve in this area.

"This decision enables us to take a fresh approach and reshape the team as we prepare for a crucial off-season ahead of the 2026 AFL campaign."

Sitting 14th with a 6-11 record, coach Brad Scott has spoken about wanting Essendon to be "a no-excuse football club".

“We’d like to have better availability, but we field 23 fit players every week and we give opportunity to guys who deserve it," Scott said after the defeat to GWS.

"There’s challenges within that but what we can demand is effort, intent and the way that we compete and that largely tonight was very good against a very good opposition." - with AAP