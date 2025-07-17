Greater Western Sydney gets over the line by 48 points against Essendon

Jake Stringer celebrates a goal during the match between Essendon and Greater Western Sydney at Marvel Stadium in round 19, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

JAKE Stringer was always going to put on a show against his old side.

Facing Essendon for the first time since leaving the club late last year, he was Greater Western Sydney's north star in attack in the 16.8 (104) to 7.14 (56) win at Marvel Stadium on Thursday evening.

BOMBERS v GIANTS Full match coverage and stats

Stringer's three goals only told part of the story, with his leap at the footy and willingness to bring others into the game crucial to the Giants' attacking style.

The visitors started the game with some lethargy, making them susceptible to the pressure efforts of the Bombers. Skill execution from both sides was a concern, however, with error-laden passages of play, miskicks, and dropped marks.

Although it was under the Marvel Stadium roof, it did rain in the afternoon before the roof was closed, so the surface was damp, exacerbating the poor ball use across the field.

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS Previous Next 13:09 Scott post-match, R19: 'I don't think goal kicking cost us the game tonight. It was execution and polish' Watch Essendon’s press conference after round 19’s match against GWS

11:12 Kingsley post-match, R19: 'We saw a real selfless Stringer, giving goals off where he had every right to take those shots' Watch GWS’s press conference after round 19’s match against Essendon

02:25 'Green Machine' goes turbo in damaging midfield outing Tom Green amasses 30 disposals and 16 clearances to go with four goal assists and a major of his own in an elite performance

08:06 Highlights: Essendon v GWS The Bombers and Giants clash in round 19 of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

00:34 Jumping Jake launches over ex-teammate with cracking hang Jake Stringer sticks a superb aerial grab over Jayden Laverde and brings a big smile after snapping truly

00:33 Terrific Tom motors through and flushes it true Tom Green reads the rove to perfection and bends a slick snap from the stoppage

00:38 Magic McMahon moment provides timely Bombers spark Liam McMahon boots his first career goal to get Essendon on the board and his teammates flock to him

00:45 Super Stringer delivers powerful double play against old side Jake Stringer sets up Max Gruzewski's second major with a brilliant burst before nailing a perfect strike just seconds later

00:38 Max delight: Young Giant's cool curler brings another Max Gruzewski drills a superb snap in traffic and celebrates in style to extend the margin

00:55 Young Bomber pinned twice as Giants stars get early slice Toby Greene and Aaron Cadman convert beautifully after Angus Clarke is penalised for holding the ball prior to both majors

Once settled, however, the Giants got their touch back, and moved the footy with devastating precision down the field. And it was Stringer and Callum Brown (seven marks, two goals) who cashed in.

The grunt of Tom Green (30 disposals, 16 clearances) got things started around the contest, while Toby Greene (17 disposals, two goals) showed his class in the transition forward.

A second-quarter surge from the Giants, in which they kicked five unanswered goals, opened up the gap on the scoreboard that Essendon was unable to cede.

What couldn't be questioned was Essendon's effort, with the likes of Isaac Kako and Archer May going to great lengths to worry the Giants. What didn't work, however, was the attempt to connect between midfield and forward.

Jack Buckley's work on Peter Wright was exceptional – before being tactically subbed out in the third quarter. Sitting back shoulder and conceding the leading lane to the Bomber, his ability to spoil the ball from behind was impressive.

Wright (16 hitouts, two goals) was able to warm into the game, however, once Leek Aleer was handed the role, with the substitution of ruck Vigo Visentini, forcing him into the ruck for the remainder of the game. He moved with more freedom starting at the contest, floating forward, and getting dangerous.

And for debutant Liam McMahon, it wasn't a bad night out despite the loss. He kicked the Bombers' first two goals of the game – following Essendon's eight consecutive behinds to open its scoring.

Liam McMahon celebrates a goal during the match between Essendon and Greater Western Sydney at Marvel Stadium in round 19, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

There were some concerns for Bomber Sam Durham in the third term, undergoing a head injury assessment following a heavy tackle from Giants ruck Kieren Briggs, but he was able to return to the field in the final quarter.

Five years in the making

Liam McMahon's journey to an AFL debut has been treacherous. First drafted to Collingwood in 2020, he was delisted without a senior game. Back in the VFL he was tearing it up, showing enough to earn a second chance at Essendon via the mid-season draft. Such was his dominance up forward that at one stage he was leading both Carlton and Essendon's VFL goalkicking tallies. A spate of injuries at the Bombers opened the door for his debut, and he didn't disappoint. After eight straight behinds to start the game, it was McMahon who finally broke through for the club's first goal of the game, becoming the fifth Essendon debutant to goal with their first kick this year. Better still, it was McMahon who dobbed the Bombers' second, too.

Misfiring Bombers

Between quarter time in Essendon's round 18 loss to Richmond, and the 25-minute mark of the second quarter on Thursday evening, the Bombers' return in front of goal was an inaccurate 1.21 (27). Much of the good work Essendon did across the first half against the Giants – pressuring, forcing turnover – was let down by panicked or inaccurate attempts at the goals. It was partially due to the scramble forced on the forward line by a strong Giants defensive line, but there was also a frustrating element of misfiring set shot kicking.

Old friends, new foes

It was always going to happen. The moment the ball landed in the hands of Jake Stringer late in the second quarter, the crowd made its distaste well-known. Facing his old side for the first time since his move to GWS over the off season, he wasn't afraid to let his old teammates know about it after each of his three goals throughout the game. Importantly, he worked hard to bring his fellow forwards into the game, to finish with eight score involvements. In a rich vein of form, Stringer has proven his ability to lift when the team most needs it, particularly in the absence of Jesse Hogan. It is an ominous sign for an already stacked forward line.

ESSENDON 0.5 1.8 5.10 7.14 (56)

GREATER WESTERN SYDNEY 2.0 8.3 13.5 16.8 (104)

GOALS

Essendon: McMahon 2, Wright 2, Kako, Perkins, Duursma

Greater Western Sydney: Stringer 3, Gruzewski 2, Riccardi 2, Brown 2, Greene 2, Cadman, Briggs, Green, O'Halloran, Jones

BEST

Essendon: Merrett, McMahon, Kako, Ridley

Greater Western Sydney: Green, Stringer, Callaghan, Idun, Jones, Ash

INJURIES

Essendon: Archer May (nose)

Greater Western Sydney: Nil

SUBSTITUTES

Essendon: Zak Johnson (replaced Vigo Visentini at three-quarter time)

Greater Western Sydney: Harry Rowston (replaced Jack Buckley in the third quarter)

Crowd: 20,347 at Marvel Stadium