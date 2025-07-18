Check out what's happening before, during and after the footy at some of the big games in round 19

Collingwood fans cheer on their side during the Magpies' clash with Fremantle in round nine, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

IT'S ROUND 19, and there’s so much in store for a weekend of footy, from fun pre-game activities for the whole family, to the blockbuster match-ups you’ll want to see for yourself.

And with the last nationwide round of Kids Go Free thanks to Coles, what better way to spend the final weekend of school holidays?

BRISBANE v WESTERN BULLDOGS

Friday July 18, 7.40pm AEST, Gabba

There’s never a shortage of activities when there’s a game at the Gabba.

Lion Park (located on the concourse) has plenty of fun events happening pre-game to kick start your evening at the Footy. From Rock Climbing to Face Painting, a Macca’s Giveaway, Bracelet Making, Mini Mic Stage and even a Tattoo Station, there’s enough for everyone to get involved.

Footy you’ll want to be a part of:

It’s midfielder Hugh McCluggage’s 200th game milestone, and the Lions will be looking for a major win in front of a packed home ground for their vice-captain. But don’t doubt the Dogs. Just slipping out of the top eight by a game, they’ll be hungry for the four points to prove the naysayers wrong.

All eyes will be on a matchup between Harris Andrews and Sam Darcy. The Dogs forward kicked two against the Lions last time they met, but he’s just getting better in the second half of the year.

However, they will want to watch their defence, with the Lions forward line on fire. Last time they met in round five, Eric Hipwood had a day out kicking five goals, while Logan Morris kicked four.

COLLINGWOOD v FREMANTLE

Sunday July 20, 3.15pm AEST, MCG

A sunny Sunday afternoon out at the 'G is on order, with plenty going on at the Collingwood home game.

The Pre-Game Fan Zone (between Gates 2 and 3) features Face Painting, a DJ, Photobooth, Inflatables and Kids Lawn Games.

Half-time will see AFLW Collingwood stars Brit Bonnici and Jordy Allen interviewed on the Big Screen, as they gear up for their blockbuster round one clash with Carlton.

Footy you’ll want to be a part of:

Craig McRae’s Magpies will be wanting to bounce back with a response on Sunday, after losing by a goal to the Gold Coast Suns last week. Fremantle is just hanging on to their spot in the top eight – a huge win against the Pies might just be what they need to prove they’re in for a finals fight.

But it’s likely to be a see-sawing event, last time they met in round nine, Jamie Elliott kicked six goals to get his side across the line for a 14-point win. You also only have to look to round 11, 2024, when the match between the Pies and Dockers was drawn at 75 points apiece at Optus Stadium.

ADELAIDE v GOLD COAST

Sunday July 20, 4.10pm ACST, Adelaide Oval

Adelaide Oval isn’t just known for its activities during Gather Round; there’s heaps on offer this weekend too.

With The Toyota Good for Footy Kid Zone at Victor Richardson Gates open pre-game, it’s the best way to spend the final day of School Holidays. With a focus on accessibility and inclusivity, there’s fun for all, including a Stadium Jumping Castle, Toyota Race Car Track, Kicking Tunnel, Interactive Digital Game and the Here for the Game Giveaway.

Footy you’ll want to be a part of:

Tensions will be high on Sunday afternoon, with a revenge game in the works for the Crows, after their controversial one-point loss to the Suns in round four. A crucial umpire error late in the game deprived Izak Rankine of a shot at goal, and the Suns held on for victory.

It’s also Riley Thilthorpe v Mac Andrew 2.0. Last time they met, the two fiery stars went head-to-head in the final quarter, with the duo refusing to shake hands at the end of the match – you’ll want to be there for the first bounce on Sunday afternoon.

WEST COAST v RICHMOND

Saturday July 20, 6.10pm AWST, Optus Stadium

Celebrating the WA Emergency Services, fans will be treated to an Emergency Service Race at quarter-time, with Participants from WAPol, WA Fire and St John Ambulance completing a running race around the boundary line.

There’s plenty on pre-game at the Fan Zone as well (Inside & Outside Gate D from 4.30pm).

Non-playing player signings, a Scavenger Hunt, Airbrush Tattoos, Face Painting, as well as activations with DFES, WAPol and St Johns Ambulance – including Freddy the Fire Truck, Motorbikes, WAPol Canines and Ambulance Vehicle Tour.

And as always, Auzzie the Eagle will take flight at 5.50pm AWST, 20 minutes before the bounce.

CARLTON v MELBOURNE

Saturday July 19, 7.30pm, MCG

It’s Carlton Respects round, with lots on pre-game including Junior ‘Baggers Carnival - outside Gate 3: Non-Playing Player Meet & Greet, Poster & Footy Card Giveaways, Inflatables, Live Entertainment, Face Painting, Friendship Bracelets and a Popcorn Machine.

Help us fill the 'G from home or away with our virtual seat donation initiative, where fans can buy a virtual seat at their chosen price point. Fans can then customise their seat with their name, download the virtual seat and share on social media to spread the word. All proceeds will go towards the Carlton Respects program.

At half-time – it’s the Race for Respect. Five teams of five participants will complete in a relay around the MCG.

Carlton Respects strives for gender equality and a brighter future free from violence. Your donation helps educate and empower young people while supporting women and children directly affected by violence.