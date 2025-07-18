St Kilda star Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera is unfazed by social media "hate" as he prepares to take on Geelong, Saints coach Ross Lyon says

Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera during the round 18 match between St Kilda and Sydney at Marvel Stadium on July 13, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

ROSS Lyon has called for stronger language to be used around social media "hate" after St Kilda star Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera was the target of racial abuse online.

Wanganeen-Milera and Port Adelaide's Jase Burgoyne called out anonymous trolls after both players received a series of abusive messages following their games last round.

Those directed at Wanganeen-Milera appeared related to betting on the 22-year-old playmaker's disposal count in the Saints' loss to Sydney.

"It was hate, it was vehement, it was disgusting," St Kilda coach Lyon said on Friday.

"We don't stand for it as a club and the AFL doesn't, and the community shouldn't.

"It's more than racism - it's hate. You know what? The standards you walk past are the standards you accept.

"They call it out, we'll move on and play our footy."

Learn More 02:12

Lyon said Wanganeen-Milera had been "really well" in the days since calling out the abuse.

The out-of-contract star, who is weighing up his playing future amid huge interest from rival clubs, will line up for the Saints in their clash with Geelong at GMHBA Stadium on Sunday.

"Nothing fazes Nas," Lyon said.

"It's nothing to do with Nas ... Nas is a great person and he's becoming a great player.

"If anything, the power's in how you respond. He's got nothing to shy away from.

Learn More 01:35

"Deep down, would it be really hurtful and uncomfortable? Yeah, but guess what? That's out there ... it was hate, it was vehement and it was disgusting.

"We don't stand for it and we want to stamp it out and we want to call it out, which has been done."

The AFL on Monday condemned the "abhorrent racist remarks" directed at Wanganeen-Milera and Burgoyne, and is investigating the incidents.

Last week, a Melbourne man was arrested and charged after alleged racist comments on social media directed towards NBL star Montrezl Harrell.

Meanwhile, Lyon has declared "the gloves are off" as St Kilda seeks to end a losing streak in Geelong that dates back more than a quarter of a century.

The Saints have not won at Kardinia Park - currently known as GMHBA Stadium - since a Tim Watson-coached side kicked six final-quarter goals to overrun the Cats in June 1999.

Learn More 29:40

They have a barren 0-12 record at the venue since then, with an average losing margin of 45 points.

But Lyon's men came close to breaking the drought last season when they lost a nail-biter by eight points.

"Good teams play on anything, so we want to be a good team," Lyon said.

"There's certainly no trepidation. We're leaning into this.

"We know we're going to play a top-flight team but I think they've lost a couple down there.

"So yeah, the gloves are off. We're up for the fight."

Lyon confirmed St Kilda small forward Dan Butler will not play again this season, having had an operation on his dislocated elbow on Thursday night.