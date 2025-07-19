The match review findings from Friday night's match between Brisbane and Western Bulldogs are in

Tom Liberatore in action during round 19, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

WESTERN Bulldogs midfielder Tom Liberatore has escaped suspension but has been slapped with a fine for his high off-the-ball hit on Brisbane young gun Will Ashcroft.

Liberatore attempted to shove Ashcroft front-on at a stoppage deep in the Bulldogs' forward line in the second quarter, but his right hand made contact with the young Lion's neck, flooring him.

The incident wasn't penalised, and moments later, the Dogs scored a goal from a holding the ball free kick.

Liberatore can accept a $1,875 fine (with an early guilty plea).

Meanwhile, Lion Jaspa Fletcher has also been hit with a $1,000 fine (with an early plea) for careless contact with an umpire.