Damien Hardwick lamented the Suns' slow start in their loss to the Crows

Gold Coast players look dejected after a loss to Adelaide in round 19, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

GOLD Coast received a "kick in the nuts" in its heavy loss to Adelaide on Sunday, according to coach Damien Hardwick.

The Crows kicked the first 11 goals of the game at Adelaide Oval before romping to a 61-point win that saw them consolidate their spot in the top four.

It was a step back for the Suns, who were coming off a stirring win over ladder leader Collingwood.

"Every good side I've been a part of gets a kick in the nuts at some stage. Today was our kick in the nuts," Hardwick said.

"There's some things in our game … the scoreboard, we didn't kick very well, we didn't take our chances and they did. You've got to take your chances.

"We had some outstanding looks going across the arcs and we just stuffed 'em up."

The Suns expect defender Sam Collins (calf) and veteran Lachie Weller (cork) to return from injury next week against Brisbane, but gun half-back Daniel Rioli will undergo scans on a suspected lower leg injury.

For the Crows, Alex Neal-Bullen (31 disposals and three goals) inspired with a best-on-ground performance.

"You can't measure what it is he's added to our group," Adelaide coach Matthew Nicks said.

"As much on field as off field, it's hard to say what he's brought more of, but I thought he was a standout for us as far as guys that impacted the game."

The first-half blitz set up the game for the Crows as the Suns were held goalless to the main break.

"We were hungry, weren't we? We brought pressure and I'd say that's where we've been most of the year and then the scoreboard ticked over," Nicks said.

"I thought we were really efficient with the ball when we had our opportunities, which was the difference in that first half.

"To come in nine goals up and every single other stat didn't sit in that space, it was quite even, but our efficiency with the ball really stood us out as well as the pressure we were putting on.

"You're putting pressure on the opposition so their efficiency drops off. I thought we intercepted the ball really well right throughout the first half, some of that off of some of their efficiency or lack thereof, but also some of our defenders doing some great work.

But to come in in that position at half-time, that set us up really for the day."