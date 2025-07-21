Calvin analyses which players could have the best finish to the season

Jack Steele (left) under pressure from Bailey Smith during the match between Geelong and St Kilda at GMHBA Stadium in round 19, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

FANTASY Classic coaches are one week away from finals in default final eight leagues and trading this week will be all about getting the best for the last five rounds.

The club at the top of Calvin's list as he analyses the upcoming fixture with his infamous Scale of Hardness is St Kilda.

Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera has been an exciting watch for his coaches. He has scored the most Fantasy points this season and is the most expensive defender at $1,152,000. The Saints have a tremendous run home with plenty of 'green' (favourable) match ups over the next month.

If you're shopping in the midfield, Jack Steele is putting together a nice set of numbers. 130, 136 and 119 thanks to 15, 13 and 14 tackles respectively, St Kilda's captain should continue against the Dees, Roos, Tigers and Dons over the next four rounds.

Calvin also likes the next set of games for Essendon, Greater Western Sydney and the Western Bulldogs' defenders, while the Dogs should also do well for midfielders alongside Geelong and Adelaide.

The Traders chat through the best options for your round 20 trades and answer plenty of your questions on the latest episode of the Official AFL Fantasy Podcast.

Episode guide

1:10 - Calvin led the way for round 19.

4:00 - Bailey Smith feels the wrath of Roy.

8:20 - Cash Cow of the Year votes.

9:40 - News featuring Dayne Zorko's foot injury.

14:40 - Scale of Hardness for the rest of the season.

24:00 - Can you spend up for Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera?

26:30 - Jack Steele is the No.1 midfield target.

31:30 - Who are the top two rucks for the run home?

34:30 - Who can we target in the forward line?

39:00 - Popular trades and The Traders' moves.

