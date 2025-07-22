Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera in action during St Kilda's loss to the Western Bulldogs in round 14, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

SYDNEY'S Isaac Heeney (MID, $1,024,000) put on an absolute show against North Melbourne in what was one of the best performances of the year.

He had the ball on a string for 34 disposals, while taking eight marks, laying five tackles while also managing an impressive five goals for 166. He has been in great form since the bye and has a couple of nice match-ups on the run home including games against Essendon and West Coast.

Nick Daicos (MID, $1,121,000) showed what happens when he plays without a tag and as we know, it's pretty impressive. He didn't stop working against Fremantle, eventually collecting 43 disposals and adding four marks, seven tackles and a goal for 162 in a great response to last week's 78.

What is the deal with Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera (DEF, $1,152,000)? He is obviously one of the most talented and damaging players in the competition yet opposition teams let him run free, doing what he likes. On this occasion against Geelong, he collected 36 disposals which included 26 kicks and two goals for 151, literally doing what he wanted without an opponent within arm's reach, including at stoppage.

On the flipside, what is up with Bailey Smith (MID/FWD, $1,132,000)? The decision to hold or trade in round 17 has been a significant one, given the lack of reward for coaches who held. He followed up his round 18 return of 98 with a lacklustre performance against the Saints, looking disinterested and playing an equal season low time on ground for a score of just 70.

He hasn't contributed a triple-figure score since round 14. Obviously he should bounce back this week against the Roos, but given his price tag, some coaches are using him as a savvy cash grab for what will arguably be a double upgrade based on form and reliability.

MOST TRADED IN

Lachie Whitfield (DEF, $921,000)

Matt Kennedy (MID/FWD, $918,000)

Will Lorenz (MID, $275,000)

Josh Dunkley (MID, $1,003,000)

Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera (DEF, $1,152,000)

MOST TRADED OUT

Zak Johnson (MID, $483,000)

Jason Horne-Francis (MID/FWD, $747,000)

Harry Rowston (MID, $451,000)

Mani Liddy (MID, $441,000)

Connor Rozee (MID/DEF, $1,022,000)

TOP FIVE PRICE RISES

Harley Reid (MID/DEF, $787,000) +$62,000

Lachlan Blakiston (RUCK, $329,000) +$58,000

Jordon Sweet (RUCK, $727,000) +$56,000

Ashton Moir (FWD, $309,000) +$54,000

Josh Dunkley (MID, $1,003,000) +$53,000

TOP FIVE PRICE FALLS

Hayden Young (MID, $782,000) -$76,000

Mark O'Connor (DEF/MID, $661,000) -$72,000

Bailey Smith (FWD/MID, $1.13M) -$62,000

Jack Williams (FWD, $420,000) -$62,000

Mitch Hinge (DEF, $670,000) -$58,000

Bailey Smith marks the ball during the match between Geelong and St Kilda at GMHBA Stadium in round 19, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

LOWEST BREAKEVENS

Lachlan Blakiston (RUCK, $329,000) -10

Ashton Moir (FWD, $309,000) -9

Jack Buller (FWD, $297,000) 1

Max Heath (RUCK/FWD, $285,000) 3

Flynn Young (FWD, $255,000) 3

HIGHEST BREAKEVENS

Bailey Smith (MID/FWD, $1,132,000) 171

Hayden Young (MID, $782,000) 141

Max Gawn (RUCK, $1,050,000) 137

Matt Kennedy (MID/FWD, $918,000) 132

Scott Pendlebury (MID, $911,000) 132

Max Gawn handballs during the match between Carlton and Melbourne at the MCG in round 19, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

STOCKS UP

Lachie Whitfield (DEF, $921,000)

The Giants' running machine remains a bargain following his return from concussion. Since returning to the field, he has scored 120 and then 109 in his most recent performance from 29 disposals and nine marks. He has a BE of 94 heading into a game against the Swans, which raises a flag given James Jordon has tagged him in a number of recent match-ups and the Swans are currently deploying up to two tags per week. It may keep him from a ceiling score, but I'm still backing him in to hit triple figures.

Matt Kennedy (MID/FWD, $918,000)

The Dogs recruit is at a bargain price given his impressive season, all thanks to the round 18 disaster where he randomly collected just six disposals and scored 30. He bounced back against the Lions with his 10th hundred in 13 games to provide coaches with a genuine forward trade target … one of few on that line.

Josh Dunkley (MID, $1,003,000)

After a disappointing slump through the mid-season which included a five-week stretch without reaching triple figures, Dunks is back, and it's on the back of his tackling pressure where he has recorded 13 and 15 respectively for scores of 137 and 133 in his last two games. He has a BE of just 66 to reinforce his value and he has a nice match-up for midfielders against the Suns this week.

Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera (DEF, $1,152,000)

The 22-year-old continues to make opposition teams look silly as he runs around without an opponent, seemingly doing what he likes. The Cats were the latest team to sit back and watch him dominate with 36 disposals and two goals for 151 which leaves him with a five-game average of 121. Unless the Dees decide to tag with Ed Langdon this week, the smooth-moving running machine will be in the mix for another 150.

Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera in action during the match between Geelong and St Kilda at GMHBA Stadium in round 19, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

Jack Steele (MID, $1,060,000)

The Saints skipper is well and truly back to his best, and that usually coincides with a high tackle count. He has been on fire in that department in his last three games, recording 15, 13 and 14 respectively for scores of 130, 136 and 119 leading into the best four-week stretch for midfielders in the competition.

STOCKS DOWN

Bailey Smith (MID/FWD, $1,132,000)

Controversial I know, but seriously, a three-game average of 87 doesn’t justify the price tag. The rollercoaster ride his coaches have been on of late has a number of them considering using the Cats midfielder as part of a cash grab to secure a player that doesn't have weekly question marks surrounding availability and motivation following the weekend's lacklustre effort. He has a nice match-up with the Roos on the weekend, and a BE of 171 to go with it.

Adam Cerra (MID, $914,000)

The 25-year-old Blue has been a great starting pick, but it is time to go. He is on a four-week stretch of failing to reach triple figures on the back of a disappointing 73 from just 20 disposals. He has some tough match-ups on the run home and needs to be moved on before he drops under $900k.

Connor Rozee (MID/DEF, $1,022,000)

Given the Power are out of the premiership race, all eyes will be on the skipper to see if he takes the field with his injured hand. There is hope for coaches that held him last week despite not playing given this week's match-up is the Showdown and we know he does everything possible to hit the park in these games.

Connor Rozee is seen injured during Port Adelaide's clash against West Coast in round 18, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Luke Parker (MID/FWD, $847,000)

After looking like a great trade target last week following a run of hot form, the former Swan was nowhere to be seen in the second instalment of 'revenge game', collecting just 14 disposals and scoring 48. He has a BE of 103 leading into this week's match-up with the Cats and his score projections could take a further hit if George Wardlaw makes his return.

Zak Johnson (MID, $483,000)

The 18-year-old Bomber has made a handy $253k for the season but remains a frontrunner for the vest on a weekly basis and is bleeding cash as a result. He was given just 25 per cent game time on the weekend where he managed to score 22 from five disposals which has left him with a BE of 75, a total he hasn't hit since round 14.

