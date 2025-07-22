Matt Crouch and Travis Boak fight after the Izak Rankine hit during the round 23 match between Port Adelaide and Adelaide at Adelaide Oval on August 17, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

RIVALRIES will be simmering as a pair of crosstown derbies, a high-stakes QClash and an emotion-charged Showdown headline round 20 while the logjam in the top half of the ladder remains.

Greater Western Sydney and Sydney can ignite the round when they meet at the same time as Western Bulldogs seeks to give its finals hopes a jolt against Essendon on Friday night.

Gold Coast will be out to banish its demons when it hosts Brisbane, before Fremantle continues its climb toward the top four against West Coast, and Adelaide and Port Adelaide close out a super Saturday.

Here is who and what to look out for across round 20 with a tip for each match.

Hawthorn v Carlton, MCG

Thursday, July 24, 7.30pm AEST

Last time: Hawthorn 12.8 (80) d Carlton 8.12 (60), R2 2025

What it means

Hawthorn (12-6) took time to overcome budding rival Port Adelaide before pulling away late to keep pace with the top-four contenders. The Hawks face another danger game this week after the Blues took a first step toward a return to form but have no margin for error with three clashes with fellow finals hopefuls still to come.

Carlton (7-11) finally put a horror stretch of form behind it as it showed early signs of a return to form and held off Melbourne to clinch a first victory in five weeks. The Blues might already have an eye on building for next year but could start putting more foundations for success in place if they can add to their one win over a genuine finals contender this season.

Game shapers

Dylan Moore continued his steady rise to become an All-Australian last season but has mostly been unable to hit the same heights this year. That was until the 25-year-old burst back into form with his most impactful game of the season as he gathered 32 disposals and six clearances while also booting two goals while his versatility remains critical for the Hawks on the run home.

Jacob Weitering was set to come into focus as Carlton’s key defender reaches 200 matches but will now share the spotlight with Sam Docherty as the veteran prepares to play his 184th and final game. The inspirational Docherty has overcome significant challenges on and off the field while also being a gun defender with the Blues sure to lift as they attempt to farewell their former captain in style.

Early tip: Hawthorn by 22 points

Dylan Moore in action during the R19 match between Hawthorn and Port Adelaide at UTAS Stadium on July 19, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Essendon v Western Bulldogs, Marvel Stadium

Friday, July 25, 7.20pm AEST

Last time: Western Bulldogs 18.19 (127) d Essendon 5.6 (36), R10 2025

What it means

Essendon (6-11) put on a brave face as it battled hard against Greater Western Sydney until gradually paying the price for a horror show in front of goal. The injury-ravaged Bombers had their chances early but went into the main break with 1.8 on the scoreboard and will need to be better in front of goal to stay in touch with a Bulldogs outfit that can put teams to the sword.

The Western Bulldogs (10-8) have fallen off the pace in the nine-team race for a finals place after back-to-back defeats to top-four contenders Adelaide and Brisbane. The Dogs can reignite their finals hopes by extending their perfect record against sides from the bottom half of the ladder and building on their supremacy over the Bombers after winning 10 of their past 12 clashes by an average 54 points.

Game shapers

Jordan Ridley is one of Essendon's key players when fit and firing but has too rarely been able to get on the field in recent years. At his best the gun defender has earned a spot in the 2020 All-Australian squad but after another injury-hit season is now building toward next year while gradually finding better form since his return to the Bombers' side three weeks ago.

Tim English is putting together another fine season as the 2023 All-Australian puts himself among the contenders for another blazer. The 208cm ruck can be expected to put his name up in lights against the Bombers' dwindling ruck stocks while averaging 17.5 disposals, four clearances and 30.7 hit-outs as he reaches 150 games for the Bulldogs.

Early tip: Western Bulldogs by 47 points

Tim English celebrates a goal during the R19 match between Western Bulldogs and Brisbane at the Gabba on July 18, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Greater Western Sydney v Sydney, Engie Stadium

Friday, July 25, 7.50pm AEST

Last time: Sydney 12.15 (87) d GWS Giants 10.13 (73), R8 2025

What it means

Sydney (9-9) still has a pulse on its season as it finds form at the back end while putting together a stretch of five victories in its past six matches. The Swans still might have left their run too late while waiting for other teams to slip up though could gain one win on a team ahead of them with a sixth triumph in a row against their fiercest rivals.

GWS (12-6) is hitting top gear at the right time of the year and did what it needed to do against Essendon to clinch a fifth consecutive victory off a five-day break. The Giants must see the Sydney derby as a danger game in any season and have a recent record against the Swans that they would like to break, but will welcome to their home turf where they have won five of six matches.

Game shapers

Kieren Briggs fine-tuned his form against the wounded Essendon but can expect a much stiffer challenge as he comes up against the red-hot Brodie Grundy in the Sydney derby. The Giants ruck has dropped away in disposals and clearances compared to his past two years but has shown in recent weeks that he can still have an impact at the stoppages or when drifting closer to goal.

Isaac Heeney added to his long list of highlights as he equalled career-highs for five goals and 13 clearances while also gathering 34 disposals in a devastating display against North Melbourne. The gun midfielder has hit a rich vein of form as the Swans make a late surge toward the top eight and the Giants will need no reminder of his talents after Heeney tore them apart in the finals last year.

Early tip: GWS by 17 points

Kieren Briggs celebrates a goal during the R19 match between GWS and Essendon at Marvel Stadium on July 17, 2025. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

Gold Coast v Brisbane, People First Stadium

Saturday, July 26, 1.20pm AEST

Last time: Brisbane 9.12 (66) d Gold Coast 7.7 (49), R8 2025

What it means

Gold Coast (11-6) lost much of the momentum it had built up in recent weeks as it failed to show up against Adelaide to the point of being goalless at the main break. The Suns will need to bounce back quickly to avoid pressure mounting on their finals dream while trying to shake off a horror record against their noisy neighbours after losing 12 of the past 13 QClashes.

Brisbane (13-1-4) is timing its run toward the top four to perfection as three comfortable victories on the trot put it within half a win of top spot while the ladder leaders start to trip over. Even after holding the Dogs at arm's length last week, the Lions still have to navigate the trickiest of runs home with the Suns the next in a stretch of six matches in a row against finals contenders.

Game shapers

Noah Anderson stood tall when the match was on the line against Collingwood and was perhaps just as important as Gold Coast failed to back it up when facing Adelaide last week. The first-year skipper is averaging career-highs for 30.4 disposals and 7.2 clearances as he cements his place among the top midfielders in the game while also leading the Suns closer to a breakthrough finals campaign.

Will Ashcroft has already won one of the most impressive accolades in the game with a Norm Smith Medal last year in Brisbane's premiership but the best is surely still to come as the versatile midfielder reaches 50 games. The 21-year-old is averaging a career-high 27 disposals and 5.9 clearances but showed last week that he can also be a danger near goal with three majors against the Bulldogs.

Early tip: Brisbane by 19 points

Fremantle v West Coast, Optus Stadium

Saturday, July 26, 2.15pm AWST

Last time: Fremantle 15.16 (106) d West Coast 10.8 (68), R3 2025

What it means

Fremantle (12-6) has catapulted into premiership contention after eight wins in its past nine matches including its most recent in a cliffhanger against ladder leader Collingwood. The Dockers have a near-perfect recent record against the Eagles with seven wins from eight Western derbies since 2021 but will need little reminder of the price it paid for failing to beat their most bitter rivals last year.

West Coast (1-17) blew perhaps its best chance in a couple of months to secure a second win of the year as it was outclassed by a rebuilding Richmond on its own turf. The Eagles return to the scene of that defeat to face their fiercest rivals hoping to put to bed a season of disappointment if only they can upset the Dockers and put a heavy dent in their top-four hopes.

Game shapers

Patrick Voss has gradually cemented his place in the Fremantle forward line this season with his bustling attack on the ball and opposition while also being a target in attack. The 22-year-old had already suggested that he is a player that will relish the big stage but outdid himself in his MCG debut with a career-high six goals against the Magpies that were crucial to the Dockers' win.

Harley Reid is often under the blowtorch for the combative way that he plays as has given away the most free kicks in the competition and gets caught up in too many in running battles. But the 20-year-old is also living up to the hype as he lifts his impact whether bringing the heat around the coalface or hitting the scoreboard, as he looms as a player sure to rise to the occasion in a Western Derby.

Early tip: Fremantle by 41 points

North Melbourne v Geelong, Marvel Stadium

Saturday, July 26, 7.35pm AEST

Last time: Geelong 16.10 (106) d North Melbourne 10.6 (66), R20 2024

What it means

North Melbourne (4-1-13) is at risk of leaving behind much of the progress it made through the middle of the season as its failure to keep pace with Sydney made it three defeats in a row after being right in the game deep into the second half. But the Kangaroos might be happy with just sticking with the Cats for that long after losing the past 13 clashes between the teams by an average 45 points.

Geelong (12-6) bounced back from two defeats in its previous three matches by making light work of St Kilda for a comfortable victory at its home fortress. That was the start of a kind run home for the Cats that is unlikely to get much harder against the tiring Kangaroos though the top-four hopefuls must be wary of a concerning record at Docklands where they have gone without a win in two years.

Game shapers

Paul Curtis has earned all the accolades that have come his way as he builds on a highly promising third year to deliver an impactful breakout season. The 22-year-old leads the competition for tackles inside 50 with 50 per cent more than the next best and already has 28 goals to his name but will be keen to bounce back for his quietest game of the season after going goalless against the Swans.

Patrick Dangerfield has been a breath of fresh air since making a more regular move into Geelong's forward line as he averages 1.4 goals a game to be on track to top his career-high of 31 when still playing with Adelaide. The Cats captain remains just as impactful in the midfield and gathered six clearances in 19 disposals last week as he reaches 200 games for his second club.

Early tip: Geelong by 27 points

Patrick Dangerfield in action during the R19 match between Geelong and St Kilda at GMHBA Stadium on July 20, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Adelaide v Port Adelaide, Adelaide Oval

Saturday, July 26, 7.40pm ACST

Last time: Adelaide 13.11 (89) d Port Adelaide 12.12 (84), R9 2025

What it means

Adelaide (13-5) sent a warning shot across the competition as it blew away Gold Coast with a blistering first half to lead by nine goals to none at the main break. The Crows were then able to take their foot off the pedal with one eye on the Showdown this week but must be wary that the Power's biggest goal remaining for the season is likely to put a huge dent in their local rivals' top-four hopes.

Port Adelaide (8-10) was unable to bring enough of the heat to its simmering rivalry with Hawthorn as an injury-hit side was outclassed when the match was on the line in the final term. But the Power will have no excuse for failing to boil over this week as it comes up against their fiercest foe for the last time under inspirational coach Ken Hinkley.

Game shapers

Jordan Dawson has been one of the bargain trades of recent times even after joining Adelaide from Sydney in exchange for a first-round draft pick. The 28-year-old has since turned himself into one of the leading midfielders in the game as well as becoming the Crows captain as he reaches 150 matches on the way to leading his second club to their first finals campaign since 2017.

Zak Butters has continued to carry the can even as Port Adelaide's finals hopes have faded away but was unable to hit his usual heights as new foes Hawthorn ran away with the win. The 24-year-old gathered a season-low 18 disposals against the Hawks but is sure to respond as the Power come up against their most heated rivals in the Showdown this week.

Early tip: Adelaide by 14 points

Richmond v Collingwood, MCG

Sunday, July 27, 2.10pm AEST

Last time: Collingwood 14.9 (93) d Richmond 9.13 (67), R20 2024

What it means

Richmond (5-13) might have rubber-stamped its season as a success as it again silenced its critics and clinched a fifth win of the season against West Coast. Perhaps most importantly, the Tigers did it in style with their most complete performance of the year but now have an opportunity to test themselves against the best and find out where they sit against the ladder leader.

Collingwood (14-4) might be starting to hear distant alarm bells ringing after it has given up a comfortable lead at the top of the ladder with a pair of gut-wrenching defeats. The Magpies only lost to the Suns and Dockers by a combined seven points and are unlikely to be pushed as close by the Tigers, but are suddenly at risk of losing some of their aura while giving up leads in the dying stages.

Game shapers

Jacob Hopper was unable to make the impact he would have liked after joining Richmond as injuries impacted on his performance across his first two years with the club. The 28-year-old is making the most of a better run with injury this year as he returns to form while being crucial to the Tigers' back-to-back wins with an average 30 disposals as well as three goals as his experience shines through.

Beau McCreery is at times as noticeable for his absence as when he is racing around the Collingwood forward as the ladder leader comes to rely on his presence and pressure to set the tone in attack. The 24-year-old has only booted six goals this year as he spends more time further afield but showed he can take his intensity to all parts with 15 tackles against the Dockers.

Early tip: Collingwood by 44 points

Beau McCreery in action during the R19 match between Collingwood and Fremantle at the MCG on July 20, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

St Kilda v Melbourne, Marvel Stadium

Sunday, July 27, 3.15pm AEST

Last time: St Kilda 14.7 (91) d Melbourne 7.21 (63), R12 2025

What it means

St Kilda (5-13) is staggering toward the finish line of the season with nine defeats in its past 10 matches after failing to challenge a Geelong outfit stuck in third gear last week. The Saints have a similarly poor recent record at the Docklands but could lay an early foundation for next season with a win that would pull them level with the Demons ahead of three highly winnable games to come.

Melbourne (6-12) must have long forgotten about its finals pipe dream that was starting to blossom as it won five of six matches through the middle of the season. The Demons have since lost all but one of their next seven in a horror stretch that began when facing an out-of-form Saints outfit that has beaten no one else since round nine.

Game shapers

Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera has become one of the most sought-after players in the game as his future at St Kilda comes into question amid the lure of a return to his home state. The 22-year-old shows no signs of being affected by the speculation over his future as he adds more strings to his bow with a move from half-back into the midfield proving the best is still to come.

Kysaiah Pickett has been among the most exciting players in the game for many years but is now also one of the most impactful whether stepping into the midfield or player closer to goal. The 24-year-old continues to step up even as Melbourne's season peters out with five goals and 23 disposals last week showing that he can be arguably best afield even while his side struggles.

Early tip: Melbourne by nine points