We look back at all the best statistics at Marvel Stadium, which is celebrating its 25th birthday

Nick Riewoldt, Mark LeCras and Bailey Dale. Pictures: AFL Photos

THIS YEAR, Marvel Stadium is celebrating its 25th birthday.

Since the start of the 2000 season, the venue at Docklands – which has gone through numerous guises over a quarter of a century – has hosted more than 1100 AFL games as well as plenty of other sporting and musical events.

TOP 10 Countdown the most iconic Marvel Stadium moments

GALLERY The history of Marvel Stadium in pictures

TOP 10 Countdown the best games at Marvel Stadium

To celebrate the venue's 25th anniversary, which will be marked during the Essendon v Western Bulldogs game on Friday night, we're taking a look back on the highs and lows of the stadium's history.

Today, we're looking back at all the best statistics in the venue's history.

Learn More 02:36

65 per cent

Geelong has the best win percentage of any team at the ground with 65.2 per cent, having won 68 of its 105 games played there.

157

The biggest win at the venue was landed by the Cats, who thrashed Richmond by 157 points, 35.12 (222) to 9.11 (65), in round six, 2007.

Learn More 12:06

21

The lowest score kicked at the ground was by Adelaide in 2021, who was held to 2.9 (21) in a 63-point loss to Essendon.

184

Saints great Nick Riewoldt has played the most games at the venue with 184. The most by an active player is the 165 by Bombers veteran Todd Goldstein.

452

Riewoldt has also kicked the most goals with 452. With his three majors against Essendon last week, Jake Stringer overtook Tim Membrey for the most goals by an active player with 175.

Nick Riewoldt celebrates a goal during the R7 match between St Kilda and North Melbourne at Docklands on May 8, 2016. Picture: AFL Photos

54,444

The blockbuster clash between two 13-0 teams – St Kilda and Geelong – in 2009 drew the biggest ever AFL crowd, with 54,444 fans cramming in to witness a classic.

Learn More 02:39

7

A group of seven players have kicked 10 or more goals in a game at the ground, with Matthew Lloyd (twice), Mark LeCras, Stephen Milne, Charlie Curnow, Josh Bruce, Ben Brown and Fraser Gehrig achieving the feat.

12

The biggest individual haul at the ground belongs to LeCras, with the Eagle kicking 12 against Essendon in 2010.

Learn More 02:39

49

The record for most disposals in a game was set earlier this year, when Western Bulldogs half-back Bailey Dale dominated the Bombers with 49 touches.

1,147

Essendon’s clash against Greater Western Sydney last week was the 1,147th AFL game played at the venue.

30

Former Richmond coach Damien Hardwick has hated Marvel Stadium, and it is Gold Coast that has the worst win percentage at the ground with 30 per cent, winning just 12 of its 40 games there.