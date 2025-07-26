Check out all the best players from this weekend's VFL, SANFL and WAFL action

L-R: James Harmes, Daniel Annable, Matt Crouch. Pictures: AFL Photos

STATE Leagues around the country are heading towards the business end of the season, and we'll bring you a wrap of all the action.

Check out how your team fared in the VFL, WAFL and SANFL this weekend.

State league affiliate: Adelaide (SANFL)

This weekend: Adelaide v Port Adelaide at Adelaide Oval, Saturday July 26, 4.10pm ACST

Ball magnet Matt Crouch is pushing for an AFL comeback after starring for Adelaide in a 15-point win over Port Adelaide on Saturday, racking up 36 disposals and five tackles.

Former Sun Chris Burgess was the Crows' biggest goalkicker with three from 13 touches, while ruckman Kieran Strachan kicked two from 15 disposals and 20 hitouts.

Pre-season signing Lachlan McAndrew did most of the ruckwork with 38 hitouts, but also hit the scoreboard with one goal from 11 touches.

Harry Schoenberg impressed as he searches for his first senior appearance of the year, gathering 28 disposals, while Lachlan Murphy (24) and Luke Nankervis (26) also got plenty of the ball and kicked one goal each.

First-year gun Sid Draper led all-comers with 11 tackles alongside 20 disposals, fellow youngster Charlie Edwards also had 20 touches, Billy Dowling finished with 23 and Lachie Sholl had 24.

Karl Gallagher (15 disposals), Hugh Bond (18) and Toby Murray (10) all kicked a goal, while James Borlase did his work at the other end of the ground with 14 touches.

State league affiliate: Brisbane (VFL)

This weekend: Gold Coast v Brisbane at People First Stadium, Saturday July 26, 9.35am AEST

Highly-touted draft prospect Daniel Annable impressed in Brisbane's nine-point win over Gold Coast.

The Lions Academy product kicked a goal and finished with 28 disposals, four tackles, four marks and four clearances in a prolific outing.

AFL.com.au draft and trade guru Cal Twomey ranked Annable, a hard-at-it midfielder, at No.5 in his first Phantom Form Guide of 2025 ahead of this year's Telstra AFL Draft.

Ruck Henry Smith toiled hard against Suns big man Ned Moyle, collecting 21 disposals, 10 marks, 23 hitouts and five clearances.

Youngster Shadeau Brain (21 disposals, 10 marks, seven tackles) impressed, and Keidean Coleman, playing his third game back from a quad injury, was solid with 23 disposals and five marks.

Untried midfielder Reece Torrent was in the thick of the action with 27 disposals, six tackles, six marks and six clearances, while Darragh Joyce (18 disposals, six marks) and Tom Doedee (19, seven) were strong in defence.

Up forward, James Tunstill kicked two goals from his 13 disposals and seven marks, and Brandon Ryan (12 disposals, eight marks), Sam Day (11, six,) and Darcy Craven (12 touches) each kicked one major.

James Tunstill unloads!



Omitted from Chris Fagan's side this week, Bruce Reville responded well with 11 disposals, seven tackles and a goal.

Other contributions came from Luke Lloyd (14 disposals, nine marks), Luke Beecken (14 disposals), Will McLachlan (10 disposals) and Zane Zakostelsky (nine).

State league affiliate: Carlton (VFL)

This weekend: No match

State league affiliate: Collingwood (VFL)

This weekend: Frankston v Collingwood at Kinetic Stadium, Saturday July 26, 7.10pm AEST

State league affiliate: Essendon (VFL)

This weekend: Essendon v Footscray at Windy Hill, Saturday July 26, 1.05pm AEST

Just six senior-listed Essendon players took to the field against Footscray in Saturday’s 63-point VFL loss.

First-year defender Jayden Nguyen had 17 touches and three tackles, while forward Jye Menzie kicked a goal from 13 touches.

Ruck Vigo Visentini had nine disposals and four tackles, while also managing 25 hitouts and three clearances.

Untried ruck/forward Kayle Gerreyn had 15 touches and seven marks, while goalsneak Alwyn Davey jnr had 20 touches, five tackles and three clearances and rookie Archer Day-Wicks had six touches.

State league affiliate: Peel Thunder (WAFL)

This weekend: Peel Thunder v West Coast at Lane Group Stadium, Sunday July 27, 2.10pm AWST

State league affiliate: Geelong (VFL)

This weekend: North Melbourne v Geelong at Arden Street Oval, Sunday July 27, 12.05pm AEST

State league affiliate: Gold Coast (VFL)

This weekend: Gold Coast v Brisbane at People First Stadium, Saturday July 26, 9.35am AEST

Potential No.1 pick Zeke Uwland played his first game of the year in Gold Coast's nine-point loss to Brisbane on Saturday.

The Suns Academy product, who has missed all of this year with back stress fractures, had 13 disposals and five marks in an impressive first hitout.

AFL.com.au draft and trade guru Cal Twomey ranked Uwland at No.1 in his first Phantom Form Guide of 2025 ahead of this year's Telstra AFL Draft.

Young mid Zak Evans kicked a game-high three goals from 11 touches and four marks, while ruck Ned Moyle monstered young Lion Henry Smith with a commanding 54 hitouts, alongside six clearances and three marks.

Coach Damien Hardwick swung the axe ahead of the QCLash, dropping Ben Jepson after he debuted last week, along with veteran David Swallow and Academy product Jed Walter.

Swallow showed his class with 27 disposals, nine clearances and five tackles, Jepson was prolific with 26 disposals, four clearances and a goal, and Walter kicked two goals from his eight disposals and four marks.

Lachlan Gulbin (12 disposals) kicked two goals, while Malcolm Rosas jnr (19 disposals, three clearances) and Caleb Lewis (three) both contributed one major.

Malcolm Rosas at his dangerous best 👏



Lloyd Johnston (25 touches, five marks) and Tom Berry (24 disposals, three clearances) both impressed, while another Academy product Jake Rogers (20 disposals, eight tackles) also worked hard.

Defenders Alex Sexton (21 disposals), Sean Lemmens (17, five marks) and Caleb Graham (12 disposals) were reliable, and uncapped forward Asher Eastham collected 14 disposals.

State league affiliate: GWS Giants (VFL)

This weekend: Greater Western Sydney v Sydney at Engie Stadium, Friday July 25, 3.35pm AEST

Exciting forward Max Gruzewski continued his dominant VFL form in front of goal as a host of fringe Giants push their cases for a senior berth.

Gruzewski, who was left out of Friday night's AFL match, bagged five goals to take his tally to 42 for the season, as well as gathering 13 disposals and seven marks.

Jacob Wehr (26 disposals, eight tackles, one goal) was another to impress as he looks to add to his 12 AFL games in 2025, while Josh Fahey (29 disposals, seven tackles), James Leake (24 disposals, seven tackles) and Harvey Thomas (21, five) were also solid.

Untried Harrison Oliver, taken at pick No.19 in last year's draft, had 25 disposals and five tackles.

NGA graduate Josaia Delana booted two goals from 13 touches, with Harry Rowston picking up 16 disposals.

Rucks Nick Madden (12 disposals, 20 hitouts) and Logan Smith (13 disposals, 21 hitouts, one goal) played well, while Lachie Keeffe had 12 touches.

State league affiliate: Box Hill Hawks (VFL)

This weekend: No match

State league affiliate: Casey Demons (VFL)

This weekend: Casey Demons v Sandringham at Casey Fields, Sunday July 27, 11.05am AEST

State league affiliate: North Melbourne (VFL)

This weekend: North Melbourne v Geelong at Arden Street Oval, Sunday July 27, 12.05pm AEST

State league affiliate: Port Adelaide Magpies (SANFL)

This weekend: Adelaide v Port Adelaide at Adelaide Oval, Saturday July 26, 4.10pm ACST

A six-goal bag to Dylan Williams wasn't enough to get Port Adelaide over the line against rival Adelaide on Saturday.

Williams, omitted from the senior side for Showdown 58, was extremely efficient, kicking his six goals from 11 touches in the 15-point loss.

After also being dropped by Ken Hinkley, midfielders Will Lorenz and Mani Liddy were influential for the Power. Lorenz collected 35 disposals, seven tackles, nine clearances and a goal, while Liddy gathered 27 disposals, nine tackles, eight clearances and a goal of his own.

First-year player Jack Whitlock had a tough day in the ruck, finishing with 15 possessions, 10 hitouts and five clearances against his more seasoned opponents.

Christian Moraes (22 disposals, four tackles) and Josh Lai (16 disposals, four marks, four tackles) were impactful throughout, while Willie Rioli slotted one goal from his 11 disposals.

Out-of-favour forward Jeremy Finlayson (10 disposals), Lachlan Charleson (eight), Tom Anastasopoulos (14), Harrison Ramm (seven) and Benny Barrett (five) were other AFL-listed players in action.

State league affiliate: Richmond (VFL)

This weekend: Werribee v Richmond at Avalon Airport Oval, Saturday July 26, 1.05pm AEST

With a sudden glut of key defenders on Richmond's list Jacob Blight has put his hand up to do more ruck work, gathering 24 hitouts to go with 21 disposals on the ball in the Tigers' 46-point win over Werribee on Saturday.

One man putting pressure on for defensive spots in the seniors is Josh Gibcus, the regular backman continuing his return from injury with 11 touches and a rare goal.

Another coming out of the medical room was Harry Armstrong, who kicked two goals from 11 disposals and will have the first-year gun pushing to get back in the AFL side before season's end.

With an extensive injury list at the moment the trio were the only senior-listed Richmond players to run out in the reserves.

State league affiliate: Sandringham (VFL)

This weekend: Casey Demons v Sandringham at Casey Fields, Sunday July 27, 11.05am AEST

State league affiliate: Sydney (VFL)

This weekend: Greater Western Sydney v Sydney at Engie Stadium, Friday July 25, 3.35pm AEST

Taylor Adams made a successful return from a hamstring injury as Academy prospect Max King showed his wares in a strong win over the Giants.

Adams, who has featured in just four AFL games this season, put in a solid performance with 21 disposals, six marks and five clearances as he looks to work his way back into senior football.

Caiden Cleary impressed with 28 disposals and Corey Warner gathered 27 touches, six tackles and a goal in a dominant game.

First-year forward Jesse Dattoli booted three goals for the second consecutive match.

Out-of-favour midfielder Ollie Florent had 21 disposals to go with eight tackles and eight clearances, while Riley Bice (25 disposals) and Robbie Fox (19) were also strong contributors to the victory.

Peter Ladhams responded to his axing with two goals, 17 disposals and 13 hitouts, and Ben Paton (25), Tom Hanily (15 and one goal), Caleb Mitchell (14) and son of a gun Indhi Kirk (14) all played well.

Key forward King - who is ranked 14th in this month's edition of Cal Twomey's Phantom Form Guide - kicked two goals from 10 disposals in a promising showing ahead of November's Telstra AFL Draft.

State league affiliate: West Coast (WAFL)

This weekend: Peel Thunder v West Coast at Lane Group Stadium, Sunday July 27, 2.10pm AWST

State league affiliate: Footscray (VFL)

This weekend: Essendon v Footscray at Windy Hill, Saturday July 26, 1.05pm AEST

Several senior-listed Bulldogs put their hand up for senior selection in the club’s 63-point VFL win over Essendon on Saturday.

Sam Davidson responded to his omission from the senior side with 26 touches and five marks, while James Harmes had 28 disposals, seven clearances, five tackles and five marks.

Buku Khamis was enormous up forward, kicking five goals and was ably supported by Arty Jones who kicked two of his own.

Liam Jones was solid after his omission from the senior side, taking 12 marks and managing 17 disposals, while Anthony Scott had 28 disposals, five clearances and three tackles.

Buku bounces through his third 😎



Mid-season pick-up Michael Sellwood had 24 touches and 10 marks, while small forward Josh Dolan kicked 1.4 and had 16 touches.

Untried swingman Lachie Jaques kicked one goal to go with his19 touches and seven marks, while Lachlan Smith split the points in the ruck with 26 hitouts and six clearances, as well as 13 touches.

18-year-old midfielder Luke Kennedy kicked a goal and had 10 touches, while Cooper Hynes had plenty of the footy with 22 touches. Veteran Taylor Duryea had 10 touches.

Mid-season draftee Zac Walker had seven touches, while untried tall Jordan Croft had 15 disposals to go with seven hitouts and five clearances as he pinch-hit in the ruck.

Key defender Ryan Gardner had 22 touches and seven marks, while Nick Coffield was strong in the backline with16 touches and five marks