Connor Macdonald celebrates a goal during the R20 match between Hawthorn and Carlton at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on July 24, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

YOU COULDN'T pitch a starker contrast between two sides.

There was Hawthorn and everything that comes with it. Young, exciting and watchable. A side that, even when it's not at its best – and it wasn't on Thursday night – can still produce moments of vibrancy and energy. A club that symbolises intent. Ready to hunt, and ready to make another September assault across the coming month.

HAWKS v BLUES Full match coverage and stats

And then there was Carlton. A side that is flagging, listless and playing without any type of confidence. A club that is ready for this season to be over, even though its most important months may still be ahead of it. A football program where significant change hangs over it like a dark cloud. Again.

Both sides of that equation were on show at the MCG. Hawthorn's 13.7 (85) to 9.7 (61) victory wasn't remarkable for its brilliance, or its thrill. It was remarkable for how easy the Hawks made it look. Sam Mitchell's side never played to its lofty potential, but it didn't have to in order to notch the cushiest of 24-point wins.

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS Previous Next 20:12 Mini-Match: Hawthorn v Carlton Extended highlights of the Hawks and Blues clash in round 20 of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

11:36 'They [Docherty and Weitering] have had a huge impact on our football club': Voss Watch Carlton’s press conference after round 20’s match against Hawthorn

09:39 'We were cast in the role of the villain, so we embraced that': Mitchell Watch Hawthorn’s press conference after round 20’s match against Carlton

01:51 No getting past Sicily and Barrass in marking masterclass Hawthorn’s defence proves unbeatable against the Blues with James Sicily and Tom Barrass putting on an absolute clinix

08:13 Highlights: Hawthorn v Carlton The Hawks and Blues clash in round 20 of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

01:40 Blues chair off champion Docherty after inspirational career Sam Docherty is chaired off the MCG after his remarkable AFL career comes to an end

00:50 Special scenes as Docherty gets his farewell goal Sam Docherty bows to the crowd and receives a massive ovation after snaring a heartwarming major in his final game

00:36 Small forwards Motlop and White show some fight Will White and Jesse Motlop score back-to-back goals to try and ignite the Blues after half-time

00:48 Hollywood Hawks light up ‘G with two stunning grabs Will Day and Calsher Dear both reel in superb marks in quick time as Hawthorn continues to run riot

00:37 Mark of the Dear? Calsher’s epic contender Calsher Dear gets the perfect sit and completes a stunning grab to put himself in contention for Mark of the Year

00:43 Fired-up Lewis swarmed by teammates in heartwarming goal Mitch Lewis delivers a passionate celebration after nailing his first major since returning from injury

00:47 Ginni continues last week’s antics with hilarious ‘Telstra celebration’ Jack Ginnivan conjures a cracking opening goal with a beautiful banana and delivers a wild celebration to match

Not even the prospect of farewelling one of modern football's most inspirational figures in retiring champion Sam Docherty could get a rise out of Carlton. Neither could celebrating the 200-game milestone of one of its bravest recent players in Jacob Weitering. Instead, the Blues conceded the game's first four goals and seven of the first eight.

Carlton had more inside 50s than Hawthorn to quarter-time. Yet it didn't score for the game's first 24 minutes at one end, and conceded from 70 per cent of its opposition's entries at the other. It was a sign of the side's dysfunction and disorganisation in every aspect of its performance.

Learn More 08:13

That led to frustration among the Blues faithful, all of which was understandable for a club where question marks linger over the future of the coach in Michael Voss, its star player in Charlie Curnow amid highly publicised interest from multiple clubs, and one of its brightest prospects in Tom De Koning as he weighs a $1.7 million offer from St Kilda.

Amid all of that, Hawthorn was even afforded the luxury of pumping the brakes on its hot start and beginning to enjoy itself. Calsher Dear took a spectacular leaping grab in the goalsquare, then repeated the trick a few minutes later when he dragged down a one-hander, while the returning Will Day couldn't resist the chance to get some airtime himself with a superb mark of his own.

Learn More 00:48

That all came within a first half where Hawthorn surged into a 29-point buffer by the first change, stretched it to beyond 40 soon after quarter-time, then cruised from thereon after. A rejuvenated James Sicily (25 disposals, 11 marks), a classy Jarman Impey (25 disposals, eight marks) and a busy Dylan Moore (27 disposals, six marks) were predominantly to thank for laying such foundations.

In fact, that might have been the biggest indictment on Carlton's performance. While the gap was never unassailable, per se, the Blues never looked like being a realistic chance of reeling it in. Instead, their deficit hovered harmlessly on either side of 30 points for much of the second half as Hawthorn did the bare minimum to keep its foes at arm's length.

Learn More 00:43

Jack Gunston (18 disposals, three goals), Dear (11 disposals, two goals) and Mitch Lewis (14 disposals, two goals) all hit the scoreboard multiple times, demonstrating a new look in Hawthorn's front half, while Day's return from nearly four months on the sidelines was just another reason for Hawks optimism.

Optimism, though, is a foreign word at Ikon Park right now. For as much excitement as Hawthorn fans can see in their club's future, there are more questions than answers in Carlton's. That was laid bare on Thursday night.

Blues can't give Doc send-off he deserved

It was goodbye to one of modern football's most inspiration figures on Thursday night, with Carlton champion Sam Docherty playing his 184th and final game at the MCG. Docherty, who overcame three ACL injuries and two bouts of testicular cancer throughout a brave and courageous career, was honoured for one final time by the Blues faithful having announced his retirement earlier this week. Docherty, an All-Australian and John Nicholls Medal winner as the club's best and fairest, went out fighting. He finished with 16 disposals and kicked a goal applauded by all inside the MCG, with Carlton unable to play with the type of tenacity and spirit he's been renowned for throughout his career.

Learn More 01:40

After nearly four months, it was Day's night

Having not featured since suffering a stress fracture in the navicular bone of his right foot on March 29, Hawthorn gun Will Day was finally back on Thursday night. His return could prove crucial to both the club's finals chances, and its hopes of progressing even further than that and deep into September. Day showed his quality throughout, finishing with 15 disposals, three clearances and six tackles. But he saved his best for a leaping mark in the first half, the highlight of a night where he got through unscathed on managed minutes.

Will Day takes a spectacular mark over Lachie Fogarty during the R20 match between Hawthorn and Carlton at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on July 24, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

How do Hawks get Mabior in the mix?

The three-pronged tall forward line of Jack Gunston, Calsher Dear and Mitch Lewis looked good on Thursday night. The trio combined for seven goals and showcased their ability both in the air and on the lead. So, how does coach Mitchell get Mabior Chol back in the mix? Chol has missed the last fortnight with a groin issue, but has long appeared the side's most potent attacking threat when he is on the park. It's a good headache for Mitchell to have heading into the final month of the season, and perhaps September as well, but it's still a conundrum he'll have to solve nonetheless.

HAWTHORN 6.1 8.3 12.4 13.7 (85)

CARLTON 1.2 3.3 7.4 9.7 (61)

GOALS

Hawthorn: Gunston 3, Dear 2, Watson 2, Lewis 2, Ginnivan, C.Macdonald, Ward, Morrison

Carlton: Curnow 2, White 2, Durdin, Motlop, Docherty, Cerra, McKay

BEST

Hawthorn: Sicily, Impey, Gunston, Ginnivan, Moore, Ward, D'Ambrosio

Carlton: Hewett, O'Farrell, White, Cripps, Docherty

INJURIES

Hawthorn: Nil

Carlton: Nil

SUBSTITUTES

Hawthorn: Bailey Macdonald (replaced Jai Newcombe in the third quarter)

Carlton: Cooper Lord (replaced Marc Pittonet in the third quarter)

Crowd: 51,271 at the MCG