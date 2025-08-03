Follow all the action from Sunday's round 21 games

NORTH Melbourne will be eager to respond when it takes on St Kilda at Marvel Stadium on Sunday.

It has been another tough season for the Kangaroos, who are 4-1-14 after a heavy loss to Geelong last week.

The Saints ended a six-game losing streak thanks to a famous comeback win over Melbourne last week.

The in-form Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera was the hero with the winning goal after the siren.

North has brought in tough midfielder George Wardlaw to replace injured skipper Jy Simpkin, while key forward Nick Larkey and Cooper Harvey also return. Finnbar Maley and Wil Dawson have been omitted.

St Kilda has recalled young tall Max Heath who will share ruck duties with Rowan Marshall. Hugo Garcia also comes in, while Arie Schoenmaker and Lance Collard have been dropped.

Geelong continues its bid for a top-four finish when it hosts Port Adelaide at GMHBA Stadium.

The Cats brushed aside the Roos last week in a 101-point belting for their 13th win of the season.

With one of the easiest fixtures to finish the season, Geelong is on track to finish in the top four.

The Power, meanwhile, were destroyed by Adelaide in the Showdown last week in their third defeat in four games.

Geelong goes into the match unchanged, while tall forward Jack Whitlock will debut for Port Adelaide.

Whitlock, whose twin brother Matt made his senior debut for North Melbourne in round four, gets his chance against the Cats while Mani Liddy and Will Lorenz also come in.

Miles Bergman (shoulder), Jack Lukosius (calf) and Logan Evans (illness) will miss.

In-form Fremantle continues its charge for a finals spot when it welcomes Carlton to Optus Stadium.

The Dockers are one of the form teams in the competition after winning nine of their past 10 games.

Freo had few issues brushing aside rival West Coast in the derby last week as gun midfielder Hayden Young claimed the Glendinning-Allan Medal.

After a much-needed win over Melbourne, the Blues were comfortably beaten by Hawthorn last week to sit at 7-12.

The Dockers will go in unchanged against a Carlton side missing senior stars Charlie Curnow and Adam Cerra, who are both out with knee problems, and the retired Sam Docherty.

Lewis Young, Francis Evans and Flynn Young are the ins for the trip west.