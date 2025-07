The Match Review findings for Sunday's round 20 games are in

Brody Mihocek handballs during Collingwood's clash against Richmond in round 20, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

COLLINGWOOD forward Brody Mihocek has been fined for his dangerous push on Richmond gun Nick Vlastuin on Sunday.

Mihocek gave away a free kick after pushing Vlastuin into two oncoming players during the second quarter of the Magpies' 36-point win at the MCG.

The Match Review Officer charged Mihocek with rough conduct, grading the incident as careless conduct, low impact and body contact.

Mihocek can accept a $1500 fine with an early plea.