Collingwood players look dejected after a loss to Brisbane in round 21, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

IN THIS week's Things We Learned, we discover a star Swan can lead the club's response, the Suns' new-look forward line is working wonders plus much, much more.

Check out what we learned from round 21 of the 2025 season.

1) The Pies need Jeremy Howe back ASAP

With Jeremy Howe, the Pies won 14 out of 16 games. Without Howe, they have lost three of the last four. The veteran defender adds stability and experience to the Collingwood backline. After Saturday night's loss to Brisbane, coach Craig McRae said Howe's absence has created some holes in their back six. Against Brisbane, McRae threw the magnets around with usual forward Dan McStay spending time in defence. The coach reiterated that his side plays a system-based game, but with key forwards Patrick Voss and Logan Morris both kicking bags of six against the Pies in recent weeks, you'd suggest that the system works better when Howe is there. The Pies could come up against Hawthorn's four key forwards in round 22 and they will be making every effort possible to ensure Howe has recovered from his groin strain. - Phoebe McWilliams

Jeremy Howe looks on during Collingwood's clash against Gold Coast in round 18, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

2) Adelaide has got the finals fight

There has been plenty to like about Adelaide this year, as it pushes toward a potential minor premiership, and Friday's win against Hawthorn proved that it has the grit required of a finals team. After giving up the first five goals of the game, the Crows pulled themselves out of the mire to pile on eight of their own. Then it happened again – Hawthorn slammed through five straight, before Adelaide wrestled back control. The leadership of Jordan Dawson to be the instigator is one thing, but the ruthlessness of Josh Worrell behind the ball, the power of Riley Thilthorpe, and the moments of brilliance from Izak Rankine all push the cause along. Then there's September X-factor Taylor Walker, who no longer has to be the one ahead of the ball, rather the icing on top. - Gemma Bastiani

Taylor Walker celebrates a goal during Adelaide's clash against Hawthorn in round 21, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

3) This Dog is making an All-Australian charge

Aaron Naughton has been a reliable goalkicker since 2021, but has never impacted the scoreboard like he has done since mid-June. In the last eight rounds, the West Australian has kicked 31 goals, booting five, five, seven and five in four of his past five games, including starring against Greater Western Sydney on Thursday night. The return of Sam Darcy has clearly helped, but his hands have never been better, hauling in 2.4 contested grabs per game to be rated No.2 in the AFL since 14. He is also rated No.2 for marks inside 50 in that time. If Naughton maintains this form across August, All-Australian selectors will have to consider him for a spot in the squad. - Josh Gabelich

4) It's time to find out about Fyfe

Fremantle's midfield looked complete with the brilliant return over the past fortnight of Hayden Young, but if the gun left-footer is sidelined again by his groin injury then the Dockers need to find another big body after losing the centre clearances 11-1 in the first half against Carlton on Sunday. Dual Brownlow medallist Nat Fyfe had 27 disposals in the WAFL on Saturday with managed game time as he returned from a calf injury. He is probably a substitute option initially, but the Dockers need to find out quickly what their best available midfield looks like for September and if Fyfe can help them in the centre. The champion onballer has been on a mission to make sure he's available if the Dockers need him. They just might. – Nathan Schmook

5) This Swans star can lead their rapid rebound next year

Sydney began the season seeking redemption for a second Grand Final humiliation in three years but it faces another summer of soul-searching after quickly losing touch with the top eight. The Swans have obvious problems to solve with their pillars at each end but could still be allowed to take a moment to wonder what might have been if Errol Gulden had been available for more of coach Dean Cox's first year in charge. Gulden sent his side another reminder of what they missed for much of the season as he celebrated his 100th match in style with the opening goal and 30 disposals to be a shining light in the Swans' lacklustre 14-point win over Essendon on Saturday. The 23-year-old ball-winner has averaged 25 disposals in seven matches since returning from a fractured ankle but will be just as important to the Swans' hopes of bouncing back next year with his tireless running and on-field leadership making Gulden the critical link between defence and attack. - Martin Pegan

Errol Gulden kicks the ball during Sydney's clash against Essendon in round 21, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

6) The Eagles must get the Harley deal done

Harley Reid may be missing the rest of the season due to an ankle injury, but his value was perhaps clearest while absent in the Eagles' 83-point loss to Melbourne on Saturday. West Coast was belted in clearances (by 10) and contested possessions (by 42), two areas in which the tough and explosive young star thrives. Reid could land a new contract worth more than $20 million at the Eagles courtesy of a two-year offer and nine-year player option. Hopefully absence makes the heart grow fonder for both parties, because West Coast desperately needs to keep Reid. – Dejan Kalinic

Harley Reid leaves the field injured during the round 20 match between Fremantle and West Coast at Optus Stadium on July 26, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

7) The Suns' revamped forward line could be here to stay

Two weeks ago, Damien Hardwick made the biggest selection call of Gold Coast's season, dropping young forward Jed Walter and naming Jy Farrar in his place. Not only was it a big personnel decision, but a change in Hardwick's philosophy of playing three tall forwards. Farrar has been magnificent in the past fortnight, kicking three goals against Brisbane and two more against Richmond. The athletic 191cm Farrar has not just offered a different dynamic with ball in hand, but his defensive intensity has been a game-changer, with his pile-driving tackle on young Luke Trainor leading to a Bailey Humphrey goal a perfect example. Entrusting Ethan Read with more responsibility has also had a short-term spike, with the rangy 20-year-old playing arguably the best game of his young career against the Tigers. Although Hardwick might ultimately opt for the three talls again, the current mix looks dynamic, versatile and complementary to each others' skills. – Michael Whiting

8) 'What about me?' The other big Cat to cover

In all the hoo-hah over Jeremy Cameron’s hunt for the hundred, Shannon Neale’s emergence as a forward force has been overlooked. After kicking eight goals in his first 10 games this season, the big Cat has kicked 26 in the next 10, including three in Sunday’s win over Port Adelaide. Having two potent targets in attack is a massive weapon come September, and the way Neale came to life as soon as the Power focused on Cameron shows how hard it will be for opponents to shut down Geelong's scoring at the business end of the season. And that was before Jack Martin thrust himself into the already exciting forward mix. – Howard Kimber

Shannon Neale celebrates a goal during Geelong's clash against Richmond in round 17, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

9) The Roos are a different beast with a fit and firing Nick Larkey

While they may not have got the four points, the Roos certainly looked a vastly better side on Sunday than they have in recent weeks. And it's no coincidence that the Roos' lift coincided with the return of spearhead Nick Larkey. Back from a three-week knee injury, Larkey slotted three crucial goals across the opening three quarters and looked dangerous before re-injuring himself when he marked on the lead early in the final quarter. Thankfully for the Roos, he was able to return and play out the game. After North's disastrous drubbing from Geelong last week, Larkey's impact was immediate – straightening up the forward line and lifting those around him. It was a promising glimpse of what the Roos are capable of when their key players are back on the park. - Alison O'Connor