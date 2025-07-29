IN TODAY'S AFL Daily Round Table, star journalists Damian Barrett, Josh Gabelich and Sarah Olle look ahead to round 21.
- Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera stole the spotlight, but Max Hall has been a rare find
- The Dogs' attack could propel them into the top eight
- Will Tom Mitchell hold his spot in Collingwood's side?
- The pressure is on Sydney during the upcoming trade and draft period
- Regular favourites: Get it off your chest, Fact or Furphy, Go with your gut, Out on a limb
