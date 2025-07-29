Murphy Reid is working on his midfield craft as he looks to expand his game in the future

Murphy Reid celebrates a goal during the R20 match between Fremantle and West Coast at Optus Stadium on July 26, 2025. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

FREMANTLE draftee Murphy Reid is continuing to work on his midfield game as part of the "bigger picture" of his career despite storming into Rising Star contention this season as a forward.

Drafted with pick No.17 as a skilful and prolific onballer, Reid has learned to play as a half-forward this year and excelled, kicking 19 goals and ranking No.1 at the Dockers for goal assists.

His creative play has been an asset in the front half, but the 18-year-old said he was also working on his midfield craft in the background to make sure he is ready to progress up the field when the time is right.

"Definitely, the coach is actually really big on me doing vision with the mids and stuff like that, and getting a few centre bounce hits after training," Reid said on Tuesday.

"I'm going to see 'Smithy' (Joel Corey) the mids coach, and just keeping that going in the background, because that's obviously a bigger picture thing.

"It's mostly working with the forwards for the time being, but hopefully in the future you might see me through there."

Reid has been used sparingly in a deep and talented Freo midfield through his first season, attending only five centre bounces, but he made a big impression with his midfield class during pre-season practice matches.

He has worked closely with senior coach Justin Longmuir and watched vision of star teammates Caleb Serong and Andrew Brayshaw this season to compare what he would do in similar situations.

After moving in with Brayshaw when he first arrived at the club, the fellow Sandringham Dragons product said both onballers had made a big impact on him this year.

"I moved in with Andy as I got here at the club, and since then we've had a really good connection," Reid said.

Murphy Reid celebrates a goal during the R11 match between Walyalup (Fremantle) and Yartapuulti (Port Adelaide) at Optus Stadium on May 24, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

"And Caleb has been so good with me and getting the best out of me week in, week out at training and in games.

"You obviously see how good a player he is, but a lot of stuff that he does behind closed doors is just ridiculous … both of them have been great for me."

Reid sits alongside second-year Adelaide wingman Dan Curtin and former Sandringham teammate Levi Ashcroft as a leading contender for the prestigious Telstra AFL Rising Star Award, boosting his chances with a superb performance in Western Derby 61.

All of Reid's strengths were on show at Optus Stadium, finishing with a game-high 15 score involves and six score assists from his 23 disposals, earning comparisons with Collingwood champion Scott Pendlebury.

Murphy Reid takes on Ryan Maric during the round 20 match between Fremantle and West Coast at Optus Stadium on July 26, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Reid grew up as a Richmond supporter but said the Magpies' Norm Smith medallist and dual premiership player was someone he had looked up to.

"It's a fair calibre of player that I've got to live up to, but it's awesome that I can even be compared to someone as great as him," Reid said.

"Just how he's always got time and space, he's probably not the quickest guy, but just how he can avoid tacklers and always hit the right target and bring his teammates into the game.

"They're some amazing strengths and I'd like to say that I try and do that in my game as well, and yeah he is someone that I looked up to."