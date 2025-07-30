Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera celebrates his match-winning goal against Melbourne in round 20, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

WHAT will the Nasiah price get to?

On this week's episode of AFL.com.au's trade and draft show Gettable, we run through how St Kilda ace Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera has soared into potentially becoming the AFL's first ever $2 million man. But who can afford him?

Learn More 29:20

Greater Western Sydney's head of talent Adrian Caruso also joins the show to chat through the club's raft of recent re-signings, plus the latest on a host of wanted Giants including Leek Aleer, Jacob Wehr and Wade Derksen.

Gettable co-hosts Riley Beveridge and Josh Gabelich also delve into the fallout and frustration from Collingwood's bid for Carlton gun Jack Silvagni, Hawthorn's contract call and Adelaide's free agent hunt.

Watch Gettable now or download and subscribe wherever you get your podcasts.

