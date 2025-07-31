The players picked to attend the 2025 Telstra AFL Draft Combine have been named

Cooper Duff-Tytler celebrates during the Marsh AFL Academy's clash against Richmond VFL on April 13, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

VIC METRO prospects dominate the list of 64 players invited to this year's Telstra AFL Draft Combine, with potential top-10 picks Cooper Duff-Tytler, Oliver Greeves and Sam Grlj among those selected.

The invites were sent out based on nominations from AFL recruiters, with each club putting forward their top 50 prospects ahead of the Combine which is due to run from October 3-5 at the State Netball and Hockey Centre.

Vic Metro had 19 players selected among the 64-strong group – the most of any representative side – with South Australia having 14 players chosen after winning the recent Marsh AFL National Under-18 Boys Championships.

Potential first-round selections Dyson Sharp, Mitch Marsh, Aidan Schubert, Sam Cumming and Jevan Phillipou headline the list of South Australians selected to test themselves in running and vertical jump, 20m sprint, agility and a 2km time trial.

Queensland had eight players selected including Northern Academy talents from Gold Coast (Zeke Uwland, Dylan Patterson, Beau Addinsall, Koby Coulson, Jai Murray) and Brisbane (Dan Annable, Tyan Prindable, Isaac Waller).

Those with fewer nominations from AFL clubs will be selected for respective state-based combines, which will run October 5 (Victoria), October 11 (South Australia) and October 12 (Western Australia).

Learn More 29:20

A preliminary 32-player list of invites have been sent out for state-based combines and includes Collingwood father-son prospect Tom McGuane, Melbourne father-son prospect Kalani White and Eastern Ranges bolter Marcus Krasnadamskis.

The final invites for state-based combines are expected to be sent out in August.

2025 TELSTRA AFL DRAFT COMBINE LIST

VIC METRO

Oskar Ainsworth (Western Jets)

Sam Allen (Oakleigh Chargers)

Thomas Burton (Western Jets)

Jack Dalton (Sandringham Dragons)

Will Darcy (Oakleigh Chargers)

Finn Davis (Western Jets)

Lachy Dovaston (Eastern Ranges)

Cooper Duff-Tytler (Calder Cannons)

Hussien El Achkar (Calder Cannons)

Louis Emmett (Oakleigh Chargers)

Oliver Greeves (Eastern Ranges)

Sam Grlj (Oakleigh Chargers)

Hunter Holmes (Oakleigh Chargers)

Jack Ison (Oakleigh Chargers)

Max Kondogiannis (Oakleigh Chargers)

Archie Ludowyke (Sandringham Dragons)

Zac McCarthy (Oakleigh Chargers)

Adam Sweid (Calder Cannons)

Xavier Taylor (Eastern Ranges)

SOUTH AUSTRALIA

Sam Ainsworth (Norwood)

Harley Barker (Sturt)

Sam Cumming (North Adelaide)

Louis Kellaway (Sturt)

Matthew LeRay (Central District)

Mitch Marsh (West Adelaide)

Cameron Nairn (Central District)

Blake Oudshoorn-Bennier (North Adelaide)

Zak Peucker (Woodville-West Torrens)

Jevan Phillipou (Woodville-West Torrens)

Noah Roberts-Thomson (Sturt)

Aidan Schubert (Central District)

Dyson Sharp (Central District)

Blake Thredgold (Sturt)

VIC COUNTRY

Tairon Ah-Mu (Dandenong Stingrays)

Talor Byrne (GWV Rebels)

Harry Dean (Murray Bushrangers)

Willem Duursma (Gippsland Power)

Noah Hibbins-Hargreaves (Dandenong Stingrays)

Josh Lindsay (Geelong Falcons)

Jesse Mellor (Geelong Falcons)

Hugo Mikunda (Geelong Falcons)

Riley Onley (Murray Bushrangers)

QUEENSLAND

Beau Addinsall (Gold Coast Academy)

Daniel Annable (Brisbane Academy)

Koby Coulson (Gold Coast Academy)

Jai Murray (Gold Coast Academy)

Dylan Patterson (Gold Coast Academy)

Tyan Prindable (Brisbane Academy)

Zeke Uwland (Gold Coast Academy)

Isaac Waller (Brisbane Academy)

WESTERN AUSTRALIA

Cody Curtin (Claremont)

Koby Evans (Perth)

Jacob Farrow (West Perth)

Fred Rodriguez (South Fremantle)

Sam Swadling (West Perth)

Wesley Walley (Subiaco)

Tylah Wiliams (Swan Districts)

NEW SOUTH WALES/ACT

Lachlan Carmichael (Sydney Academy)

Noah Chamberlain (Sydney Academy)

Liam Hetherton (Murray Bushrangers)

Max King (Sydney Academy)

Harry Kyle (Sydney Academy)

TASMANIA

Avery Thomas (Tasmania Devils)

NORTHERN TERRITORY

Taj Murray (NT Academy/North Adelaide)

2025 STATE DRAFT COMBINE LIST – PRELIMINARY

Xavier Bamert (Sandringham Dragons / Vic Metro)

Charlie Banfield (Claremont / Western Australia)

Harrison Bridge (Brisbane Academy / Queensland)

Jett Dahiltz (Sturt / South Australia)

Elliott Duffield (South Adelaide / South Australia)

Kye Fincher (Sandringham Dragons / Vic Metro)

Zac Harding (Murray Bushrangers / Vic Country)

Jasper Hay (Tasmania Devils / Tasmania)

Tai Hayes (Southport Sharks / Queensland)

Jim Kelly (Norwood / South Australia)

Felix Kneipp (Calder Cannons / Vic Metro)

Marcus Krasnadamskis (Eastern Ranges / Vic Metro)

Ryda Luke (South Fremantle / Western Australia)

Jacob Marron (Western Jets / Vic Metro)

Thomas Matthews (Gippsland Power / Vic Country)

Thomas McGuane (Western Jets / Vic Metro)

Jack Miller (Tasmania Devils/ Tasmania)

Balyn O'Brien (Norwood / South Australia)

Thomas Phillips (East Fremantle / Western Australia)

Cooper Ramsay (East Fremantle / Western Australia)

Sullivan Robey (Eastern Ranges / Vic Metro)

Ben Rongdit (Geelong Falcons / Vic Country)

Bryce Sanders (North Adelaide / South Australia)

Aaron Sharkie (Oakleigh Chargers / Vic Metro)

Callum Smith (Dandenong Stingrays / Vic Country)

Mitch Stevens (Gippsland Power / Vic Country)

Latrelle Sumner-Pickett (Glenelg / South Australia)

Oskar Taylor (Eastern Ranges / Vic Metro)

Hudson Walker (Subiaco / Western Australia)

Toby Whan (South Fremantle / Western Australia)

Kalani White (Gold Coast Academy / Queensland)

Rory Wright (Sandringham Dragons / Vic Metro)