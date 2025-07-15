Majella Day has kicked three goals as the Allies upset Queensland

The Allies celebrate their win over Queensland in the Marsh AFL National Under-18 Girls Championships on July 27, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

THE ALLIES have pulled off a massive upset at the Marsh AFL National Under-18 Girls Championships, beating a previously undefeated Queensland by six points at Brighton Homes Arena on Sunday morning.

Surprisingly, it's the second time in as many years that the Allies have defeated the more favoured Queensland side on their home turf, with the Allies winning the same match by 15 points in 2024.

QUEENSLAND v ALLIES

Young star forward Majella Day capped off an excellent championships, kicking three goals for the Allies, and was joined by Tasmanian product Harriet Bingley, who kicked her side's first and last goals to help seal the victory.

Fellow Tasmanians Mischa Barwin and Priya Bowering were also standouts, Barwin playing her best game of the championships as a small forward, laying 10 tackles to go with her 14 disposals and a goal.

For Queensland, the silky skilled Sunny Lappin finished with a game-high 28 disposals, including seven clearances and eight inside 50s. The next highest disposal winner for the home side was Mikayla Nurse with 17.

The Allies had a more even spread of disposal winners, with midfielders Bowering, Isla Wiencke and Zoe Curry leading the way with an equal team-high 16.

Utility Georja Davies spent the game playing at half-back, where she had 14 disposals, five marks and eight intercept possessions. Davies lined up on the Allies' Alex Neyland, with the two athletic talls going head-to-head in one of the most intriguing match-ups of the game.

Queensland's Alannah Welsh kicked two late goals in an attempt to steal the victory for the home side, but the Allies held on thanks to a Bingley snap.

While the Allies' championships are over, Queensland has one match remaining, facing South Australia in Adelaide on Sunday.

QUEENSLAND 1.4 2.7 4.9 6.15 (51)

ALLIES 2.0 4.3 7.7 8.9 (57)

GOALS

Queensland: Alannah Welsh 2, Aiyana Pritchard 2, Freya Ross, Harlee McIlwain

Allies: Majella Day 3, Harriet Bingley 2, Frankie Walsh, Mischa Barwin, Mia Anderson

BEST

Queensland: Sunny Lappin, Alannah Welsh, Mikayla Nurse, Aiyana Pritchard, Mia Geere

Allies: Zoe Curry, Priya Bowering, Mischa Barwin, Isla Wiencke, Harriet Bingley, Majella Day

LEADING DISPOSALS

Queensland: Sunny Lappin (28), Mikayla Nurse (17), Alannah Welsh (15), Mia Geere (15) Georja Davies (14)

Allies: Isla Wiencke (16), Zoe Curry (16), Priya Bowering (16), Morgan Stevens (14) Mischa Barwin (14)