While the Power will be desperate to keep Jeremy Cameron quiet, coach Ken Hinkley would like to see the Cat kick 100 goals in 2025

Jeremy Cameron during the round 19 match between Geelong and St Kilda at GMHBA Stadium, July 20, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

PORT Adelaide coach Ken Hinkley would love to see star Geelong forward Jeremy Cameron kick 100 goals this year – as long as he has a quiet game this weekend.

Cameron sits on top of the Coleman Medal race with 69 goals to his name from 19 games.

No AFL player has reached 100 goals in a season since Lance Franklin achieved the feat while playing for Hawthorn in 2008.

Franklin kicked 102 during that home and away campaign before adding another 11 goals across three finals.

Cameron needs 31 goals in four games plus finals to crack the magical 100-mark.

Playing in his favour is the fact Geelong faces Port Adelaide, Essendon, Sydney and Richmond in its final four games – all teams sitting in the bottom half of the ladder.

Learn More 04:36

Cameron is coming off a career-high 11-goal display in last week's 101-point thumping of North Melbourne, and he'll be aiming to continue that hot form in Sunday's clash with the Power at GMHBA Stadium.

"Jez is a great player. I think it would be outstanding for football to see 100 goals kicked again in the game ... as long as he doesn't get many against us," Hinkley said.

Learn More 03:51

Port (8-11) is limping to the finish line in Hinkley's last season as coach, with injuries to key players hurting its cause.

"This year we've had 18 surgeries since January," Hinkley said.

"And they're collision injuries, they're really unfortunate injuries, you can't do much about them."