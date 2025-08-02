Sydney has defeated Essendon by 14 points on Saturday afternoon

Isaac Heeney celebrates a goal during round 2, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

SYDNEY has withstood a windy SCG and a spirited effort from Essendon to win by 14 points at the SCG on Saturday afternoon.

Play was paused for several minutes during the first quarter while a groundsman attended to a divot in the turf, but it didn't stop the Swans' momentum, with the home team firmly in control throughout the 9.14 (68) to 7.12 (54) contest.

Errol Gulden was excellent in his 100th game with 30 touches and a goal.

Ruck Brodie Grundy had 39 touches, 32 hitouts and 13 clearances in a best-on-ground performance.

More to come