Isaac Heeney celebrates a goal during round 2, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

SYDNEY has withstood a windy SCG and a spirited effort from Essendon to win by 14 points at the SCG on Saturday afternoon.

Play was paused for several minutes during the first quarter while a groundsman attended to a divot in the turf, but it didn't stop the Swans' momentum, with the home team firmly in control throughout the 9.14 (68) to 7.12 (54) contest.

SWANS v BOMBERS Full match coverage and stats

Errol Gulden was excellent in his 100th game with 30 touches and a goal.

Ruck Brodie Grundy had 39 touches, 32 hitouts and 13 clearances in a best-on-ground performance.

More to come

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS

  • 00:28

    Blakiston keeps cool to score maiden major

    Lachlan Blakiston kicks his first AFL goal at an important stage in the game to keep Esseondon in the hunt

    AFL
  • 00:51

    Kako bursts past to nail one on the run

    Isaac Kako runs into an open goal with his typical explosiveness and clean ground-ball work

    AFL
  • 00:24

    'He actually misses it!': Swan's savage blunder in goal square

    Caiden Cleary squanders one of the easiest opportunities in front of goal by completely missing the footy with his boot

    AFL
  • 00:50

    Paps all smiles after big bump

    Tom Papley nails home a long-range goal after receiving a free kick near the 50m arc

    AFL
  • 01:13

    Play paused for groundsman to fix hole in unusual scenes

    An unexpected surface concern prompts a brief delay in play, with a groundsman stepping in to smooth things over

    AFL
  • 00:32

    Gulden touch: Errol drives home gold in game 100

    Errol Gulden is swarmed by teammates as he registers a fantastic major in his 100th game

    AFL

 