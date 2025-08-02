With plenty on the line Collingwood and Brisbane play out a classic at the MCG

Logan Morris celebrates during the round 21 match between Collingwood and Brisbane at the MCG, August 2, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

BRISBANE has beaten Collingwood at the MCG for the first time since 2014, defeating the home side by 27 points in a high-pressure contest on Saturday night in perfect conditions.

The Lions’ third quarter proved the difference, their midfield dominating stoppages and winning clearances 20 to the Magpies’ nine, and kicking four goals to one.

MAGPIES v LIONS Full match coverage and stats

As always, Collingwood never gave in, but the reigning premier’s class outshone the Pies as they went on to win 14.8 (92) to 10.5 (65) in front of a crowd of 82,326.

The win keeps Brisbane in third place on the ladder with three rounds remaining before finals.

Tonight's loss makes it three from the past four games for Collingwood, having lost to fellow top eight teams Fremantle, Gold Coast and now Brisbane in the last month.

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS Previous Next 01:14 ‘Surely he didn’t hear the whistle’: Rayner’s ridiculous goal pays off Cam Rayner takes advantage from the tightest of angles and somehow gets it to roll through, saving himself from what could’ve been a horrendous blunder

01:00 Horror kick ends with huge Hill hanger in wild moment Will Ashcroft’s risky switch to Dayne Zorko backfires spectacularly as Bobby Hill flies over the top for a towering grab in a potentially game-changing moment

01:08 ‘That’s a footballer right there’: Lion’s magnificent kick stuns Pies Hugh McCluggage earns all the praise after displaying some tremendous poise and vision to set up a goal for Cam Rayner

01:23 Morris points at Maynard after running riot at ‘G Lions young gun Logan Morris lets Brayden Maynard know all about his work after nailing another quick double to bring his tally to five on the night

00:42 De Goey gets absolutely swarmed after big return goal Jordan De Goey reminds everyone of his importance to Collingwood’s premiership hopes with a super major in his comeback game

01:01 ‘Perfect start for the young man’: Morris strikes twice in a minute Logan Morris catches fire in the first term with a couple of superb marks and finishes

00:46 Schultz stuns early with sizzling spinning mark Lachie Schultz gets a beautiful rise and makes no mistake with the set shot to register the first goal of the game

Hugh McCluggage was part of the Lions’ unstoppable midfield, finishing the night with 34 disposals and seven clearances, and was joined by the usual suspects in dual Brownlow medallist Lachie Neale (36 disposals and 12 clearances) and Josh Dunkley (31 and nine clearances).

Young key forward Logan Morris dominated in front of goal, kicking a career-high six goals. He was joined by unlikely goal scorer Henry Smith who kicked three in his first game of the year, and former number one draft pick Cam Rayner who came to life in the second half kicking two of his own.

Learn More 01:14

Collingwood had nine individual goal scorers, with veteran Steele Sidebottom finishing the match as his side’s only multiple goalkicker with two.

As always, Nick Daicos’ workrate and class shone, particularly in the first half where he had 17 disposals, four inside 50s and a goal. Daicos finished the night with 29 disposals, equal with his brother Josh.

Magpies fans will be pleased with the return of key players Jordan De Goey and Bobby Hill who made successful comebacks from time away from the game. The two shared minutes, Hill starting as the sub and replacing De Goey in the third term.

Learn More 00:42

Henry’s hot night

Chris Fagan brought the relatively unknown Henry Smith into the Lions’ line-up, replacing big man Oscar McInerney who was managed. It was Smith’s first game of the season and his first at the MCG, and the 22-year-old took his opportunity with both hands. Smith kicked his first AFL goal in the first quarter, then just moments later kicked his second. The 202cm ruck/forward finished the night with three goals next to his name.

Henry Smith celebrates during the round 21 match between Collingwood and Brisbane at the MCG, August 2, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Returning Pies share minutes

Norm Smith medallist Bobby Hill and Magpie fan favourite Jordan De Goey returned to the Collingwood line-up tonight after having long layoffs from the game. It was Hill’s first senior match since round 15 and De Goey’s since round eight. They shared minutes on Saturday night, and moments, De Goey showing his dash from the middle and kicking a goal whilst Hill came on in the third quarter and took a screamer and kicked a goal in the final term.

Learn More 01:00

COLLINGWOOD 2.2 7.3 8.5 10.5 (65)

BRISBANE 5.4 7.4 11.6 14.8 (92)

GOALS

Collingwood: Sidebottom 2, Schultz, N.Daicos, McStay, Membrey, De Goey, Elliott, Mihocek, Hill

Brisbane: Morris 6, Smith 3, Rayner 2, Bailey 2, Wilmot

BEST

Collingwood: N.Daicos, Sidebottom, J.Daicos, Schultz, Pendlebury

Brisbane: McCluggage, Morris, Neale, Dunkley, W.Ashcroft

INJURIES

Collingwood: Nil

Brisbane: Ryan Lester (concussion)

SUBSTITUTES

Collingwood: Bobby Hill (replaced Jordan De Goey in the third quarter)

Brisbane: Bruce Reville (replaced Ryan Lester in the second quarter)

Crowd: 82,326 at the MCG