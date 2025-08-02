BRISBANE has beaten Collingwood at the MCG for the first time since 2014, defeating the home side by 27 points in a high-pressure contest on Saturday night in perfect conditions.
The Lions’ third quarter proved the difference, their midfield dominating stoppages and winning clearances 20 to the Magpies’ nine, and kicking four goals to one.
As always, Collingwood never gave in, but the reigning premier’s class outshone the Pies as they went on to win 14.8 (92) to 10.5 (65) in front of a crowd of 82,326.
The win keeps Brisbane in third place on the ladder with three rounds remaining before finals.
Tonight's loss makes it three from the past four games for Collingwood, having lost to fellow top eight teams Fremantle, Gold Coast and now Brisbane in the last month.
Hugh McCluggage was part of the Lions’ unstoppable midfield, finishing the night with 34 disposals and seven clearances, and was joined by the usual suspects in dual Brownlow medallist Lachie Neale (36 disposals and 12 clearances) and Josh Dunkley (31 and nine clearances).
Young key forward Logan Morris dominated in front of goal, kicking a career-high six goals. He was joined by unlikely goal scorer Henry Smith who kicked three in his first game of the year, and former number one draft pick Cam Rayner who came to life in the second half kicking two of his own.
Collingwood had nine individual goal scorers, with veteran Steele Sidebottom finishing the match as his side’s only multiple goalkicker with two.
As always, Nick Daicos’ workrate and class shone, particularly in the first half where he had 17 disposals, four inside 50s and a goal. Daicos finished the night with 29 disposals, equal with his brother Josh.
Magpies fans will be pleased with the return of key players Jordan De Goey and Bobby Hill who made successful comebacks from time away from the game. The two shared minutes, Hill starting as the sub and replacing De Goey in the third term.
Henry’s hot night
Chris Fagan brought the relatively unknown Henry Smith into the Lions’ line-up, replacing big man Oscar McInerney who was managed. It was Smith’s first game of the season and his first at the MCG, and the 22-year-old took his opportunity with both hands. Smith kicked his first AFL goal in the first quarter, then just moments later kicked his second. The 202cm ruck/forward finished the night with three goals next to his name.
Returning Pies share minutes
Norm Smith medallist Bobby Hill and Magpie fan favourite Jordan De Goey returned to the Collingwood line-up tonight after having long layoffs from the game. It was Hill’s first senior match since round 15 and De Goey’s since round eight. They shared minutes on Saturday night, and moments, De Goey showing his dash from the middle and kicking a goal whilst Hill came on in the third quarter and took a screamer and kicked a goal in the final term.
COLLINGWOOD 2.2 7.3 8.5 10.5 (65)
BRISBANE 5.4 7.4 11.6 14.8 (92)
GOALS
Collingwood: Sidebottom 2, Schultz, N.Daicos, McStay, Membrey, De Goey, Elliott, Mihocek, Hill
Brisbane: Morris 6, Smith 3, Rayner 2, Bailey 2, Wilmot
BEST
Collingwood: N.Daicos, Sidebottom, J.Daicos, Schultz, Pendlebury
Brisbane: McCluggage, Morris, Neale, Dunkley, W.Ashcroft
INJURIES
Collingwood: Nil
Brisbane: Ryan Lester (concussion)
SUBSTITUTES
Collingwood: Bobby Hill (replaced Jordan De Goey in the third quarter)
Brisbane: Bruce Reville (replaced Ryan Lester in the second quarter)
Crowd: 82,326 at the MCG