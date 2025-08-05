Luke Jackson is emerging as a genuine midfield force, redefining the versatility now afforded to Fremantle’s engine room

Luke Jackson celebrates kicking a goal during the match between Collingwood and Fremantle at the MCG in round 19, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

THE EVOLUTION of Fremantle star Luke Jackson into a genuine ground level midfielder is gathering pace after a career-best game in the role against Carlton on Sunday and a six-week block that has seen his onball time doubled.

It's a period that has seen the premiership player stake his claims as one of the competition's best big men this season and a leading All-Australian contender as a second ruckman, given his versatility.

The return of ruckman Sean Darcy and the rapid emergence of tall forward Pat Voss has given the Dockers options with Jackson as they look to capitalise on his size and mobility around the ball.

Against the Blues on Sunday, the 23-year-old stepped up in a midfield role after Hayden Young suffered a groin injury, finishing with an equal career-high 27 disposals and 21 contested possessions, as well as eight clearances.

While the Dockers have flirted with Jackson as a midfielder over his 63 games for the club, his onball minutes have increased significantly with Darcy back in the team over the past six weeks.

Luke Jackson and Sean Darcy walk from the field after Fremante's win over Carlton at Optus Stadium in round 21, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

His 44 per cent time as a midfielder against the Blues was a new career high, eclipsing the long minutes he played against St Kilda in round 16 in a match-winning role.

Those minutes could continue to trend upward as Sean Darcy builds continuity and form in the ruck, particularly if Young remains sidelined beyond this week and there is a need for a big-bodied midfielder.

MOST TIME SPENT IN MIDFIELD MATCH MIDFIELD % R21, 2025 v Carlton 44% R16, 2025 v St Kilda 42% R18, 2025 v Hawthorn 31% R20, 2025 v West Coast 31% R19, 2025 v Collingwood 28%

Sunday's performance against the Blues was the fourth time this season Jackson attended more centre bounces as a midfielder (13) than he did as a ruckman (10).

Luke Jackson handpasses during the match between Fremantle and Carlton at Optus Stadium in round 21, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

The Dockers were smashed at centre bounce 11-1 in the first half, but they got on top in the second half (6-5) and won the overall clearances convincingly (30-12) as Jackson used his size around the ball to help Caleb Serong and Andrew Brayshaw.

"Sean had a great game in the ruck and was really strong … but I actually think Jacko as a big-bodied mid gave us something when we needed a bigger body in there," coach Justin Longmuir said.



"They're quite a big midfield Carlton, and I thought Jacko … with his ability to mix it with some of the bigger bodies helped us on the run."

LUKE JACKSON'S MAGNET R1-11 R12-15 R16-21 Ruck 86% 73% 46% Midfield 4% 15% 34% Forward 10% 12% 20%

The ability to play multiple roles, including as a midfielder, was part of Fremantle's pitch to Jackson when the club prised him out of Melbourne at the end of 2022, but he mostly played as a third tall forward and second ruck through his first two seasons in purple.

Luke Jackson in action during the 2021 Toyota AFL Grand Final between Melbourne and the Western Bulldogs at Optus Stadium on September 25, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

Darcy's absence at different stages has allowed the 199cm gun to shine in the ruck, but now he is proving he can go toe-to-toe with star onballers like dual Brownlow medallist Patrick Cripps.

He is hitting the scoreboard too, drifting forward and kicking at least one goal in seven of his last eight games, including one against the Blues from a brilliant goal line mark in the third quarter.

LUKE JACKSON'S CBA'S BY ROLE ROUND RUCK MIDFIELD 1 22 - 2 20 - 3 24 - 4 23 - 8 2 8 9 17 2 10 21 - 11 23 - 12 17 5 14 9 4 15 26 - 16 7 8 17 9 4 18 7 10 19 9 7 20 11 8 21 10 13 TOTAL 257 69 TEAM CB CLEARANCE WIN RATE 41% 23%

It's been four years since selectors named two rucks in the All-Australian team, with Max Gawn and Nic Naitanui partnering in 2021 and 2020 and alternating bench roles.

Gawn is again a frontrunner for the role in what would be his record-equalling eighth selection, while former teammate and Sydney star Brodie Grundy has made a compelling case to be the No.1 big man.

Luke Jackson and Max Gawn contest the ruck during the 2025 AAMI Community Series match between Fremantle and Melbourne at Rushton Park. Picture: AFL Photos

Jackson, who is Champion Data's, fourth ranked player in the League this season, should be seriously considered as a second ruckman, however, given the impact he is having across multiple roles.

A three-week hamstring injury aside, nobody has played the second ruck role with more impact than Jackson this year, and that's before you consider what he is now doing as a midfielder.