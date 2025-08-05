Jai Newcombe flies for a mark during the R12 match between Hawthorn and Collingwood at the MCG on May 30, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

THE TOP-EIGHT squeeze is getting tighter with nine clubs still in the hunt while double chances and home finals also remain up for grabs.

Hawthorn and Collingwood launch round 22 with a bang on Thursday night with both sides needing to rediscover their best form to get their season back on track as we reach the pointy end.

Geelong faces Essendon the following night with all eyes turning to how much closer Jeremy Cameron can get to a century of goals, while Brisbane and Sydney meet in a Grand Final rematch having gone in different directions since the decider.

Here is who and what to look out for in round 22 as well as a tip for each match.

Hawthorn v Collingwood, MCG

Thursday, August 7, 7.30pm AEST

Last time: Collingwood 16.11 (107) d Hawthorn 8.8 (56), R12 2025

What it means

Hawthorn (13-7) was edging toward having one foot in the finals as it opened up a healthy lead against Adelaide before momentum swings eventually counted against it in a gallant but potentially costly defeat. The Hawks have little margin for error as they sit inside the top eight by one win but with only a reasonable percentage and the past two premiers still to come on the run home.

Collingwood (15-5) has given up what seemed like a vice-like grip on top spot just a month ago with three defeats in its past four matches. The Magpies have only averaged 69 points in that trio of losses as their scoring dried up to leave them needing to quickly rediscover their best if they are to lock in at least a pair of home finals or just a double chance.

Game shapers

James Worpel is yet to return to top form in five matches since coming back from a stint on the sidelines until showing signs against the Crows that he might still be a useful addition to the Hawks' midfield during the run home. After starting as the sub, the 26-year-old sent a reminder of the impact he can have when gathering 13 disposals in little more than a quarter of football.

Steele Sidebottom has enjoyed one of the more illustrious careers but his reputation and standing in the game continues to grow as he puts together another impressive and impactful season. The 34-year-old is averaging 22.2 disposals and has booted 11 goals for the season as he prepares to add to his tally of 26 finals and reaches 350 matches this week.

Early tip: Collingwood by 11 points

Steele Sidebottom in action during the R20 match between Collingwood and Richmond at the MCG on July 27, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Geelong v Essendon, GMHBA Stadium

Friday, August 8, 7.40pm AEST

Last time: Geelong 23.13 (151) d Essendon 8.8 (56), R14 2025

What it means

Geelong (14-6) is making the most of its dream run home with comfortable victories in the first three of its six consecutive matches against teams in the lower half of the ladder to close on a 17th finals campaign in 19 years. The Cats have given their percentage a huge boost with crushing victories over the Power and Kangaroos that means they only need to keep winning to lock in a double chance.

Essendon (6-13) found a glimmer of hope in what has turned into a dire season as it gave Sydney a huge scare in a wet and wild scrap before falling short for a ninth defeat on the trot. The Bombers have had a tougher time against sides from the top half of the ladder and will now be out to snap a horror record against the Cats who have won their past eight clashes by an average 56 points.

Game shapers

Gryan Miers is again in All-Australian discussions as his unique set of weapons are critical to the way that the in-form Geelong plays. The 26-year-old is averaging a career-high 22.6 disposals as he more regularly takes his talents further away from goal and changes the sort of impact he is having on games as he reaches 150 matches this week.

Andrew McGrath has been one of Essendon's most durable and reliable players even as it has suffered a rollercoaster season with form and fitness concerns spreading across other parts of the team. The Bombers vice-captain has been called on to take his talents into the midfield more over the past two weeks and has responded with an average 24 disposals and five clearances.

Early tip: Geelong by 66 points

Gryan Miers in action during the R20 match between Geelong and North Melbourne at Marvel Stadium on July 26, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Richmond v St Kilda, MCG

Saturday, August 9, 1.20pm AEST

Last time: St Kilda 20.15 (135) d Richmond 7.11 (53), R3 2025

What it means

Richmond (5-15) has been handed a reality check each time it has come up against a finals contender over the past two months while showing it remains more of a match for sides joining it in the lower half of the ladder. The Tigers can still finish an encouraging season on a high with a win or two as it comes up against the stuttering Saints with the Kangaroos to follow next week.

St Kilda (7-13) has flipped the script after six defeats in a row with wins in a pair of cliffhangers when chasing down Melbourne and then holding onto a lead against North Melbourne last week. The Saints will be out to show more promising signs by extending their current winning streak to three on the trot and perhaps more with the tiring Tigers and wounded Bombers to come next.

Game shapers

Dion Prestia keeps showing that he has plenty of good football left in him as Richmond's luckless midfielder makes an impact whenever he plays. The 32-year-old has played nine matches and averaged 23.9 disposals through the second half of the season to be a key part of the onball brigade that the Tigers can build their young side around.

Jack Steele earned nothing but respect after starting the game against the Kangaroos as the Saints' substitute before coming on to gather eight important possessions to ensure his side hung on when challenged late in the match. The Saints captain remains a heart and soul player suited to leading an emerging side and at the age of 29 now reaches 200 matches across his two clubs.

Early tip: St Kilda by 31 points

Jack Steele in action during the R19 match between St Kilda and Geelong at GMHBA Stadium on July 20, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Brisbane v Sydney, Gabba

Saturday, August 9, 4.15pm AEST

Last time: Brisbane 12.14 (86) d Sydney 12.10 (82), R1 2025

What it means

Brisbane (14-1-5) responded to a surprisingly poor performance against Gold Coast with an emphatic victory over then ladder leader Collingwood to lift its own prospects of finishing in the top two or at least earning a double chance. But the Lions cannot afford to slip up against a Swans outfit that they have beaten in seven of their past eight clashes, especially with the Dockers and Hawks still to come.

Sydney (10-10) lifted itself up off the canvas after losing touch with the top eight to defeat Essendon even while falling well short of its best on a soggy night. The Swans might already have one eye on next season but could lay an important foundation for the future by snapping their current longest losing streak against any side after five defeats to the Lions.

Game shapers

Logan Morris has quickly taken the mantle as Brisbane's focal point in attack while saving some of his best for when the stakes are highest. The 20-year-old has hit the 40-goal mark in just his second season with more than a month of football still to play, with his imposing tally built on bags of five or more when facing Geelong, Greater Western Sydney or Collingwood in recent weeks.

Tom McCartin has had a rollercoaster season after a shift back to the forward line failed to have the impact the Swans hoped and he later sustained a concussion that ruled him out just as the side was making a late charge for finals. The Swans look more settled now with the 25-year-old again lining up in defence as he locks down on key forwards with minimal fuss and reaches 150 games this week.

Early tip: Brisbane by 19 points

Carlton v Gold Coast, Marvel Stadium

Saturday, August 9, 7.35pm AEST

Last time: Carlton 15.12 (102) d Gold Coast 11.7 (73), R11 2024

What it means

Carlton (7-13) has shown that it can keep finding new ways to get beaten by what it knows after opening up a handy lead against Fremantle before being overrun in the final term. The Blues have perhaps forgotten how to win after one victory in their past seven matches while they continue to have difficulty hitting the scoreboard enough after 14 games without reaching 100 points.

Gold Coast (13-6) has one foot in the finals after a pair of emphatic triumphs over Brisbane and then Richmond made it five wins from its past six matches. The Suns have a reasonable percentage as well as a game in hand, so while they might need at least a couple more victories to lock in a top-eight spot they can likely turn their attention toward claiming a double chance with a win over the Blues.

Game shapers

George Hewett has been a bargain pick-up for Carlton since joining from Sydney as a free agent ahead of the 2022 season and quickly becoming a key piece of the onball brigade. The 29-year-old has remained consistent even as the Blues have too often failed to hit the heights expected this year while he averages 27.7 disposals and 6.1 clearances ahead of reaching 200 matches at two clubs.

Jarrod Witts is showing no signs of slowing down even in his 13th season as Gold Coast closes in on a breakthrough finals campaign with the ruck still in imperious form. The former Suns co-captain is averaging 12.7 disposals as well as a League-high 42.8 hitouts to be a critical part of the engine room that is about to step onto a finals stage after their ruck reaches 200 matches this week.

Early tip: Gold Coast by nine points

Jarrod Witts in action during the R21 match between Gold Coast and Richmond at People First Stadium on August 2, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Port Adelaide v Fremantle, Adelaide Oval

Saturday, August 9, 7.40pm ACST

Last time: Fremantle 15.10 (100) d Port Adelaide 7.9 (51), R11 2025

What it means

Port Adelaide (8-12) is at real risk of having its season spiral out of control as back-to-back defeats to Adelaide and Geelong are both among the four heaviest of coach Ken Hinkley's tenure. The Power might be searching for positives as they try to turn their form around with little more to play for but can focus on extending an unbeaten record on home turf against the Dockers beyond seven matches.

Fremantle (14-6) can no longer pretend to be flying under the radar as it has won 10 of its past 11 matches to sit outside the top four only on percentage. The Dockers are well-placed to pounce on any slip-ups ahead of them on the ladder to claim a double chance but first have to ensure they overcome the Power before tougher tests against the Lions and Bulldogs.

Game shapers

Jordon Sweet has quietly hit career-best form as he takes a stranglehold around his role at Port Adelaide and becomes one of the most prolific tap rucks in the game. The 27-year-old is averaging 37.8 hitouts and will equal the most matches he has played in a season at 17 this week while taking on one of the toughest challenges for a big man in the game against the Dockers' ruck duo.

Murphy Reid burst on to the scene with his goalkicking exploits early in his debut season but has shown even more promise with his class and composure in the forward half as the year has gone on. The 19-year-old is right in contention for the Rising Star award after playing every game and averaging 14 disposals a goal with the promise of even more to come.

Early tip: Fremantle by 27 points

Greater Western Sydney v North Melbourne, Corroboree Group Oval Manuka

Sunday, August 10, 1.40pm AEST

Last time: GWS Giants 17.19 (121) d North Melbourne 13.4 (82), R1 2024

What it means

GWS (13-7) might have been due a loss after six victories in a row but the manner of the defeat will be of much concern after arch-rivals Western Bulldogs thumped them by almost 15 goals. The trouncing cost the Giants critical percentage which is now the lowest among the teams chasing a finals spot while they also need to find form in Canberra for a first win at the venue this year.

North Melbourne (4-1-15) turned around a stretch of dismal form to give St Kilda a scare but still fell short of snatching a victory that would have taken it to five wins in a season for the first time since 2019. The Kangaroos often show signs of progress within games without proving they can perform across four quarters and are now left searching for a victory that will lift them out of the bottom two.

Game shapers

Sam Taylor will be out to make a statement after lowering his colours last week as he was unusually beaten by the Bulldogs' key forwards and had little impact in turning defence into attack. The leading intercept marker in the competition builds much of his game off refusing to be beaten whether he plays more lock down or has a more freewheeling role in the back half.

Cameron Zurhaar has quietly enjoyed his most impactful season as he has booted a career-high 37 goals even as the Kangaroos have too often failed to make the improvements widely expected of them this year. The 27-year-old tends to be a key figure when the Roos are in the contest and remains a difficult match up with a strong aerial presence complementing his speed along the ground.

Early tip: GWS by 21 points

Sam Taylor marks during the R20 match between GWS and Sydney at Engie Stadium on July 25, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Melbourne v Western Bulldogs, MCG

Sunday, August 10, 3.15pm AEST

Last time: Western Bulldogs 15.20 (110) d Melbourne 9.5 (59), R21 2024

What it means

Melbourne (7-13) is set to start a new era after quickly dropping out of finals contention and parting ways with their drought-breaking premiership coach Simon Goodwin this week. The Demons had no problems beating the bottom-placed Eagles last week and the Kangaroos a month ago but now need to make a statement after what has otherwise been a dismal second half to the season.

The Western Bulldogs (12-8) claimed a rare scalp from the top half of the ladder with a resounding victory over Greater Western Sydney that helped them stay in touch with the top eight. The Bulldogs might have made a statement with the nature of their win but are still to beat only one of their fellow finals contenders this year while having little trouble brushing aside lesser lights like the Demons.

Game shapers

Christian Petracca was often the star of the show as Melbourne scaled the greatest heights under former coach Simon Goodwin but has largely fallen short of having a similar influence on games this year. The 29-year-old is still averaging 25.4 disposals and has booted 16 goals though he will surely want to lift his impact as the spotlight turns onto the Demons' on-field leaders to respond.

Ed Richards remains a critical part of the Western Bulldogs' set-up as his line-breaking runs open up opposition defences while the 26-year-old also hits career-best form. The defender-turned-midfielder is averaging 25.8 disposals and 5.7 clearances a game and looms as an All-Australian smoky ahead of taking on the Demons' decorated onball brigade that will be playing with plenty to prove.

Early tip: Western Bulldogs by 38 points

West Coast v Adelaide, Optus Stadium

Sunday, August 10, 3.10pm AWST

Last time: Adelaide 19.14 (128) d West Coast 8.14 (62), R11 2025

What it means

West Coast (1-19) is running out of opportunities to snap a horror streak of 10 defeats before the season ends but might have to focus on more realistic goals against the red-hot ladder leader. The Eagles have won just a single quarter in their past two matches while they are out to snap a six-match losing streak against the in-form Crows.

Adelaide (15-5) has taken huge steps in recent weeks to suggest it is the real deal as it has not only locked in a first finals campaign in eight years but even climbed into top spot. The Crows can now turn attention to securing a double chance and as many as two finals on home turf as they seek to fine-tune against the bottom-placed Eagles before a crunch clash with the Magpies next week.

Game shapers

Liam Duggan continues to add a sense of stability to the West Coast defence as the experienced leader who can be trusted with ball in hand. The Eagles' co-captain is averaging 20.5 disposals and a career-high 5.6 rebounds while playing a critical role in guiding a young group from the back half as he reaches 200 games.

Daniel Curtin was made to bide his time with only seven matches in his debut year but has started to live up to more than just expectations as he puts himself among the Rising Star award contenders during an impressive second season. The 20-year-old has shown his versatility across the field but looks most at home around the contest while he has averaged 22 disposals over the past month.

Early tip: Adelaide by 55 points