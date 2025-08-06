James Worpel in action during the R12 match between Hawthorn and Collingwood at the MCG on May 30, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

WHAT is the latest on the two-horse race for James Worpel?

On this week's episode of AFL.com.au's trade and draft show Gettable, Worpel's manager John Meesen from Kapital Sports Group joins the show to discuss where it sits as Geelong makes its case for Hawthorn's restricted free agent.

Meesen also discusses why Miles Bergman re-signed at Port Adelaide, the clubs chasing Greater Western Sydney's Jacob Wehr, and when Gold Coast will re-sign Academy star Jed Walter.

Gettable co-hosts Riley Beveridge and Josh Gabelich also delve into the remaining free agents on the market to assess where it sits for the likes of Brandon Starcevich, Tom De Koning and Oscar Allen among many others.

