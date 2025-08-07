Luke Beveridge says the door remains ajar for Adam Treloar to return this year

Adam Treloar smiles following the Western Bulldogs' win over St Kilda at Marvel Stadium in round 14, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

LUKE Beveridge calls it the 'Michael Hazell approach'. Before the Western Bulldogs coach ended a 62-year flag drought at the Whitten Oval, he became the first VAFA coach to win C, B and A grade premierships consecutively during his storied run in the Ammos.

Hazell was one of the best players for St Bede's Mentone but struggled with persistent hamstring strains across 2008. Instead of putting a line through his season in winter, he made it back in September and helped seal the famous three-peat.

Why was Beveridge reminiscing about a 17-year-old tale from local footy ahead of Sunday's must-win game against Melbourne at the MCG? Because the door remains ajar for Adam Treloar to return this year.

Treloar has played only four games this season – none since round 15 – due to a series of calf strains and is racing the clock to play again in 2025.

Learn More 25:59

The 32-year-old became an All-Australian for the first time after a career-best year in 2024, but was plagued by calf strains across the pre-season that prevented him from playing until round eight. With the Dogs remaining alive in round 22, Treloar's season still has a pulse.

"It's a tough question to answer because it's the Michael Hazell approach to AFL footy. Michael was a great amateur player and he was continually getting injured in the A-Section years with soft tissue injuries. I said to him just persevere, hang in there, and it might come good," Beveridge said on Thursday morning.

"'Haze' was best on ground in the second semi-final against Old Collegians. They tagged him in the Grand Final and we beat them, but the damage was done. I use 'Haze' as an example to Adam to say just hang in there mate. You never know what might be at the end of it, just persevere through your rehab. If we can get there, hopefully you are fit and healthy and there might be a game in a pretty important final.

"He is going through his rehab, he'll train today, and we're building again. Hopefully see him play a game within the next three weeks."

Treloar trained fully at Mission Whitten Oval on Thursday morning and is building towards his first game since suffering a high-grade strain in the win over Richmond in June.

Adam Treloar in action during the match between the Western Bulldogs and Richmond at Marvel Stadium in round 15, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Beveridge said it's unlikely the Bulldogs would take the risk picking Treloar for the round 24 game against Fremantle if he hasn't played in the VFL by then, but didn't rule out pulling the trigger on the veteran midfielder if the club qualifies for September.

Footscray is clear in second spot on the VFL ladder and look destined for a deep finals run. Treloar will be eligible to play VFL for as long as the Western Bulldogs remain alive in season 2025.

"You never say never because you don't know what the circumstances are, but if we were to get there reasonably fit and healthy and in pretty good form, it would be unlikely we would take that risk [against Fremantle]," Beveridge said.

"He came out of his last AFL game and got through in Ballarat. We've had a spluttering approach to AFL footy with him, so we would want to have some surety at that point.

"We are talking about an experienced player in Adam, who has been extremely influential at our club. He had an enormous year last year – an All-Australian year – and we virtually haven't had his availability this year, so that is enticing that he could perform at a level that influences the outcome.

"That's in the back of our minds. We aren't adverse to risk, but we won't go over the top with taking too much risk."

Learn More 25:32

The Dogs currently sit one game outside the eight on 12 wins – a win behind Gold Coast, Hawthorn and Greater Western Sydney – and must win at least two, potentially all three games to come in August.

West Coast is next at Marvel Stadium next Sunday, after the Demons this weekend, with a top eight shaping fixture locked in against Fremantle at Marvel Stadium on the final Sunday of the home and away season.

Midfielder James Harmes won't be available for selection this weekend due to illness again, after missing three weeks last month due to influenza.

"He's had two pretty good games [at VFL level] but he is going to be unavailable again through illness," Beveridge said.

"He's had some interruption and he is crook again, so he won't train and won’t play at either level. He hasn't been diagnosed with anything extreme, but he is going through a period where he came back and has just had a relapse."