Check out what's happening at round 22 games as Thank You Month keeps giving back to fantastic footy fans

Jai Newcombe flies for a mark during the R12 match between Hawthorn and Collingwood at the MCG on May 30, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

The AFL's Thank You Month has officially kicked off, celebrating all fans for the month of August across AFL and AFLW. With plenty of activations for fans, and surprises throughout the round, what better way to spend your weekend than at the footy.

Round 1 of AFLW will start next week, August 14th, so fans will have the chance to see AFLW Banner reveals this weekend and hear from their favourite W players with interviews on ground.

HAWTHORN V COLLINGWOOD

Thursday August 7, 7.30pm AEST, MCG

Pre-game, Hawthorn has roaming characters and a treasure hunt on the concourse, but inside the MCG, there's plenty happening as well.

Three-time premiership player, Brian Lake will be the guest MC, with a fun goalkicking activation, and a recreation of a Buddy Franklin goal.

Hawthorn's AFLW stars will also be in attendance with an interview, and the AFLW Banner will be revealed at half-time.

And it might be a Hawks home game, but there's something for Pies fans as well. Collingwood will be handing out AFLW posters at Gate 1, pre-match.

Footy you’ll want to be a part of:

The Hawks are holding on to their spot in seventh by the skin of their teeth and will need to win against the Magpies to prove they're a strong contender in finals.

Whereas Collingwood has lost three of its last four games and lost the top spot in the process. AFL.com.au has predicted Collingwood slip out of the top four by season's end, so the Pies will be coming out strong to prove they deserve the double chance spot in finals.

Collingwood will also be celebrating two-time premiership player, Steele Sidebottom’s 350th game.

CARLTON V GOLD COAST

Saturday August 9, 7.35pm AEST, Marvel Stadium

With General Admission tickets just $15, your Saturday night at the MCG is all sorted for you and your mates.

The Junior Baggers Zone will also be open from 5pm, with facepainting, exclusive footy card giveaways and player meet and greet opportunities.

Pre-game, Carlton AFLW vice-captain Mimi Hill will conduct the Ball delivery, and at quarter-time two lucky fans will be selected to have the chance to kick the footy with Carlton AFLW players.

Blues great Sam Docherty will also be officially farewelled with a lap of honour at half-time, post an interview in the centre of the field.

Carlton's George Hewett and Gold Coast's Jarrod Witts will each celebrate their 200th games.

Carlton players celebrate during the round 11 match between Carlton and Gold Coast at Marvel Stadium, May 25, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

PORT ADELAIDE V FREMANTLE

Saturday August 9, 7.40pm ACST, Adelaide Oval

Pre-game, fans will be treated to a curtain raiser, with the Multicultural Power Cup - Boys & Girls Grand Finals held at 5.50pm – 6.30pm, inside Adelaide Oval.

The winning captain of one of the curtain raiser teams will conduct the ball delivery, and the coin toss.

It's also the Cultural Heritage Series match, with activations in the South Plaza, including Roaming Cultural Performers (Drumming Workshop, Venezuelan & Mexican Dancers), and three Cultural Exhibition stalls.

Inside, the Multicultural Power Cup and Cultural performers will complete a lap of honour from 7.10pm, with performances from Uncle Mickey O'Brien, Venezuelan Dancers, Mexican Dancers and Bortier Drummers.

Footy you’ll want to be a part of:

Port Adelaide great Travis Boak announced his retirement earlier this week and will play the final three games of his 19-year career, starting with the home game against Fremantle at Adelaide Oval.

"It's a great opportunity for me to thank (the fans) and embrace everything they've given me. The support that I've had from the fans for 19 years has been incredible," Boak said in his retirement press conference.

It's only fitting Port Adelaide fans show up to Adelaide Oval in return to thank the legend of their club.

Port Adelaide celebrates its win over Fremantle in round 24, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

MELBOURNE V WESTERN BULLDOGS

Sunday August 10, 3.15pm AEST, MCG

On the concourse there's lots happening at the MCG for the whole family, with face painters, Delaware Pink Donut Giveaways, Dees Membership Marquee, DJ Frankie the Mog Truck, LEGO Giveaways (MFC Members Only), and AFLW activations outside Gate 3.

At half-time, there will also be an interview with a Melbourne AFLW player, as well as Banner reveal in the Melbourne Football Club Cheer squad.

Footy you’ll want to be a part of:

What a week for the Melbourne Football Club, and what a game for supporters to show their support. Troy Chaplin will step in as interim senior coach for the first time this weekend, after Melbourne parted ways with premiership coach Simon Goodwin. The Dees will be looking to respond strong and will need their fans behind them at the MCG.

The Western Bulldogs' two-headed monster of Aaron Naughton and Sam Darcy is expected to be on show again, as they fight for a spot in the eight. Despite their commanding 88-point win over the Giants, the Dogs are still going to need to win every last game of the season to have every chance at finals.

Premiership player, Ed Langdon, will also celebrate his 200th Game.

