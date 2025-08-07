Damien Hardwick says the Suns love playing in the NT amid reports the club was reconsidering the arrangement after next season

Daniel Rioli celebrates with fans after Gold Coast's win over the Western Bulldogs at TIO Stadium in round nine, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

DAMIEN Hardwick has no problems playing games in Darwin, saying he'll do "whatever is best for the Gold Coast Suns".

The Suns have one year remaining on their deal with the Northern Territory government that has seen them play eight unbeaten games in the Top End over the past four years.

However, reports emerged earlier this week that Gold Coast, which is financially compensated for moving its home matches, would reconsider the arrangement following 2026.

At his weekly press conference on Thursday, Hardwick said the club loved going north each year for its eight-day trip that encapsulated two games.

"Our coaching group and our playing group love going up to Darwin," he said.

"We're charged with the responsibility of growing the game in the Northern Territory but also in south-east Queensland, so it's trying to find the balance of doing both.

"We are more than happy to do both. We win a lot of games here. We also win up there.

"Next year's contract is in place, what that looks like after, the board and the exec will make that decision."

Gold Coast beat the Western Bulldogs and Hawthorn in two cracking games at TIO Stadium earlier this season and also have a 6-1 record at People First Stadium.

It will play nine matches at its Carrara home in 2025.

"We have fans and members here that want more games here as well," Hardwick said.

"It's about whatever is best for the Gold Coast Suns.

"People smarter than me in this organisation will make those decision, but we're happy to play anywhere, anytime."

The Suns will attempt to move one step closer to a maiden Finals appearance when they take on Carlton at Marvel Stadium on Saturday.

Needing two wins from their final four matches to lock up a spot in the eight, Hardwick said the Blues and their under-fire coach Michael Voss presented a difficult assignment.

"We always take the emotion out of it. Looking at Carlton, a lot of their numbers are really really solid," he said.

"Their contest and pressure under Vossy, we always know is right up there.

"What we do know is they've been in the vast majority of their games. We've got to make sure we play our best footy."